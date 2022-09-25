Plus, the Giants could be short-staffed again at cornerback ahead of their Week 3 game against Dallas.

Final Injury Report: Toney, Williams Doubtful for Monday Night

The New York Giants will probably be without two key starters on either side of the ball Monday Night when they host the Dallas Cowboys.

Defensive lineman Leonard Williams (MCL sprain) has been listed as doubtful for the game. Williams, who hasn't practiced all week, was injured in the third quarter of last week's game. Williams will miss his first NFL career game due to injury if he doesn't play. Rookie D.J. Davidson and veteran Justin Ellis would likely see an increase in reps if Williams doesn't play.

Receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring), whose status began trending downward Friday when he was projected to be unable to practice, is also listed as doubtful. Toney has been trying to manage a hamstring strain that is believed to have begun in Week 1. But the issue has not gone away, resulting in him not being able to practice in each of the last two days, and he's trending toward missing the seventh game of his two-year NFL career.

With Toney ailing and fellow receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) being declared out, Kenny Golladay should see an increase in his snaps Monday night.

Also declared out by the Giants were cornerbacks Aaron Robinson (appendectomy), Nick McCloud (hamstring), and Justin Layne (concussion).

Both Robinsons are believed to be on track to return in Week 4 when the Giants host the Bears. Meanwhile, the Giants are likely to elevate cornerback Fabian Moreau from the practice squad for a second week in a row by Sunday's 4 p.m. ET deadline.

Edge rushers Kayvon Thibodeau (knee) and Azeez Ojulari (calf) are both listed as questionable, but both are expected to make their 2022 NFL season debuts Monday night.

Friday Report: Kadarius Toney Downgraded

New York Giants receiver Kadarius Toney, listed on this week's injury report with a hamstring ailment, would not have been able to practice Friday, according to the team's injury report.

The Giants held a walkthrough Friday so their report was based on projections. Toney, who was limited Thursday, was the only player whose status changed from Thursday.

Thursday Report: Leonard Williams Does Not Practice

New York Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams, who suffered an MCL sprain last week, remains unable to practice with the team and appears to be a longshot to be ready to play Monday night when the Giants host the Dallas Cowboys.

Williams was injured in the third quarter of last week's game and was diagnosed with an MCL sprain. Williams has never missed a game in his eight-year career due to injury, last year toughing out a painful triceps injury despite a lost season. But that streak appears to be in jeopardy this week, barring an overnight recovery.

Defensive backs Aaron Robinson (appendectomy), Justin Layne (concussion), and Nick McCloud (hamstring), and receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) were also on the pre-practice injury report released by Daboll.

Aaron Robinson is projected to be back for the team's Week 4 home game against Chicago. Wan'Dale Robinson is said to be making progress from a knee injury initially reported not to be serious, but one that could end up costing him a second straight game.

McCloud is also looking at missing his second straight game with his injury.

In other injury news, receivers Kadarius Toney (hamstring tightness) and Sterling Shepard (workload management), both of whom were held out of Wednesday's practice, were expected to return Thursday.

Because there was no injury report required to be filed Wednesday, Shepard was not included on the Thursday report. Toney was listed as limited.

Others who appeared on the Giants injury report included safety Dane Belton (clavicle) and center Jon Feliciano (shin), both of whom were listed as limited.

Edge rushers Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) and Azeez Ojulari (calf) were both listed as limited. Both are on track to play Monday night barring nay setbacks.

