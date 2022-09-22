ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Prosecutors drop some charges in Florida nursing home deaths

By TERRY SPENCER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mnXhR_0i6CMUSk00
1 of 2

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Prosecutors dropped manslaughter charges Thursday against three nurses who were present when 12 nursing home patients suffered fatal overheating five years ago after Hurricane Irma knocked out power to their facility’s air conditioning.

The Broward County State Attorney’s Office dismissed charges against Althia Meggie, Sergo Colin and Tamika Miller, but not Jorge Carballo, the home’s administrator. He is still scheduled to go on trial next month, and prosecutors said Meggie, Colin and Miller would testify against him.

The victims, ranging in age from 57 to 99, had body temperatures of up to 108 degrees (42 degrees celsius), paramedics have reported. The staff has been criticized for not taking the patients to a hospital across the street that had air conditioning.

Carballo’s attorney, James Cobb, did not immediately return a call Thursday seeking comment. He sent a letter to Broward State Attorney Harold Pryor last week saying, “I’ve never seen a more malicious, misguided prosecution in my life.”

He told Pryor that lead prosecutor Chris Killoran has admitted to him that Carballo will be acquitted. He said Pryor and Killoran have “no good faith reasonable belief that you can obtain a conviction of Mr. Carballo.”

Pryor, in a Thursday letter, responded, “I am aware of the challenges ahead; however, we do believe we have a good faith basis to proceed against your client.”

The deaths began at the Rehabilitation Center of Hollywood Hills three days after Irma knocked out a transformer that powered the cooling system at the 150-bed, two-story facility in suburban Fort Lauderdale. Otherwise, the facility never lost power.

A state report said that before the storm hit on Sept. 10, 2017, Carballo and his staff made appropriate preparations. They purchased extra food and water and seven days’ fuel for the generator.

Administrators also participated in statewide conference calls with regulators, including one where then-Gov. Rick Scott said nursing homes should call his cellphone for help.

After the air conditioner was knocked out, Carballo and his facility manager contacted Florida Power & Light. When that didn’t work, they tried calling Scott’s cellphone and county and city officials. No help came.

Temperatures that week were in the upper 80s (about 31 degrees Celsius). On Sept. 12, two days after the storm, serious problems began to arise.

Employees tried to use portable air conditioners to keep the patients cool, but they were not properly installed. The units on the first floor were vented into the ceiling, meaning they were displacing heat into the second floor. That’s where 11 of the 12 victims lived.

In an internet chatroom managers used to communicate, the director of housekeeping wrote, “the patients don’t look good.” The report says Carballo never responded but did order the installation of large fans.

In the early afternoon, Hollywood paramedics made the first of several visits over the next 16 hours: a 93-year-old man had breathing problems. A paramedic asked about the high temperatures — staff said they were getting the air conditioner repaired. Paramedics took the man to the hospital across the street, where doctors measured his temperature at 106 degrees (41.1 Celsius). He died five days later.

Carballo told investigators that when he left at 11 p.m. the temperature inside the home was safe. The report found that “not credible.”

At 3 a.m. on Sept. 13, paramedics returned to treat an elderly woman in cardiac arrest, with one telling investigators the home’s temperature was “ungodly hot.” The woman’s temperature was 107 (41.7 Celsius) and so was another person’s. The paramedics were called into a room where Colin, the lead nurse, was performing CPR on a dead man.

Paramedics told investigators the man had rigor mortis, meaning he had been dead for hours, undercutting the staff’s contention they monitored patients closely. The report says security video shows no one visited the man for seven hours.

Paramedics said Colin tried to stop them from checking other patients, saying everything was OK. Lt. Amy Parrinello said she replied, “you told me that before and now we have multiple deceased patients so with all due respect, I don’t trust your judgment.”

At 6 a.m., fire Capt. Andrew Holtfreter arrived and was summoned to another dead body. A paramedic began treating a patient whose temperature was so high it couldn’t be measured -- the department’s thermometers max out at 108 degrees (42.2 Celsius).

Alarmed by the patients arriving at its emergency room, Memorial Hospital staff went across the street. One nurse said the home felt like “the blast of heat” inside a car that’s been sitting in the sun all day.

The fire department ordered the home evacuated.

Soon, Hollywood homicide detectives arrived -- about the time FPL came to fix the air conditioner.

The home never reopened.

