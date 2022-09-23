ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Man killed in shooting near Drexel identified as recent Temple University alumnus

By Kerri Corrado, Ross DiMattei
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e84Am_0i6AwjXX00

Recent Temple University graduate shot, killed in West Philadelphia 00:41

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The search is on for the gunman who shot and killed a 23-year-old man near Drexel University on Thursday. The man was identified as Everett Beauregard, a recent Temple University alumnus and former intern of U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle.

Police say several bullets were fired, including one that flew right into a nearby apartment.

The shooting happened in a neighborhood that's known for housing Drexel students off-campus.

"It kind of hit a little close to home," Drexel student Michael Ricca said. "I am only about two blocks away."

Police say they're glad more people weren't hurt, considering a bullet was shot into the window of an occupied apartment complex.

A little after midnight Thursday, police responded to reports of a shooting on the 400 block of North 35th Street in West Philadelphia.

When officers got to the scene, they found Beauregard laying unresponsive on the sidewalk, bleeding heavily from a single gunshot to the back of his neck.

Police rushed him to Penn Presbyterian Hospital but were unable to save him.

Beauregard was pronounced dead at about 1 a.m. While investigating the shooting, police found four shell casings. Three of them were just feet away from where the victim was lying.

Investigators also discovered a bullet had been shot through the window of one of the first-floor units of a nearby apartment complex – not far from where people were sleeping.

"There were two young adults inside that property, they were sleeping at the time," Chief Inspector Scott Small said. "They actually went through a bathroom window and lodged in the bathroom wall."

Beauregard recently graduated from Temple University and was in the process of finalizing plans to begin his MBA.

In a statement, Beauregard's family wrote, "Everett was always willing to lend a hand to any anyone who needed his attention, love and humor."

Beauregard's family also says he was very proud of his job and previous leadership role in support of the Democratic 2020 presidential campaign.

Investigators say they don't know what led to the shooting and they're still searching for the shooter.

They found multiple private security cameras on nearby apartments and they're hoping the footage will give them a clue as to who the killer is.

Temple released a statement in regards to the shooting:

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death of Temple alumnus Everett Beauregard, who was killed in West Philadelphia last night. It is the latest example of the senseless and harrowing gun violence epidemic that continues to grip both this city and this country.

Everett had just become Temple Made in June, which only further magnifies the tragic circumstances surrounding his death. He had a very bright future ahead of him, and it is beyond disheartening knowing we will no longer be able to watch him soar alongside his fellow Owls.

Our thoughts are with Everett's family, friends and the entire Temple community during this tremendously difficult time."

Boyle also released a statement, saying, "I am heartsick to learn this senseless epidemic of gun violence has struck a member of my team."

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nypressnews.com

Temple University grad shot dead on Philadelphia sidewalk ‘for no apparent reason’

A Temple University graduate’s final moments before he was fatally shot near Drexel University were captured on surveillance video. Everett Beauregard, 23, was on his way home from a night out with friends at a bar in South Philadelphia just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday when he was shot in the back of the neck, Philadelphia Police Captain Jason Smith said Friday at a press conference.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. college graduate was shot dead on sidewalk ‘for no apparent reason’

A Temple University graduate’s final moments before he was fatally shot near Drexel University were captured on surveillance video. Everett Beauregard, 23, was on his way home from a night out with friends at a bar in South Philadelphia just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday when he was shot in the back of the neck, Philadelphia Police Captain Jason Smith said Friday at a press conference.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man fatally shot in Oxford Circle, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating the shooting death of a man in Oxford Circle. Officers say around 12:30 a.m. Monday, they responded to reports of a man being shot multiple times in an alleyway behind the 1600 block of Creston Avenue.Investigators say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene before officers were able to transport him to the hospital.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Rec center employee shot, killed in West Philadelphia will be laid to rest

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Tiffany Fletcher, the rec center employee shot and killed in West Philadelphia, will be laid to rest. Fletcher died in September 2022 when she got caught in the crossfire of a shooting outside of her job at Mill Creek Rec Center.Her services begin at 11 a.m. Monday at Deliverance Evangelistic Church on West Lehigh Avenue.Beginning at 8:45 a.m., Philadelphia Parks and Rec will be providing shuttle services from the rec center to the church for community members.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in West Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One person is dead and another is injured after an overnight shooting in West Philadelphia. The shooting happened near the intersection of Pemberton and South 55th Streets around 12 a.m.Police say two men were shot. One of them was rushed to Presbyterian Hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later.The other man walked into Mercy Hospital and was later transferred to Presbyterian Hospital in stable condition.There are no arrests.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Temple community marches against violence in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Protestors sick of the violence in Philadelphia staged a march Sunday morning through Temple University's campus. That's after a number of high-profile crimes in that area in the past few weeks.The police association came together with students and volunteers to stand up against violence in their neighborhood.One of those latest shooting incidents grazed an 8-year old girl in the head and blew out a dorm window on campus.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brendan Boyle
fox29.com

Man, 22, critical after shooting in East Falls, police say

EAST FALLS - A 22-year-old man is in critical after a shooting in Philadelphia's East Falls neighborhood and a barricade situation is declared. Philadelphia police officials say the shooting happened on the 3200 block of McMichael Street Saturday night, around 8 p.m. The victim was shot in the head, according...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Washington Examiner

Philadelphia police release shocking footage of brutal Temple University graduate shooting

Philadelphia law enforcement has released surveillance footage of the killing of a 23-year-old recent graduate of Temple University. The city is giving a $20,000 reward for information leading to the capture of the person responsible for shooting Everett Beauregard. The footage showed someone opening gunfire on Beauregard when his back was turned during the midnight hours Thursday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Drexel University#West Philadelphia#Violent Crime#Recent Temple University
CBS Philly

Surveillance video captures shootout near Temple's campus that injured 8-year-old girl, man

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Temple University is warning students to be aware of their surroundings after a rash of violent crimes near campus. The most recent was Thursday night when a little girl was shot.Just this week, police responded to an armed home invasion, an armed robbery and Thursday's shooting, all of it near Temple's campus and all of it concerning Temple students.Security video shows multiple gunmen firing nearly 50 shots at a moving Sedan traveling along North 13th Street near Temple University Thursday night, alarming students nearby."It was rapid shots actually," sophomore Jazmin Pratt said. "And as I was looking out...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Philadelphia man charged with murder in connection to fatal shooting on South Street

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal shooting on South Street that happened early Saturday morning, police say. Quadare Lane, 28, has been charged with murder, violations of uniform firearms act and other related offenses for allegedly killing a 35-year-old man.  The 35-year-old man's identity is unknown at this time. Police say the shooting stemmed from an argument. The shooting happened on South Street between 4th and 5th Streets.Just before 1 a.m. Saturday, police say a fight broke out between a group of men and a group of women. At some point, someone...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

2-year-old boy undergoing surgery after being shot inside North Philadelphia home: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A little boy was rushed to the hospital after police say he was shot in North Philadelphia on Saturday night. That child is said to be in critical condition.CBS3 has been told doctors were performing surgery on that little boy trying to save his life. He is said to be in critical condition. Police are outside the home where the shooting happened. They are waiting on a search warrant to get inside and figure out if this shooting was an accident or intentional.Police say this all happened around 8:35 p.m. on the 2200 block of North 20th Street. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Pre-trial hearings for Sharon Hill officers involved in deadly shooting of 8-year-old girl

SHARON HILL, Pa. (CBS) – The pre-trial hearings for the three Sharon Hill officers involved in the deadly shooting of an 8-year-old girl are happening Monday. In August of last year, 8-year-old Fanta Bility was shot and killed by police while leaving a football game at Academy Park High School.The three officers involved were fired and criminally charged. Their attorneys are pushing to have the two most serious charges, voluntary and involuntary manslaughter, dismissed. The attorneys are citing a lack of evidence.
SHARON HILL, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
93K+
Followers
22K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy