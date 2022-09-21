DSHS student newspaper earns awards

Staff Report

DRIPPING SPRINGS – Young journalists were recently recognized for their hard work.

Dripping Springs High School’s student newspaper, the Paw Print, earned several awards at the Interscholastic League Press Conference (ILPC) for the 2021-2022 school year.

Ariela Barron, Brooklyn Hagblom and Teagan Krewson earned first-place honors for the February 2022 issue. Earning third-place accolades were Krewson for Cover Design, Jakob Becker for his Sports Column and Tia Davison for her News Page Spread Design.

Rounding out the awards were Sierra Trbovich and Gabby Plasencia, each earning an honorable mention for their Feature Page Spread Design.