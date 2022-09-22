ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Stuttgart Daily Leader

Alzheimer’s Arkansas to host Walk of Love at the Little Rock Zoo

Alzheimer’s Arkansas will hold its Walk of Love on Friday, Sept. 30, at the Little Rock Zoo. Carolyn Berry, Executive Director of Alzheimer’s Arkansas, said everyone is invited to participate and support Arkansans battling Alzheimer’s and their caregivers. The Stuttgart Alzheimer’s Support Group is a chapter of Alzheimer’s Arkansas.
LITTLE ROCK, AR

