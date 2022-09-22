Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Henry County Daily Herald
Georgia Stays Put in the AP Poll After Struggles Against Kent State
Georgia's form of complete dominance through the first three games came to an end on Saturday. It was not the game that many expected between the hedges this Saturday afternoon. Georgia, the No. 1 team in the country, coming into the weekend, was favored by 42-points over Kent State and walked away with a 39-22 victory.
Henry County Daily Herald
No. 5 Clemson wins 51-45, 2-OT thriller over No. 21 Wake Forest
DJ Uiagalelei passed for 371 yards and a career-best five touchdown passes as No. 5 Clemson fought off an upset bid to post a 51-45 double-overtime victory over No. 21 Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon at Winston-Salem, N.C. Uiagalelei's 21-yard scoring pass to Davis Allen on the second possession of...
Comments / 0