SFGate
SFGate
Update: Police Revise Details About Missing Woman And 5-Year-Old Son
BERKELEY (BCN) Police in Berkeley need the public's assistance Saturday in locating a missing 5-year-old boy, considered at risk, and his mother. A Berkeley Police Department spokesperson said Saturday night that Julia Dumitrescu, 42, and her son, Azreal, were last heard from Thursday. Police are attempting to locate them to check on their welfare.
Police searching for missing Salinas woman
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police are looking for a woman who went missing from her Salinas home Thursday morning. Areli Garcia, 25, is believed to be in the Big Sur area, according to police. The family adds that she was last seen in a hoodie and sweatpants at 6:30 a.m. She didn't report for work The post Police searching for missing Salinas woman appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
One person injured following shooting at house in Hollister
HOLLISTER, Calif. — An early morning shooting in Hollister has left one person injured. According to Hollister police, there was a shooting at 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning on the 100 block of Peartree Lane. Investigators say a home was shot at several times and one person inside the house...
SFGate
Chp Reporting Traffic Fatality On U.S. Highway 101
SALINAS (BCN) The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality occurred Saturday morning on U.S. Highway 101 in Salinas. The incident was first reported at 5:49 a.m. on the highway near the John Street off-ramp, according to the CHP. The CHP reported a pedestrian walking on the highway was...
SFGate
Shooting Near San Jose Airport Injures Man Saturday Morning
SAN JOSE (BCN) Officers in San Jose were at the scene of a shooting that left one victim injured Saturday morning. San Jose Police Department received a call at 10:33 a.m. about the shooting in the area of Ruff Drive and Guadalupe River Trail, near the Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport.
Police: Father, son die after early morning stabbing in Hayward
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — Two people are dead after a double stabbing early Sunday morning, the Hayward Police Department announced in a press release. The victims were a father and son who both suffered from stab wounds. The stabbing, which police are calling a homicide, happened around 4:25 a.m. near the 100 block of Lund […]
SFGate
Police Investigating Fatal Shooting Saturday Night At Concordoia Park
OAKLAND (BCN) A man was found dead in Oakland's Concordia Park early Saturday evening. Police received a 911 call and responded at 6:10 p.m. Saturday on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, the found the victim, a man, on the ground with gunshot wounds to the head and back. Officers performed life-saving efforts, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
benitolink.com
Two men steal French bulldog from Hollister home
This article was written by BenitoLink intern Juliana Luna. Two armed men entered a Hollister home Sept. 15 and stole $10,000 worth of items, including a French bulldog. Amanda Hightower recently moved from Watsonville and said she said didn’t have any negative relationships with anyone. “Someone in the area...
'At risk': Missing Bay Area mom and son, 5, sought by police
Berkeley police are seeking to make contact with a mother and her 5-year-old son, who were last heard from on Thursday.
Missing at-risk woman reported in San Jose
UPDATE: The woman has been found, police announced on Twitter at 9:12 p.m. SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — An at-risk woman is reported missing, the San Jose Police Department announced Saturday evening on Twitter. Police are seeking the public’s help in locating 87-year-old Suchun Sun. Sun is described to be 5-foot-1 and 120 pounds. She […]
Police find father and son fatally stabbed at Hayward home
HAYWARD -- Police in Hayward are investigating a double homicide Sunday after a father and his son were found with fatal stab wounds at a home on Lund Avenue, authorities said.According to a press release, on Sunday morning at about 4:25 a.m., the Hayward Police Department received a 9-1-1 call regarding an altercation inside a residence near the 100 block of Lund Avenue.Arriving officers got to the scene and found two unconscious subjects, a father and son, both suffering from critical stab wounds, police said.Medical personnel arrived and rendered aid to the victims, but both men were pronounced deceased at the scene.Police did not release any details regarding circumstances surrounding the deadly incident or any suspect information.The identities of both victims are known but currently being withheld, police officials said.Authorities said this is an active and ongoing investigation. additional details regarding the incident will be released when available. Anyone with information related to the homicide is asked to call Detective Humpert at 510-293-7176.
NBC Bay Area
Hillsborough Police Believe Rash of Home Burglaries Could Be Linked to Sophisticated Gangs
Police in Hillsborough are investigating several leads related to a rash of residential burglaries this month and earlier this year that they believe are part of sophisticated, organized crime rings. Investigators believe that a string of residential burglaries in Hillsborough in March were carried out by so-called South American Tourist...
Police discover stolen catalytic converter in traffic stop
Two people were arrested on suspicion of stealing catalytic converters in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to a tweet from San Jose Police Department.
SFGate
Pedestrian Dies After Being Struck By Vehicle At Hwy 242 On-Ramp
CONCORD (BCN) A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle at an on-ramp to state Highway 242 in Concord early Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was reported shortly after 4 a.m. at the Grant Street on-ramp to northbound Highway 242. No other details about...
Father and son found stabbed to death, Hayward police say
Police say a 911 call was made about an altercation inside a home on Lund Ave. around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.
SFGate
Police Arrest Suspect In Aggravated Assault Case
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Police in San Francisco have arrested a suspect in connection with an aggravated assault that occurred Tuesday in the city's Chinatown. Alejandro Garcia, 30, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, according to the San Francisco Police Department. On...
San Jose missing woman found
UPDATE: Dong Pham was found Thursday, according to San Jose police. SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – California Highway Patrol sent out an alert this morning asking people to be on the lookout for a missing 80-year-old woman, but she was quickly found. Dong Pham had been last seen Wednesday around noon at Sageland Drive and […]
San Jose pellet gun shooting near airport
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Police are on the scene of a pellet gun shooting in central San Jose, according to a tweet from San Jose Police Department. The shooting reportedly took place near Ruff Drive and the Guadalupe River Trail. Police say one man was shot and suffered an injury that was not life-threatening. […]
SFGate
Pair Steal Vehicle At Gunpoint In Oceanview Neighborhood Thursday Night
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Two suspects stole someone's car at gunpoint in San Francisco's Oceanview neighborhood Thursday night, police said. The carjacking was reported shortly before 9:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of San Jose Avenue, where the pair brandished a firearm at the victim and demanded his vehicle, according to police.
