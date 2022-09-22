ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preview: Maryland 2022

THE LINE M –17.5. TELEVISION FOX (Johnson/Klatt) COMING OUT OF MY CAGE AND I'VE BEEN DOING PRETTY MEDIOCRE. Hark, a bonafide foot-ball team. The Maryland Terrapins invade Ann Arbor tomorrow bearing a pulse, unlike Michigan's first three opponents. Mike Locksley's crew has beaten Buffalo 31-10, Charlotte 56-21, and SMU 34-27 to reach 3-0. Preseason prognostications that Maryland would have an intimidating offense and flailing defense seem roughly on point so far. Charlotte nearly reached 400 yards and SMU put up 520; meanwhile Taulia Tagovailoa is averaging 10 yards an attempt and completing 77% of his passes.
MGoRadio 8.3: The ACC Episode

Randy and Jason Sklar are joining us because TONIGHT they have a show at the Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase, and TONIGHT ONLY we are joining them for an MGoBlog afterparty with pizza and drinks and an Q&A. Tickets are here and doors open at 6:45 PM. If you can't make it this evening, they have space left at tomorrow night's two shows, but no MGoBlog afterparty for those.
