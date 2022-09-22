ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Fantastic Dolly Parton License Plates Support Imagination Library

While many personalized license plates can be chalked up to simple shows of vanity, one that’s offered to Tennessee drivers is a notch above the others. The proceeds generated by Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library specialty license plates benefit affiliates to that beloved program across the entertainment icon’s home state — and they have her portrait on them!
All-electric vehicles? There are some barriers we must overcome first

DENVER, Colo. — In cities across the country, electric vehicles are becoming more prominent. President Biden just announced the first round of funding for an electric vehicle charging network across 35 states. "The changes that we've seen in the last few years have been pretty dramatic," said Bonnie Trowbridge,...
Sparrow receives supplies of updated COVID booster vaccine

Sparrow Health System has received a large shipment of the new Pfizer COVID bivalent vaccine booster from the federal government and the shots will be available this week at our Sparrow Medical Group Primary Care practices. The shipment comes as COVID admissions to Sparrow hospitals are on the rise. The...
