Do You Really Need This New Omicron Booster? Here’s What Experts Say.
Get ready to roll up your sleeves again: A new COVID booster that targets the latest variants is ready for your arm.
The most common side effects to expect from the Omicron COVID booster
A man receives the updated "bivalent" COVID-19 booster vaccines in Chicago on September 9, 2022. Updated COVID booster vaccines are being rolled out across the U.S., offering Americans better protection against the virus heading into the fall and winter months. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the use...
Should I get the Omicron booster now or wait a few weeks?
Omicron-targeting COVID-19 boosters are now available, but many are wondering: Should they get the shots immediately or wait to time them closer to the holidays?. The short answer is it depends — both on whom you’re asking and what factors might heighten your chance of serious health impacts. For those at lower risk of exposure or developing severe disease, holding off could make sense, according to some experts. But others say it’s best not to delay, especially with the potential for another coronavirus rebound this fall and winter.
Why it's easier to find Pfizer's updated COVID boosters than Moderna's
Vaccinators around the country are reporting weeks-long delays in shipments of Moderna's updated COVID-19 vaccine boosters. The delays come after the Food and Drug Administration flagged concerns at a facility contracted to fill the Moderna's new shots into vials. The wait stems from an Indiana plant operated by Catalent, which...
Pfizer vs. Moderna: What are the new bivalent boosters’ differences?
(NEXSTAR) – Americans looking to get a booster shot against the coronavirus this fall don’t just have one new option – they’ve got two. Both Moderna and Pfizer have a new FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine, specially formulated to ward off the omicron variant of the virus. Both...
The 9 Best Supplements of 2022, According to Dietitians
The best supplements help you fill in nutritional gaps in your diet. Check out expert-approved picks from brands like Nature Made, Thorne and Garden of Life.
What to know about the BA.4.6, BF.7 and BA.2.75 variants now growing nationwide
The BA.5 variant that dominated the summer wave of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations has now fallen to 83.1% of new cases, according to estimates released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Three rival strains – the BF.7, BA.2.75, and BA.4.6 variants – have now climbed to make...
This flu season may be awful — but a well-timed flu shot and strategic masking will help protect you
Experts say getting a flu shot by the end of November is ideal, and there are certain instances where you should mask up.
BBC
Cancer-killing virus shows promise in patients
A new type of cancer therapy that uses a common virus to infect and destroy harmful cells is showing big promise in early human trials, say UK scientists. One patient's cancer vanished, while others saw their tumours shrink. The drug is a weakened form of the cold sore virus -...
British pound plummets to record low against the dollar
The British pound fell to a new record low against the US dollar of $1.035 on Monday, plummeting more than 4%.
Cancer death rates in the US are falling steadily. Here's why
More people are surviving cancer than ever before in the US, according to a new report from the American Association for Cancer Research. CNN’s chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta explains.
MedPage Today
Incidence of Dry Eye Disease Lower With SGLT2 Inhibitors
A potential benefit of SGLT2 inhibitors in patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D) may be reduced incidence of dry eye disease, said authors of a large retrospective study. In more than 10,000 patients followed for approximately 4 years, the incidence of dry eye disease was lower in those receiving SGLT2 inhibitors compared with GLP-1 receptor agonists (9.0 vs 11.5 events per 1,000 person-years), said Jia-Horung Hung, MD, of National Cheng Kung University Hospital in Taiwan, and colleagues.
US News and World Report
CDC: BA.4.6, BF.7 Make Inroads in U.S. as BA.5 Declines
The prevalence of omicron subvariant BA.5 is declining slightly in the U.S., according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At its peak in August, BA.5 was responsible for nearly 87% of new coronavirus cases. This week, the CDC estimates that it caused about 83% of infections.
MedPage Today
Long-Term Neurologic Problems Rise by 7% After SARS-CoV-2 Infection
Risk of movement disorders, memory problems, strokes, and seizures rose 1 year after acute SARS-CoV-2 infection, an analysis of millions of U.S. veterans' records showed. Former COVID patients had a 42% increased risk of neurologic problems 12 months after testing positive (HR 1.42, 95% CI 1.38-1.47), reported Ziyad Al-Aly, MD, of Washington University in St. Louis and Veterans Affairs St. Louis Health Care System, and colleagues.
MedPage Today
Early, Midlife Infections Up Alzheimer's, Parkinson's Risk
Early and midlife infections treated in outpatient or inpatient hospital settings upped the risk of a subsequent Alzheimer's or Parkinson's disease diagnosis, a case-control study in Sweden showed. A hospital-treated infection 5 or more years before diagnosis was associated with a 16% higher risk of Alzheimer's (95% CI 1.15-1.18, P<0.001)...
MedPage Today
Dairy Reportedly Bad for the Heart -- But Don't Lump Milk and Cheese Together
For people with established cardiovascular disease (CVD), greater consumption of various dairy products was associated with worse health outcomes in a Norwegian study. Rising daily intakes of total dairy and milk were each significantly associated with increased risks of stroke, cardiovascular mortality, and all-cause mortality over follow-up generally spanning 5 to 14 years in patients with stable angina, according to clinical dietitian Vegard Lysne, PhD, of University of Bergen and Haukeland University Hospital, and colleagues.
