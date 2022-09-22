ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

As Staten Islanders suffer, efforts to locate ‘boom parties’ in N.J. ‘largely unsuccessful,’ says law enforcement

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Elected officials and law enforcement on Staten Island and in Elizabeth, N.J., are working to address the noise from “boom parties” -- where people in New Jersey gather in groups and play music through giant speakers -- that’s impacting the quality of life of residents in both states. But despite best efforts, little has been done.
ELIZABETH, NJ
baristanet.com

Op Ed: Keeping Montclair Safe and Financially Sustainable, Montclair – Glen Ridge Fire Agreement is a Win-Win

As Mayor, I prioritize public safety as one of the most fundamental responsibilities of government. In Montclair we’re fortunate to have a team of excellent professionals serving our community, responding to emergencies, and keeping residents safe. Montclair residents can rest assured that our professional Montclair Fire Department stands ready at a moment’s notice, whether they are extinguishing house fires, resolving dangerous gas leaks, or helping residents during natural disasters and floods. Our firefighters can be counted on to answer the call and save lives. I know we all share a deep sense of appreciation for all our professionals do every day.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Gothamist

Some NYC schools still teaching literacy curriculum chancellor said must go

Schools Chancellor David Banks said in March that a Teachers College reading curriculum wasn't producing "the results that we need." But it's still in use. Schools Chancellor David Banks had said a curriculum by Columbia University’s Teachers College should be replaced due to concerns about how it teaches kids to read. But parents report that it’s still in use. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hudsoncountyview.com

Five Jersey City students score among 1% in the nation on PSAT/NMSQT exam

Five Jersey City students scored among one percent on the nation on the PSAT/NMSQT exam, making them semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. The students are recognized for outstanding achievement on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) in 2021. The PSAT/NMSQT is the qualifying test for entry to the National Merit Scholarship Program.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montclair, NJ
City
Jersey City, NJ
Montclair, NJ
Education
City
Belleville, NJ
City
Newark, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Hudson County secures $913k in HUD funding for Housing Choice Voucher program

Hudson County has secured $913,480 in funding for the Housing Choice Voucher program that will be allocated towards nine different local housing authorities. “Many families across New Jersey struggle to make ends meet and find, keep, and maintain a healthy home. We must keep investing in our federal housing programs so that every New Jerseyan has a safe place to call home and raise a family,” U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) said in a statement.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

22-year-old daughter of Rahway mayor dies

The 22-year-old daughter of Rahway Mayor Raymond Giacobbe and his wife, school board member Laura Giacobbe, has died. Annabella Marie Giacobbe passed away on Saturday following a recent medical procedure. “The Giacobbe family is in tremendous grief as they mourn the death of their oldest child and asks that the...
RAHWAY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gentrification#Linus School District#Linus K12#Billionaires#Deaf#Buzz Aldrin Middle School
boozyburbs.com

North Jersey Restaurant Has Best Paella in State

The folks at Yelp have shared a list of the Best paella across every state and province in the US and Canada (Read List). In highlighting the “signature dish” that originated in Spain, that “has united families and loved ones” for “centuries”. The list...
NEWARK, NJ
baristanet.com

Baristanet Profile: Nia West Williams

When did you move there? I moved back to Essex County about 10 years ago. Where did you grow up? I grew up in Montclair and Cherry Hill. How do you make a living? I am the co-owner of Mind Your Beads and Seeds Gift Garden in Montclair. What’s your...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
essexnewsdaily.com

Irvington opens STEAM academy

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Rita L. Owens STEAM Academy staff and community participated in a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new school on Sept. 15. The Irvington school is dedicated to and named after Rita L. Owens, a beloved art teacher in the Irvington School District for more than two decades. The academy is a satellite of Irvington High School.
IRVINGTON, NJ
PIX11

Jersey City to host benefit concert for Puerto Rico

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — Jersey City has a large Puerto Rican population, and they are jumping into action after Hurricane Fiona’s destruction. Jersey City will host a large benefit concert in October, promising “big names” to help the people of Puerto Rico. PIX11’s Eileen Lehpamer has the details in the video.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
TheDailyBeast

NYC School Staffer Out After Project Veritas Targets Her in Hidden Camera Op

The release of a heavily-edited video appearing to show an administrator at a New York City private school discussing “sneaking” a political “agenda” into the classroom, as well as disparaging Republicans and “white boys,” has resulted in the staffer’s departure from the institution. In a letter shared by a New York Post journalist on Thursday, the president of Trinity School announced that Jennifer Norris was “no longer employed” at the academy. “Our principles are clear: bias of any kind or the threat of violence towards any person or group has no place at Trinity School,” the letter read. The footage...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Newark Airport Terminal B evacuated and woman is arrested

NEWARK — A major disturbance unfolded Thursday evening at Newark Liberty International Airport as Terminal B was evacuated when a woman ran into a secure area of the airport. Port Authority police ordered everyone out of the terminal around 9:15 p.m. when Shanita Witter, 24 who had just arrived...

Comments / 0

Community Policy