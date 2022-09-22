ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Wall That Heals:’ VA hosting mobile Vietnam exhibit in Bedford through weekend

By Lindsey Thorpe, Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JaslI_0i6Biuvx00

BEDFORD, Mass. — The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs is hosting a mobile exhibit of ‘The Wall That Heals’ in Massachusetts this week.

The three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial is set up at Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital from Thursday through Sunday.

The Wall That Heals honors the more than three million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed forces in the Vietnam War and bears the names of the 58,281 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam.

“Hosting the mobile exhibit at VA Bedford HCS, and by extension, in the Town of Bedford, allows local Veterans and their family members a chance to experience The Wall,” said VA officials. “It provides an opportunity to honor and remember all those who served and sacrificed in the Vietnam War and educate visitors on the continuing impact of the Vietnam War on America.”

The exhibit, along with a mobile Education Center, will be open 24 hours a day and is free to the public.

The Wall That Heals closes at 2 p.m. on Sept. 25.

For more information on the scheduled events click here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

