ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Georgia DB Javon Bullard facing DUI charge

Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard was arrested early Sunday and charged with driving under the influence and six other misdemeanors. Bullard was booked at 4:57 a.m. ET and released on bonds totaling $4,250 at 8:30 a.m, according to campus police.
ATHENS, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Covington denies rezoning for build-to-rent development

COVINGTON — A rezoning request that would have allowed development of more than 100 single-family build-to-rent homes off McGuirts Bridge Road was denied by the Covington City Council Sept. 19. The council’s decision was met with enthusiastic approval from several dozen residents of the area who opposed the development.
COVINGTON, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Newton County Jail Blotter

The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from Sept. 14 to Sept. 21, 2022:. George Anthony Adams♦ , 52, Brown Bridge Road, Covington; failure to...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy