LSU RB Commit Trey Holly Is The New Louisiana High School All-Time Rushing Leader
Nicolas Galindo/The News-Star via Imagn Content Services, LLC. Four-star LSU running back commit Trey Holly now holds the Louisiana High School record for rushing yards. Holly set the record of 8,708 yards, passing Nick Brossette (8,704), in his dominant performance on Friday night when Unior Parish beat Bastrop 62-12. He ran the ball 21 times for 250 yards and four touchdowns in the win. Per TheNewStar:
It's Game Day: LSU vs. New Mexico
LSU (2-1) returns to Tiger Stadium on Saturday night to host New Mexico (2-1) at 6:30 pm on SECN+/ESPN+. Saturday's game will be the first-ever matchup between the two schools. Per LSUSports.net:. quote:. Riding a two-game winning streak after defeating SEC West foe Mississippi State to open conference play, head...
Five-Star QB Julian Sayin Tweets Out Pictures From His Visit To LSU
Five-star 2024 quarterback Julian Sayin from Carlsbad, Calif. was on LSU's campus this weekend to visit for the New Mexico game. After his trip, Sayin tweeted out the following pictures from his visit on social media. The 6-1, 185-pound passer is rated the No. 2 overall quarterback in the country...
Poll: What Will Be The Outcome Of The LSU-New Mexico Game?
LSU (2-1) returns to Tiger Stadium on Saturday night to host New Mexico (2-1) at 6:30 pm on SECN+/ESPN+. Saturday's game will be the first-ever matchup between the two schools. The Tigers are a 31.5 favorite over the Lobos with the over/under set at 45.0, according to ESPN/Ceasars. RecentOldestTop. I...
Brian Kelly Provides Injury Updates On Jayden Daniels & Armoni Goodwin
Following LSU's 38-0 shutout win vs. New Mexico, head coach Brian Kelly provided injury updates on quarterback Jayden Daniels and running back Armoni Goodwin who both exited Saturday's game early with injuries. Kelly said Daniels strained his lower back in the 3rd quarter and was cleared to go back in,...
