Retail

104.5 The Team

Many New York State Residents Could Go Broke Trying To Heat Their Homes

Many New Yorkers could be facing a crisis this winter as National Fuel announces its prices are set to double ahead of what is expected to be a bone-chilling winter in the state. The prices for both gas and electricity are increasing significantly, which could put an extra strain on many residents' bank accounts. On Thursday, September 22, the company issued a warning to customers that they will likely see their bills go up by over $1,000.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
104.5 The Team

Don’t Throw This Out! New York State Is Mailing Families $100s

As we end September and head into the homestretch of 2022, New Yorkers are feeling an increased amount of stress for upcoming holiday expenses. If you’re worried about how inflation is going to affect your seasonal traditions, make sure to keep an eye on what comes in the mail – New York may be sending you a pleasant surprise.
POLITICS
104.5 The Team

The Top Hair-Raising Haunts, Hayrides, and Houses in Upstate NY!

The Top Hair-Raising Haunts, Hayrides, and Houses in Upstate NY!. It's that time of year in Upstate NY when leaves start changing color, football fills our weekend, your girlfriend can't get enough of pumpkin-spice all the things, nights are cooler, apples get picked, and friends and families come together for some frightening fun.
ALBANY, NY
104.5 The Team

Beware of Bus Cameras in This Upstate NY Town, or You’ll Pay the Price

Waiting for the school bus in the morning: a tradition that spans generations. The vast majority of people in this country can relate to the plight of the school bus rider. Every morning that you would wake up for school, you knew that you had a finite amount of time to get ready, eat breakfast, and be outside at your post and ready for your ride. That bus was on its way, and it was going to leave for school whether you were aboard or not.
COLONIE, NY
104.5 The Team

Why Are There Zero National Parks In New York State?

Did you know that New York has zero National Parks? Sure, we have National Monuments, National Memorials, National Recreation Area, National Historic Park, National Historic Sites, National Scenic Trails, and a Scenic and Recreational River - all managed by the National Park Service, but not one true National Park. With...
TRAVEL
104.5 The Team

This Spike Is Bad News For Credit Card Holders In New York State

You don’t need me to tell you that 2022 has been a year of brutal inflation. I can’t tell you how relieved I was to see gas prices here in Upstate New York fall back down into the $3.80s this week. From gas to groceries to housing, Americans are more worried about their finances than they have been since the Great Recession.
BUSINESS
104.5 The Team

Upstate NY Workers ‘Won’t Stand For’ This Crazy New Law, Or Will They?

New York employees won't stand for this newly-proposed law. No, wait, I'm actually being serious! A bill has been proposed that would change the way that certain employees, and employers, in New York would operate while on the job. Those who work jobs that require them to be on-their-feet all day, but that might not always need to be standing, are in for a major change.
POLITICS
104.5 The Team

‘Livid’ in New York: Seven Times Saturday Night Live Attacked Upstate NY

It's not often that Upstate New York is mentioned on Saturday Night Live, but when it happens, it's almost never good. SNL debuted in October of 1975, and has been making audiences laugh for (most of) the show's 47 seasons on NBC. The show has launched the careers of some of the most famous comedic actors ever, including Eddie Murphy, Will Ferrell, Tina Fey, Mike Myers and many, many more.
ALBANY, NY
104.5 The Team

17 Colorful, Odd, and Bizarre Upstate New York School Mascots

What was your school mascot? Funny how we all remember them no matter how many years we have been away from our alma maters. School mascots are characters meant to drum up school pride, student energy, and a whole lot of excitement, mainly at sporting events. Back in my day (1950s) every other school (including mine) had a mascot with a cheesy, homemade costume to wear.
EDUCATION
104.5 The Team

104.5 The Team

ABOUT

104.5 The Team ESPN Radio has the best sports coverage for Albany, New York.

