Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CBS 58
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra performs iconic Led Zeppelin music
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A unique musical mashup from the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra last night, on Sept. 23. "In the days of my youth I was told what it means to be a man." You guessed it-- that's the music of 1970's rock gods Led Zeppelin. MSO created a program...
Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Festival 2022: Events, tickets and ink-galore
Hundreds of tattoo artists and tattoo enthusiasts will be gathering at the Wisconsin Center at the end of September for the 12th Annual Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Festival.
'Doors Open Milwaukee': Visit new neighborhoods, explore historic Brew City
Doors Open Milwaukee, a program of Historic Milwaukee Inc., offers an opportunity to visit places in ways that you can only do once a year. This year's weekend trek happens Sept. 24 & 25.
Haunted 45-Acre Immersive Experience to Open for Season in Wisconsin
As October crawls closer, preparations for spooky season are ramping up. One event in particular is getting ready to make its seasonal debut in Wisconsin. The Hill Has Eyes, an outdoor immersive experience sprawling 45 acres, will bust its doors open for "thrills, chills and ghastly apparitions" Sept. 30 in Franklin, according to organizers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Harvest Fair 2022: West Allis, thousands celebrate everything fall
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Harvest Fair is back in West Allis – and Saturday, Sept. 24 was a perfect day to enjoy all things fall. It is not as easy as it looks. But bring a smile and your favorite flannel, and you are bound to have fun. "Fall...
On Milwaukee
North Avenue Market to host grand opening celebration
North Avenue Market, the community-oriented food hall at 5900 W. North Ave., will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark its official grand opening on Tuesday, Sept. 27 beginning at 5:01 p.m. The event, which is open to the public, will include brief remarks from Chris Harris-Morse, food hall...
CBS 58
Cheese curd fanatics will have their own festival this weekend
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee's Walker's Point neighborhood will play host to a festival this weekend, one truly made for Wisconsinites. The event is called Squeak Fest, a celebration taking place in honor of Clock Shadow Creamery's 10th anniversary. To learn more about Squeak Fest, we were joined by Kristin Hueneke, executive chef for Lakefront Brewery, to discuss what to expect.
wnanews.com
Longtime Milwaukee business manager Bonnie Porter dies at 69
Bonnie Rae Porter, longtime business manager for The (Milwaukee) Daily Reporter, died on Aug. 4, at the Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, Ill. She was 69. Porter was born on Sept. 3, 1952, in Chicago to Charles B. and Marie M. Niemiec Gundlach. In December 2007, she joined The Daily Reporter, where she worked as the business manager until her retirement in 2020.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee's Festa Italiana; new location, same food and fun
MILWAUKEE - Get ready for a weekend of Italian food, culture and fun as Festa Italiana returns in a new location in Milwaukee. Brian Kramp is at the Italian Community Center (631 E. Chicago Street, Milwaukee) with a preview of this year’s event that plans to have the intimacy and charm of a traditional ethnic street festival.
WISN
Milwaukee LGBT community reacts to Jeffrey Dahmer Netflix series
MILWAUKEE — A new Netflix series is bringing the crimes of a notorious Milwaukee serial killer to the small screen. The drama is about Jeffrey Dahmer, and this show reopens a wound for many in Milwaukee's LGBTQ community. Dahmer confessed to 17 murders, including several gay men. Police arrested...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Froedtert South plan spurs concerns, may be best fit in long run
Change is hard — and often unwelcome at first blush. That was well-illustrated last week when Froedtert South announced plans to move the emergency room at Froedert Kenosha Hospital, 6308 Eighth Ave., and convert it to a 24/7 urgent care clinic. The announcement got a hostile reception before the Kenosha City Council.
seehafernews.com
Acuity Insurance Promotes Three Employees
Three more employees at Acuity Insurance have been promoted. Stacy Blatz is promoted to Associate Actuary. Stacy started her Acuity career in June 2016 as an Actuarial Analyst. She has a bachelor’s degree from Bradley University where she minored in economics and majored in actuarial science – business. Stacy also holds the Associate of the Casualty Actuarial Society (ACAS) professional designation. She resides in Sheboygan Falls.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 58
58 Hometowns: We're taking the tour to Pleasant Prairie and Milwaukee's Bronzeville neighborhood!
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 is heading to Pleasant Prairie on Tuesday, Sept. 27 and the Bronzeville neighborhood on Thursday, Sept. 29 as part of our CBS 58 Hometowns tour. Where do we need to stop while we're there? Send your recommendations to Hometowns@cbs58.com, or comment on our posts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Carroll University’s Top-Rated Nursing Program Offers new Associate Degree in Nursing to Help Address the Nursing Shortage in Wisconsin’s Urban Communities
WAUKESHA, WI – Wisconsin is suffering from a large nursing shortage that was further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The need for nurses is so great that nursing programs across the country are finding it challenging to recruit students to address the shortage. Carroll University’s Nursing Program, ranked number...
'The Hill Has Eyes': Outdoor 45-acre haunt opens in Franklin on Sept. 30
The Hill Has Eyes, a 45-acre outdoor haunt in Franklin, will open for the season on Friday, Sept. 30 at The Rock Sports Complex.
idesignarch.com
Timeless Lakefront Mansion on Geneva Lake with Private Dock
This stunning lakeside shingle style home in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin is a nautical themed mansion with with elegant coastal architecture. The property enjoys 1.83 acres of meticulously-landscaped grounds and its own boat dock. The estate offers 9,000 sq. ft. of timeless interior design by Ginny Blasco Design Studio. The open...
CBS 58
'Take care of yourself': EKG designer catches own heart blockage with handheld cardia-mobile device
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Dozens participated in the American Heart Association's annual Heart Walk Saturday morning in Milwaukee. But for one man, walking in the event held a special meaning. Two years ago, Matt Pemberton, the director of core solutions at GE Healthcare, was shoveling snow off of his driveway...
Did You Know Wisconsin Was Once Home to an Egyptian Pyramid Experience?
I was today years old when I learned that an Egyptian-style pyramid exists in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin and that it once was a place where people dined, lived, and even attended church!. The Pyramid Supper Club in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. I know several people who gave lake houses in the...
shepherdexpress.com
Wauwatosa’s Nancy Olson Recalls her Hollywood Years
In 1950, Nancy Olson, a 21-year-old actress from Milwaukee, was cast as Betty Schaefer in the film Sunset Boulevard. As a result of her solid performance, she co-starred in subsequent movies with William Holden, John Wayne, Sterling Hayden, Van Johnson, and Fred MacMurray. Seventy-two years later, Olson has compiled her memories into a new book, A Front Row Seat.
Milwaukee Brewers fans honor retired K-9 battling terminal illness
Thousands of fans and the Milwaukee Brewers honored the retired St. Francis Police K-9 named Bane during the national anthem before Wednesday's home game.
Comments / 0