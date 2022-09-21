ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

tigertv.tv

HIGHLIGHTS | LSU vs NEW MEXICO | 9.24.22

The LSU Football team continued their winning streak against New Mexico on Saturday night. The Tigers shut out the Lobos 38-0, as the Tigers were impressive on both sides of the ball. Jaden Daniels threw for 279 yards and rushed for only 37, which is his lowest of the season.
