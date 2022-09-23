Departments

License, adopt, spay or neuter a pet. Report animal cruelty, contact animal control and volunteer.

(206) 386-7387 (PETS)

Help for small businesses, build your startup, shape your business district. Find worker retraining.

Get information on area hazards and how to prepare. View plans for disaster response and recovery.

Apply for a film permit, view a map of Seattle's music resources. Learn about local film and music.

View our complaint process, file or check the status of a police complaint, and find closed cases.