HIGHLIGHTS | LSU vs NEW MEXICO | 9.24.22
The LSU Football team continued their winning streak against New Mexico on Saturday night. The Tigers shut out the Lobos 38-0, as the Tigers were impressive on both sides of the ball. Jaden Daniels threw for 279 yards and rushed for only 37, which is his lowest of the season.
Star players on both sides of the football talk shutout versus New Mexico
After shutting out New Mexico in Death Valley on Saturday, some of the playmakers on both offense and defense talked to the media about the team's attitude moving forward this season. Although the win against New Mexico marks the Tigers' third win in a row, the majority of the remainder...
Freshmen offensive linemen make LSU history by earning positions on the starting lineup
There have been many questions surrounding the starting lineup on the LSU Football team with a new coach and a new quarterback. As the team comes off their first SEC win of the season, two true freshmen seem to have secured their spots on the line. "He exceeded expectations. Look,...
Both the men’s and women’s LSU cross country teams captured the team titles in the LSU Invitational
The LSU men’s team accumulated 17 points for the first-place finish, while the LSU women’s first-place total was 20 points. LSU’s Jackson Martingayle won the men’s 6K race with a time of 18:09.00, and LSU’s Lorena Rangel finished first in the women’s 5K race with a time of 17:17.70.
Defensive keys to the game for LSU vs. New Mexico
LSU's defensive performance against Mississippi State last week helped the Tigers achieve their first win in the SEC this season. The Tigers are not overlooking a strong New Mexico team just because they are out of conference and look to build off their momentum. “No matter who we’re playing this...
The LSU running back group continues to succeed week by week.
Since the start of the 2022 football season, some position groups for LSU have gotten off to a bumpy start. One group has been consistent through the Tigers’ first three games; the running backs. The LSU running back group has been improving game by game and after a strong...
An impressive showing from the LSU offense helped the Tigers move to 3-1 on the season
The LSU Tigers had an offensive explosion against New Mexico on Saturday night after beating the Lobos 38-0. The Tigers had a total of 414 passing yards which is the most of any game this season. The LSU passing attack looked the best it has all season with quarterbacks Jayden...
