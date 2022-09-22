ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Times

Should I get the Omicron booster now or wait a few weeks?

Omicron-targeting COVID-19 boosters are now available, but many are wondering: Should they get the shots immediately or wait to time them closer to the holidays?. The short answer is it depends — both on whom you’re asking and what factors might heighten your chance of serious health impacts. For those at lower risk of exposure or developing severe disease, holding off could make sense, according to some experts. But others say it’s best not to delay, especially with the potential for another coronavirus rebound this fall and winter.
BBC

Cancer-killing virus shows promise in patients

A new type of cancer therapy that uses a common virus to infect and destroy harmful cells is showing big promise in early human trials, say UK scientists. One patient's cancer vanished, while others saw their tumours shrink. The drug is a weakened form of the cold sore virus -...
CANCER
MedPage Today

Incidence of Dry Eye Disease Lower With SGLT2 Inhibitors

A potential benefit of SGLT2 inhibitors in patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D) may be reduced incidence of dry eye disease, said authors of a large retrospective study. In more than 10,000 patients followed for approximately 4 years, the incidence of dry eye disease was lower in those receiving SGLT2 inhibitors compared with GLP-1 receptor agonists (9.0 vs 11.5 events per 1,000 person-years), said Jia-Horung Hung, MD, of National Cheng Kung University Hospital in Taiwan, and colleagues.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
US News and World Report

CDC: BA.4.6, BF.7 Make Inroads in U.S. as BA.5 Declines

The prevalence of omicron subvariant BA.5 is declining slightly in the U.S., according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At its peak in August, BA.5 was responsible for nearly 87% of new coronavirus cases. This week, the CDC estimates that it caused about 83% of infections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedPage Today

Long-Term Neurologic Problems Rise by 7% After SARS-CoV-2 Infection

Risk of movement disorders, memory problems, strokes, and seizures rose 1 year after acute SARS-CoV-2 infection, an analysis of millions of U.S. veterans' records showed. Former COVID patients had a 42% increased risk of neurologic problems 12 months after testing positive (HR 1.42, 95% CI 1.38-1.47), reported Ziyad Al-Aly, MD, of Washington University in St. Louis and Veterans Affairs St. Louis Health Care System, and colleagues.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedPage Today

Early, Midlife Infections Up Alzheimer's, Parkinson's Risk

Early and midlife infections treated in outpatient or inpatient hospital settings upped the risk of a subsequent Alzheimer's or Parkinson's disease diagnosis, a case-control study in Sweden showed. A hospital-treated infection 5 or more years before diagnosis was associated with a 16% higher risk of Alzheimer's (95% CI 1.15-1.18, P<0.001)...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedPage Today

Dairy Reportedly Bad for the Heart -- But Don't Lump Milk and Cheese Together

For people with established cardiovascular disease (CVD), greater consumption of various dairy products was associated with worse health outcomes in a Norwegian study. Rising daily intakes of total dairy and milk were each significantly associated with increased risks of stroke, cardiovascular mortality, and all-cause mortality over follow-up generally spanning 5 to 14 years in patients with stable angina, according to clinical dietitian Vegard Lysne, PhD, of University of Bergen and Haukeland University Hospital, and colleagues.
HEALTH

