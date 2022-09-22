Read full article on original website
tigertv.tv
Star players on both sides of the football talk shutout versus New Mexico
After shutting out New Mexico in Death Valley on Saturday, some of the playmakers on both offense and defense talked to the media about the team's attitude moving forward this season. Although the win against New Mexico marks the Tigers' third win in a row, the majority of the remainder...
tigertv.tv
Freshmen offensive linemen make LSU history by earning positions on the starting lineup
There have been many questions surrounding the starting lineup on the LSU Football team with a new coach and a new quarterback. As the team comes off their first SEC win of the season, two true freshmen seem to have secured their spots on the line. "He exceeded expectations. Look,...
tigertv.tv
KLSU Tiger TV Tailgate Show: LSU vs New Mexico
KLSU's Patricia Caputo and Liam Haley, along with Tiger TV's Nick Lopez, preview LSU Football's season opener against New Mexico. Hear how the Tigers match up against a scrappy Lobos defense, and how the team will look without Kayshon Boutte this weekend. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday evening...
tigertv.tv
Both the men’s and women’s LSU cross country teams captured the team titles in the LSU Invitational
The LSU men’s team accumulated 17 points for the first-place finish, while the LSU women’s first-place total was 20 points. LSU’s Jackson Martingayle won the men’s 6K race with a time of 18:09.00, and LSU’s Lorena Rangel finished first in the women’s 5K race with a time of 17:17.70.
tigertv.tv
"I don't really care if they're motivated," HC Houston Franks on cross country capturing team titles
Both the men's and women's LSU cross country teams came out on top this Friday during the LSU Invitational in Baton Rouge. "I don't really care if they're motivated to be honest, we try to rely on discipline." Head coach Houston Franks said. Lorena Rangel Batres won the women's title,...
