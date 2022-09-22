ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

JTA board member arrested for DUI, was driving through red lights, Jacksonville police report says

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 3 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Transportation Authority board member was arrested Friday after police say he was driving under the influence.

Kevin Holzendorf, 55, was spotted by an officer driving through “two steady red lights at Monument Rd. and Interstate 295,” according to a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

Holzendorf was pulled over and while the officer was speaking with him, the officer said he had “bloodshot, watery/glassy eyes accompanied with droopy eyelids,” the report said.

The arrest report said Holzendorf was slurring his words and the officer noted they could also smell “a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath.”

When asked what day it was, he said “September 13, 14, 15, or 16″ when the date was actually September 16, the report said.

Holzendorf “performed poorly” on standardized field sobriety exercises, the report noted, and he was placed under arrest for DUI and failure to stop at a steady red light.

He was booked into the Duval County Jail early Friday morning and was released on bond on Friday evening. Action News Jax has requested his mugshot from JSO.

Emergency legislation was introduced by City Council President Terrance Freeman at the request of Mayor Lenny Curry to replace Holzendorf with Stephanie Burch “for a first full term to expire May 31, 2025,” the legislation states. The legislation goes before the City Council on Tuesday.

According to his bio on JTA’s website, Holzendorf was appointed to the JTA Board in August 2013 and was reappointed by Curry in September 2017.

