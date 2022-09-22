ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Cigarette Companies Must Pay New York State $50 Million

Two cigarette companies owe New York State the hefty amount of $50 million. New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, that the companies have entered an agreement with the state to pay back taxes. The companies allegedly sold cigarettes in the state without paying the required state excise taxes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Here’s How Many Legal Marijuana Shops Will Be In Each New York State Region

Each region in New York State will have a limited number of legal adult-use marijuana dispensaries. It certainly won't be a free-for-all with dispensaries on every corner. Based on the population, each region will receive a certain number of licenses. Here's a look at how many licenses for recreational cannabis shops will be issued for each region in New York. Keep in mind the number listed is the maximum, but there is no guarantee that amount of licenses will be granted, so there could be fewer dispensaries.
Stimulus update: New York to send $270 checks in coming weeks

The New York state government is set to send out stimulus checks averaging $270 to roughly 1.75 million residents in the upcoming weeks, according to officials. The stimulus payments will be given to many of New York's lowest-earning residents as part of Gov. Kathy Hochul's effort to combat rising inflation and costs of living in the state. Specifically, they will be given to New Yorkers with the Empire State Child Credit and/or the Earned Income Credit on last year's tax returns. No further action is needed to receive the checks by those eligible.
“Get Ready Now” – New York’s Governor Warns Home Owners

The fall is here and much of New York State is already feeling the cooler temperatures. In fact, there are some places in the northern part of New York State that have already sipped in to the 30 degree range! Now is the time to think about the costs to heat your home and Governor Hochul has some advice for you if you own a home.
Horrible Lake Effect Rain to Impact New York State

The calendar says it’s fall and if you have been outside since Thursday, then you know that it sure feels like it’s spooky season. The temperatures went straight from summer to fall and it seems like this weather is here to stay, judging by the 10-day forecast in New York State.
What Clayton plans to do with $10M from New York state

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - New York is set to do another round of its economic competition. Communities try for big bucks to improve their downtowns. Clayton wants the money and we learn what’s on the wish list for the village along the St. Lawrence River. Improvements big and...
CLAYTON, NY
DNA test confirms wolf killed in upstate New York

ALBANY, N.Y. — In 2021, a hunter shot what was thought to be a coyote 40 miles west of Albany, but DNA testing has revealed that it was an endangered wolf. Experts from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation revealed Thursday the DNA of the shot animal was that of a male wolf.
ALBANY, NY
Many New York State Residents Could Go Broke Trying To Heat Their Homes

Many New Yorkers could be facing a crisis this winter as National Fuel announces its prices are set to double ahead of what is expected to be a bone-chilling winter in the state. The prices for both gas and electricity are increasing significantly, which could put an extra strain on many residents' bank accounts. On Thursday, September 22, the company issued a warning to customers that they will likely see their bills go up by over $1,000.
New York State RV Show happening this weekend

(WSYR-TV) — Savvy shoppers know the best time to buy is at the end of the season, when sellers are trying to clear out their inventory. Well, that’s exactly what’s on the minds of the folks who sell RVs and campers around Central New York. Many of them are at the State Fairgrounds this weekend for the New York State RV show.
Schenectady, NY