Comments / 7

Related
Click10.com

South Florida teacher fired after more than a dozen complaints filed against him

BOCA RATON, Fla. – A Boca Raton teacher was fired this week after the school district found that he had “inappropriate interactions” with students. Multiple students came forward with the disturbing allegations against 49-year-old Victor Lopez, who was a math teacher at Boca Raton Community Middle School.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hollywood, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
County
Broward County, FL
Hollywood, FL
Health
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Government
Local
Florida Health
Broward County, FL
Government
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Health
City
Hollywood, FL
Local
Florida Government
cw34.com

South Florida actress says report she was missing was false

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An actress from South Florida who was reported missing on Wednesday said the missing person reports were falsely filed by someone using her identity. The Delray Beach Police Department had announced it was searching for 35-year-old Jenna Jowers, known professionally as Jamie Noel, after...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

FBI takes over investigation into reported abduction in SW Miami-Dade

MIAMI - The Federal Bureau of Investigation has taken over an investigation into a reported abduction in SW Miami-Dade.Police said the call came in Thursday, at approximately 2:30 p.m., as Miami-Dade police responded to the 4700 block of SW 87th Place.Authorities confirmed their investigation involved a woman and two children.Shortly after 9 p.m. the woman and the children were found safe within two miles from where they were reportedly abducted. Now, the FBI will be looking into what happened.  Under the "Lindbergh Law," the FBI has jurisdiction to investigate any reported mysterious disappearance or kidnapping involving a child. "There does not have to be a ransom demand nor does the child have to cross state lines or be missing for 24 hours before the FBI will become involved."Images from the scene showed part of the neighborhood roped off with yellow tape.  There were also several police cruisers, as well as, an evidence police truck. The investigation continued into the night. 
MIAMI, FL
CBS Detroit

4 children recovered in Florida after abducted by Michigan father

(CBS DETROIT) - Federal officials say they found four children who were abducted by their noncustodial Michigan father.According to a press release, the U.S. Marshals in the Eastern District of Michigan, which partnered with the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Florida Regional Task Force, found the children on Thursday, Sept. 15, in the cab of a semi-truck driven by Joses Braxton. Officials say the children range in ages from 3 to 10."The Marshals Service is dedicated to helping recover critically missing and endangered children," U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Michigan Owen M. Cypher said in a statement. "I'm...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Scott
NBC Miami

Man Accused of Armed Threats in Broward After Sister Evicted

A 33-year-old Fort Lauderdale man is accused of repeatedly threatening a couple of cousins at gunpoint after his sister was evicted from their home. Carlin Daronte Jacobs allegedly confronted the pair about 1 p.m. Sept. 12 outside their home in the 2600 block of Northwest 14 Street. According to the...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Florida tow truck driver trying to repossess car fatally shoots man, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A South Florida tow truck driver fatally shot a man whose vehicle he was attempting to repossess on Wednesday, authorities said. The shooting occurred in Fort Lauderdale and police responded at 10:10 a.m. EDT after receiving several 911 calls, the Sun-Sentinel reported. Investigators said the tow truck driver was confronted by a man who owned the vehicle and “multiple shots” were fired.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Prosecutors
BOCANEWSNOW

OUTRAGEOUS AGENTS: Realtor Anne Sturgis Arrested In Delray Beach

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Real Estate Agent Anne Sturgis is in jail early Wednesday morning following her arrest by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Sturgis was arrested for DUI back in April of 2021. She was additionally charged with reckless driving. Through […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
NBC News

Judge in Parkland school shooter case refuses to step down

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The judge overseeing the penalty trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz refused to step down Monday, rejecting a motion by his attorneys who accused her of being biased against their client and prejudicing the jurors who will decide if he should die for murdering 17 people four years ago.
PARKLAND, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Health Services
News Break
Politics
Click10.com

‘What’s gonna happen when we need them?’: Broward town will have no cops starting next month

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Come Oct. 1, there will be no police officers on duty in one Broward County town. That’s because the town of Pembroke Park’s contract with the Broward Sheriff’s Office expires at the end of the month and its long-delayed startup police department isn’t supposed to be ready to launch in February—and the town hasn’t negotiated a backup deal.
Action News Jax

DeSantis suspends Miami-Dade commissioner after being charged with 2 counts of unlawful compensation

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday issued an executive order suspending Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe A. Martinez, who was charged last month with two felonies related to unlawful compensation. An announcement from DeSantis’ office said he will appoint a replacement commissioner in the “coming weeks.”. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Police release tow truck driver 911 call after fatal Fort Lauderdale shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE - Police have released the audio from a 911 that a tow truck driver made after he reportedly shot the owner of a car that was being repossessed Wednesday. Clarence King, 38, died after being fatally wounded. Police received several calls shortly after 10 a.m. about a shooting in the 100 block of Carolina Avenue. Investigators released a graphic 911 call the driver made after the shooting. "Yo, yo, yo!" he said, clearly in distress. "I need an ambulance right now!"  When officers arrived, they found King's body before detaining the tow truck driver. Police said the...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
531K+
Post
534M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy