ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

City Public Disclosure Request Process

Seattle, Washington
 2 days ago

Public Records Act

In the interest of transparency and responsibility to all residents, taxpayers and other constituents, the City of Seattle aims to make the process of obtaining public records as easy as possible. Many public records are readily available on Seattle.gov. Some records are not automatically posted online for many reasons, including that they may not be of widespread interest, they are simply too large or they contain confidential information. Many of these records may be obtained through a public disclosure request, though there are some exemptions to disclosure as determined by state law.

In the interest of transparency and responsibility to all residents, taxpayers and other constituents, the City of Seattle aims to make the process of obtaining public records as easy as possible. Many public records are readily available on Seattle.gov websites (see Types of Commonly Requested Records.)

Some records are not automatically posted online for many reasons, including that they may not be of widespread interest, they are simply too large or they contain confidential information. Many of these records may be obtained through a public disclosure request, though there are some exemptions to disclosure as determined by state law (see Attorney General's Guide to Exemptions).

Submitting a Request

Requests for records should be submitted through the Public Records Request Center, an online public portal that gives customers the ability to review FAQs, submit requests, make payments, download records, monitor the status of their previously submitted request(s), and communicate with City public disclosure officer(s).

While requesters will continue to have the option of paying for and collecting records in person, as well as via U.S. mail, using the system is strongly encouraged.

Technical issues?

Having technical difficulties? Please see some Frequently Asked Questions that Public Records Request Center customers commonly have about the process.

What to expect after you submit a request

Within five business days after the receipt of a request, City public disclosure officers will do one or more of the following:

  • Make requested records available for inspection or copying.
  • Acknowledge the receipt of request and provide a reasonable estimate of when requested records will be available.
  • Seek clarification of unclear requests.
  • Deny the request and cite the legal exemption.

Is my request confidential?

Public disclosure requests received by the City of Seattle are public records. Absent applicable exemptions, public disclosure requests are subject to disclosure upon request. This includes any personal information a requestor provides to the City in making a public disclosure request, such as name, residential address, email address or telephone number. Credit card information and other financial information transmitted through the Public Records Request Center's secure payment system is not subject to disclosure. Additional information about the City's privacy practices is available here.

Questions?

Contact the Customer Service Bureau

TTY: 711

Public Disclosure Officers

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Seattle, Washington

Rental Registration & Inspection Ordinance - Owners & Managers

The City of Seattle continues to follow guidance from our public health authorities including Public Health - Seattle & King County (PHSKC), Washington State Department of Health (DOH), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding COVID-19. We are actively adjusting business practices to best serve our customers throughout this time. We haveclosed the Applicant Services Center. We ask that our customers submit questions using our Rental Registration & Inspection Question online tool instead of calling the RRIO Helpline or coming to the Applicant Services Center as wait times may vary.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Green Building Standard - Resources

Read the code: Seattle Municipal Code (SMC) 23.58D. Use an integrated design process to identify opportunities and avoid project pitfalls. You should engage all key project team members for making cost-effective and environmentally effective integrated decisions throughout the design and construction process. Apply for Seattle City Light incentives. Learn more...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Childcare Ordinance - Get Involved

If you have any questions about the adopted legislation, please contact:. Gordon Clowers, Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Updating Stormwater Regulations - Background

The Department of Ecology is requiring Seattle to update our current codes with additional stormwater control regulations as a condition of our NPDES 2019 Stormwater Permit (Ecology Permit). To meet these requirements, we are revising our existing Stormwater Code (SMC 22.800-22.808) and the associated Stormwater Manual (Directors' Rule 17-2017). These new rules will replace the current drainage control code and Directors' Rules which are administered jointly by SDCI and SPU.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Seattle, Washington

Priority Green Expedited - Inspections

Priority Green requires a green building inspection and reports during construction. The owner or financially responsible party acting on behalf of the owner shall appoint a Green Building Inspector. Raters, verifiers, or consultants are considered to be Green Building Inspectors. The Green Building Inspector must upload reports via the Seattle Services Portal. They will be reviewed by the Green Building team prior to inspection.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Energy Code - Overview

Our Seattle Energy Code regulates the energy-use features of new and remodeled buildings, including:. Building Envelope: requirements for roofs, walls, window,s etc. to control heat loss and air leakage. Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC): efficiency for heating and cooling equipment. Water Heating: equipment efficiency and controls. Lighting: number and...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

2030 Challenge - Applications

There isn't a formal application process required to participate in the 2030 Challenge. The Land Use Code provides the following application requirements in Seattle Municipal Code (SMC) 23.40.070.A.2, Application requirements. In order to qualify for the 2030 Challenge High Performance Existing Building Pilot Program, an applicant shall submit a complete Master Use Permit application pursuant to SMC Section 23.76.010 and a plan demonstrating how the project will meet the provisions of SMC subsection 23.40.070.B.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Get Involved in Council’s 2023/24 Budget Work

Shortly after 9 p.m. last Saturday the 17th, the moment we’d been eagerly awaiting arrived: the West Seattle Bridge re-opened. The immense relief throughout West Seattle and the Duwamish communities is tangibly felt everywhere I’ve gone this week. Along with the re-opening, SDOT has re-activated the mid-span traffic...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Disclosure#Seattle Gov
Seattle, Washington

Urban Center College Housing - Get Involved

SDCI delivered this bill to the City Council in April 2022, where it will be reviewed by the Land Use Committee. The bill is named as Council Bill 120313. For more information, visit the Seattle City Council's legislation page and enter the bill number in the search box. This Committee...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

On-Call CSO Program Support Services; SPU RFP/Contract# 22-166-S

2:00 PM Pacific Time on Thursday, October 20, 2022. _________________________________________________________. Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) is requesting proposals from qualified consultants to support the successful management of the Combined Sewer Overflow (CSO) Reduction Program. SPU will spend hundreds of millions of dollars over the next decade to comply with the City’s National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit and federal Consent Decree. This contract will provide critical support for this work.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Living Building Pilot - Applications

There is no formal application to participate in the Living Building Pilot. The Land Use Code provides the following application requirements in Seattle Municipal Code (SMC) 23.40.060.A.2, Application Requirements. In order to qualify for the Living Building Pilot Program, an applicant shall submit a complete Master Use Permit application pursuant to SMC Section 23.76.010 and a plan demonstrating how the project will meet the provisions of SMC subsection 23.40.060.B. The applicant shall include a description of how the project serves as a model for testing code improvements to stimulate and encourage Living Buildings in the city.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Floodplain Development Regulations Update - Background

In February 2020, FEMA published a Flood Hazard Determination adopting a new Flood Insurance Rate Map (FIRM) and Flood Insurance Study (FIS) for all jurisdictions in King County, including Seattle. FEMA's adoption of the new FIRM and FIS requires that each jurisdiction update their regulations with this new information in order to comply with the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Seattle, Washington

Unreinforced Masonry Buildings - Timeline

Conducted Columbia City outreach and education pilot. Finalized benefits-cost analysis report and discussions with URM Policy Committee. Planned for validation of URM inventory list; continued research on financial incentives. April 2016. Finished validating URM inventory list. Analyzed survey data and published report. Notified building owners on Confirmed URM List. Fourth...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Mayor Harrell Signs $6.5 Million in 2022 Green New Deal Opportunity Fund

Seattle, WA – Today, the City of Seattle’s Green New Deal reached a critical milestone as Mayor Bruce Harrell signed into law $6,491,539 in 2022 Green New Deal Opportunity Fund investments that will accelerate the City’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, build community resilience to climate change, and increase net zero affordable housing.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Mayor Harrell Signs Suite of Legislation to Improve Equity in Cannabis Industry

Seattle – Today, Mayor Bruce Harrell signed three bills into law to address equity in the cannabis industry by helping foster a more diverse industry and supporting cannabis store workers. Mayor Harrell was joined by Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, who helped develop the legislation and sponsored the bills in council....
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Events

Per the Washington State mandated Stay At Home order, most public events have been cancelled. Events listed on this calendar have not been adjusted, since the City moderates events submitted by the community but does not manage them. Please contact the event organizer to verify the status of an event. If you are an event organizer and would like to cancel an event, send event information to city.calendar@seattle.gov.
WASHINGTON STATE
Seattle, Washington

Departments

License, adopt, spay or neuter a pet. Report animal cruelty, contact animal control and volunteer. Help for small businesses, build your startup, shape your business district. Find worker retraining. Get information on area hazards and how to prepare. View plans for disaster response and recovery. Apply for a film permit,...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Mayor Harrell To Appoint Adrian Diaz Seattle Chief of Police

Seattle – Today, Mayor Bruce Harrell announced that he will appoint interim Chief Adrian Diaz as the next permanent Chief of the Seattle Police Department, following an extensive national search and robust community engagement. “Throughout this process, we’ve heard Seattleites’ clear expectations for the Seattle Police Department: effective public...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy