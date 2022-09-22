Read full article on original website
As Staten Islanders suffer, efforts to locate ‘boom parties’ in N.J. ‘largely unsuccessful,’ says law enforcement
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Elected officials and law enforcement on Staten Island and in Elizabeth, N.J., are working to address the noise from “boom parties” -- where people in New Jersey gather in groups and play music through giant speakers -- that’s impacting the quality of life of residents in both states. But despite best efforts, little has been done.
baristanet.com
Op Ed: Keeping Montclair Safe and Financially Sustainable, Montclair – Glen Ridge Fire Agreement is a Win-Win
As Mayor, I prioritize public safety as one of the most fundamental responsibilities of government. In Montclair we’re fortunate to have a team of excellent professionals serving our community, responding to emergencies, and keeping residents safe. Montclair residents can rest assured that our professional Montclair Fire Department stands ready at a moment’s notice, whether they are extinguishing house fires, resolving dangerous gas leaks, or helping residents during natural disasters and floods. Our firefighters can be counted on to answer the call and save lives. I know we all share a deep sense of appreciation for all our professionals do every day.
Some NYC schools still teaching literacy curriculum chancellor said must go
Schools Chancellor David Banks said in March that a Teachers College reading curriculum wasn't producing "the results that we need." But it's still in use. Schools Chancellor David Banks had said a curriculum by Columbia University’s Teachers College should be replaced due to concerns about how it teaches kids to read. But parents report that it’s still in use. [ more › ]
hudsoncountyview.com
Five Jersey City students score among 1% in the nation on PSAT/NMSQT exam
Five Jersey City students scored among one percent on the nation on the PSAT/NMSQT exam, making them semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. The students are recognized for outstanding achievement on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) in 2021. The PSAT/NMSQT is the qualifying test for entry to the National Merit Scholarship Program.
hudsoncountyview.com
Hudson County secures $913k in HUD funding for Housing Choice Voucher program
Hudson County has secured $913,480 in funding for the Housing Choice Voucher program that will be allocated towards nine different local housing authorities. “Many families across New Jersey struggle to make ends meet and find, keep, and maintain a healthy home. We must keep investing in our federal housing programs so that every New Jerseyan has a safe place to call home and raise a family,” U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) said in a statement.
Islamic Group Wants Teaneck, NJ, Mayor to Condemn ‘Camel’ Comments
The mayor of Teaneck is being called on by the New Jersey chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations to denounce comments made by a Zoning Board member that came out during a court hearing. Legal battle over Islamic community center. The township is being sued by the Al Ummah...
‘Hub City’ train station to get $49M upgrade. Murphy says it will be a ‘point of pride.’
Surrounded by the city’s ever-growing skyline, Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday painted New Brunswick as a place enjoying an ongoing renaissance — home not just to Rutgers University, Johnson & Johnson, a medical school, and theater but a slew of new buildings and projects. Still, Murphy noted, anyone...
New Jersey Globe
22-year-old daughter of Rahway mayor dies
The 22-year-old daughter of Rahway Mayor Raymond Giacobbe and his wife, school board member Laura Giacobbe, has died. Annabella Marie Giacobbe passed away on Saturday following a recent medical procedure. “The Giacobbe family is in tremendous grief as they mourn the death of their oldest child and asks that the...
boozyburbs.com
North Jersey Restaurant Has Best Paella in State
The folks at Yelp have shared a list of the Best paella across every state and province in the US and Canada (Read List). In highlighting the “signature dish” that originated in Spain, that “has united families and loved ones” for “centuries”. The list...
baristanet.com
Baristanet Profile: Nia West Williams
When did you move there? I moved back to Essex County about 10 years ago. Where did you grow up? I grew up in Montclair and Cherry Hill. How do you make a living? I am the co-owner of Mind Your Beads and Seeds Gift Garden in Montclair. What’s your...
Hudson Valley HS principal suspended with pay after accusations of homophobic remarks on Facebook
He allegedly made the inappropriate remark on his personal Facebook page in a post about the high school football team.
Why are spotted lanternflies attracted to high-rise office buildings around NYC?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Are our pesky spotted lanternflies getting lost?. As the invasive insects continue to swarm the tristate area, more and more have been spotted near high-rise office buildings blocks away from the lush trees of suburbia. Last month, scores of the colorful bugs were seen around a...
essexnewsdaily.com
Irvington opens STEAM academy
IRVINGTON, NJ — The Rita L. Owens STEAM Academy staff and community participated in a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new school on Sept. 15. The Irvington school is dedicated to and named after Rita L. Owens, a beloved art teacher in the Irvington School District for more than two decades. The academy is a satellite of Irvington High School.
North Bergen Police Department promotes 8 (PHOTOS)
Eight members of the North Bergen Police Department were promoted in a ceremony at Township Hall Wednesday. The eight members were sworn in by Mayor Nicholas Sacco, Commissioner Allen Pascual and North Bergen Police Chief Peter Fasilis.
Jersey City to host benefit concert for Puerto Rico
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — Jersey City has a large Puerto Rican population, and they are jumping into action after Hurricane Fiona’s destruction. Jersey City will host a large benefit concert in October, promising “big names” to help the people of Puerto Rico. PIX11’s Eileen Lehpamer has the details in the video.
NYC School Staffer Out After Project Veritas Targets Her in Hidden Camera Op
The release of a heavily-edited video appearing to show an administrator at a New York City private school discussing “sneaking” a political “agenda” into the classroom, as well as disparaging Republicans and “white boys,” has resulted in the staffer’s departure from the institution. In a letter shared by a New York Post journalist on Thursday, the president of Trinity School announced that Jennifer Norris was “no longer employed” at the academy. “Our principles are clear: bias of any kind or the threat of violence towards any person or group has no place at Trinity School,” the letter read. The footage...
Home Sale Prices In Newark, New Jersey Have Gone Up Drastically
Based on our recent collection of data, we've noticed the prices of homes in Newark, New Jersey, have quickly increased since 2018. Here's why.
ATV, dirt bikes are such a menace that NJ city adopts new gas station law
ATLANTIC CITY — Another New Jersey city is cracking down on ATVs and dirt bikes, this time cutting off a source of fuel. By law, all-terrain vehicles cannot be driven on paved surfaces in New Jersey. That hasn't stopped packs of rowdy riders from terrorizing neighborhoods and being a hazard on city streets as they pop wheelies and race, officials said.
N.J. postal workers who stole benefit payments from mail sentenced to prison
Two former U.S. postal workers who stole credit and debit cards out of the mail intended for unemployment recipients near the start of the coronavirus pandemic were each sentenced to 13 months in federal prison this week. Khaori Monroe, 29, of Newark, and Ross Clayton, 31, of Irvington, are also...
Newark Airport Terminal B evacuated and woman is arrested
NEWARK — A major disturbance unfolded Thursday evening at Newark Liberty International Airport as Terminal B was evacuated when a woman ran into a secure area of the airport. Port Authority police ordered everyone out of the terminal around 9:15 p.m. when Shanita Witter, 24 who had just arrived...
