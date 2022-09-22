Read full article on original website
Alzheimer’s Arkansas to host Walk of Love at the Little Rock Zoo
Alzheimer’s Arkansas will hold its Walk of Love on Friday, Sept. 30, at the Little Rock Zoo. Carolyn Berry, Executive Director of Alzheimer’s Arkansas, said everyone is invited to participate and support Arkansans battling Alzheimer’s and their caregivers. The Stuttgart Alzheimer’s Support Group is a chapter of Alzheimer’s Arkansas.
Arkansas Department of Agriculture reminds producers of protections under the Arkansas Grain Grading Act
LITTLE ROCK, AR – The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is reminding grain producers of protections offered under the Arkansas Grain Grading Act, which sets minimum standards for grain grading and gives producers an opportunity to dispute an issued grade. The Arkansas Grain Grading Act was enacted in 2019 and...
