tvinsider.com
‘Manifest’ Season 4 Part 1 Trailer: The 828ers Will Discover the Truth (VIDEO)
“We are now beginning our final descent.” Isn’t that statement, announced over the intercom of an empty plane, an eerie way to end the Manifest trailer for the fourth and final season?. The 10 episodes from Part 1 of the drama’s final season premiere on Netflix on November...
tvinsider.com
‘Dead to Me’: Jen Survives Crash in First Trailer for Final Season (VIDEO)
All roads have led to this. Netflix has announced the Dead to Me Season 3 release date and dropped the first trailer for the suspenseful final season (watch it above). And the clips from the new episodes reveal Christina Applegate‘s Jen Harding survived the car crash from the last moments of Season 2.
tvinsider.com
‘Reasonable Doubt’ Boss on Jax Stewart’s ‘Complicated’ Love Life in Hulu Legal Drama
Viewers of sexy legal thriller Reasonable Doubt will discover something very much amiss in the seemingly perfect life of hotshot Los Angeles defense attorney Jax Stewart (Emayatzy Corinealdi). Her husband (McKinley Freeman) left her, she’s worrisomely attracted to both an ex-con client (Michael Ealy) and her own security guard (Toby...
tvinsider.com
‘Shadow and Bone’: Get a First Look at Season 2 Cast in New Teaser (VIDEO)
Netflix welcomes fans back to the Grishaverse with a new teaser for Shadow and Bone Season 2. Debuting during the streaming service’s TUDUM 2022 virtual fan event, the short trailer showcases a slew of new series regulars. The stars joining the cast in the second season of the fantasy...
tvinsider.com
‘Stranger Things’: Watch the Cast Get Silly in Season 4 Blooper Reel (VIDEO)
Stranger Things may have leaned heavily into the horror genre in Season 4, but things were far less serious for the stars on set. In a fun look behind the curtain on Season 4, Netflix unveiled the official blooper reel during their annual TUDUM global event on September 24. Saving this nearly four-minute segment for last, it’s a fun way to cap off a day full of announcements for premieres, casting, and more on the streamer’s other favorites.
tvinsider.com
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K.’ Contestant George Ward aka Cherry Valentine Dies at 28
George Ward, who performed as Cherry Valentine on the second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K., has died. He was 28. The death was confirmed by Ward’s agent, Emma Bunning, who provided a statement to Variety from the drag star’s family. ‘It is with the most heart-wrenching and deepest sadness to inform you that our George – Cherry Valentine – has tragically passed away,” reads the statement. “This will come as a profound shock to most people [and] we understand there is no easy way for this to be announced.”
tvinsider.com
‘Wednesday’ Finds a Spy in Netflix’s Sneak Peek — Will Thing Be Loyal to Her? (VIDEO)
Snap snap. As part of its TUDUM annual event on September 24, Netflix has unveiled a new sneak peek at Tim Burton‘s highly anticipated Addams Family series, Wednesday, premiering on November 23. In the clip, Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) is at her desk when she realizes she’s not alone in...
tvinsider.com
‘You’ Season 4 to Be Released in Two Parts — See Joe’s New Identity in First Trailer (VIDEO)
Hello, you. Netflix has officially set a release date for the fourth season of You starring Penn Badgley. The announcement was made Saturday, September 24, confirming that You Season 4 will be split into two parts, and included the first teaser trailer, above. Part 1 of You Season 4 will...
tvinsider.com
‘The Witcher’: Netflix Shows Off Shattering Teaser Art for Season 3 (PHOTO)
Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) may be in mortal peril in The Witcher Season 3, if Netflix’s teaser art for the fantasy series’ upcoming installments — revealed the teaser art today, Saturday, September 24, during its TUDUM global fan event — is any indication. In the...
tvinsider.com
‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’: Charlotte Meets the King in a First Look (VIDEO)
Netflix is giving fans a taste of the ton in a first look at Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. New footage of the Bridgerton spinoff was released during the streamer’s global fan event, TUDUM, on September 24, and it’s sure to make fans of the Shonda Rhimes flagship swoon.
tvinsider.com
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 6 Recap: Who’s Your Daddy?
[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 6, “The Princess and the Queen.”]. Ten years have passed in Westeros, and holy moly a whole lot happened in King’s Landing. In the real world, House of the Dragon bade farewell to...
tvinsider.com
Family Feud (2010)
Teams compete to match answers of nationwide surveys. Sorry, this show is currently not available on any streaming platforms.
tvinsider.com
‘La Brea’ Season 2 First Look: The Cast Takes Us Behind the Scenes (VIDEO)
La Brea is mere days away from returning for its long-awaited second season at NBC, but while fans wait for the September 27th premiere, the stars are giving us an exclusive first look behind the scenes. In a sneak peek featurette, above, cast members Jon Seda, Jack Martin, Rohan Mirchandaney,...
tvinsider.com
‘The Rookie’ EP on What’s Next for Chenford — And Could the ‘Feds’ Catch Rosalind?
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Rookie‘s Season 5 Premiere, “Double Down.” So if you haven’t seen it yet, go hide in the bathroom with Dim and Jucy.]. The Rookie just reported back for Season 5 duty and immediately gave the people what they...
tvinsider.com
‘Miss Scarlet and the Duke’ & ‘Van der Valk’: What’s Next for the Sleuths of PBS
She’s a clever but impetuous private eye from Victorian London in Miss Scarlet and the Duke. He’s a hard-boiled police detective in present-day Amsterdam in Van der Valk. The two sleuths couldn’t be more different — save for the fact that both Eliza Scarlet (Kate Phillips) and Piet van der Valk (Marc Warren) will be unraveling more mysteries when these British shows return to Masterpiece Mystery! for their sophomore seasons. Let’s see how the two stack up.
tvinsider.com
‘Big Brother’: The Winner is Crowned in History Making Moment
[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the Big Brother 24 season finale]. Big Brother made history on Sunday, September 25, as Taylor Hale became the first Black woman to win the civilian version of the long-running CBS reality competition series. Hale, a personal stylist from West Bloomfield, Michigan, followed...
tvinsider.com
Jimmy Kimmel in Brooklyn, An Australian Origin Story, Chefs in the Wild, CBS Soap-Opera Crossover
Jimmy Kimmel takes his ABC late-night show cross-country to his home turf of Brooklyn for a week’s worth of shows. Streamer Acorn TV presents an origin story for the Indigenous Australian detective Jay Swan in Mystery Road: Origin. A Hulu cooking series sends chefs into the wilds of British Columbia to forage for ingredients. CBS daytime drama The Bold and the Beautiful opens its 36th season with a crossover, welcoming characters from The Young and the Restless.
tvinsider.com
‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Director Teases ‘Surreal’ Return & New Musical Moment
The first time Hocus Pocus 2 director Anne Fletcher saw the film’s stars — Sarah Jessica Parker (Sarah), Bette Midler (Winifred), and Kathy Najimy (Mary) — in full costume, she felt the way fans of the 1993 original likely will. “It was surreal,” she admits. “You were...
tvinsider.com
‘Vikings: Valhalla’ Heroes Take a Stand in Explosive Season 2 Preview (VIDEO)
The second season of Vikings: Valhalla won’t even air until 2023, but thanks to the power of TUDUM, we have a sneak peek at a climactic Season 2 moment. In the preview — revealed today, Saturday, September 24, as part of Netflix’s TUDUM global fan event — the Viking heroes Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter) “make a desperate last stand against Olaf and his warriors,” as Netflix explains.
tvinsider.com
‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ Kick-Offs With a Stunning Last Minute Victory — Who Won?
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 1, Episode 1, “Quarterfinal #1.”]. Celebrity Jeopardy! has officially kicked off on ABC as Mayim Bialik picks up primetime hosting duties for the special tournament. The event began with the first of nine Quarterfinal games. There will be...
