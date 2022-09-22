Read full article on original website
Doing This Horrible Thing to Any Cat in New York State Is Illegal
Do you have a cat that is a treasured member of your family? Or maybe you have a few cats that visit the back door of your home? They visit long enough to get some food and say, "Meow," only to disappear when the food is gone, and return the next day?
Many New York State Residents Could Go Broke Trying To Heat Their Homes
Many New Yorkers could be facing a crisis this winter as National Fuel announces its prices are set to double ahead of what is expected to be a bone-chilling winter in the state. The prices for both gas and electricity are increasing significantly, which could put an extra strain on many residents' bank accounts. On Thursday, September 22, the company issued a warning to customers that they will likely see their bills go up by over $1,000.
Don’t Throw This Out! New York State Is Mailing Families $100s
As we end September and head into the homestretch of 2022, New Yorkers are feeling an increased amount of stress for upcoming holiday expenses. If you’re worried about how inflation is going to affect your seasonal traditions, make sure to keep an eye on what comes in the mail – New York may be sending you a pleasant surprise.
16 Top Diners in the Catskills & Adirondacks of Upstate New York
There are well over 100 diners spread out across the Upstate New York region. Not all of them carry the name "diner" on their sign, but lets face it, we know a diner when we see one. To me a diner is a wonderful touchstone to the past. Of visiting...
Abandoned Hudson River State Hospital! Once Home to the Criminally Insane?
In the late 1800's and well into the 1900's there were several psychiatric hospitals around New York State. Over those years people would check-in to these facilities, willingly and sometimes unwillingly, for treatment for a variety of conditions. Depression, schizophrenia and even homosexuality could have an individual admitted and some never left.
Some New York State Trees Painted White? Why You Need To Do This!
As Summer officially fades this week we will turn our attention to the gorgeous Fall foliage of our New York State trees. One tree in particular caught my attention recently. Not because of the reds, yellows and oranges. This tree was white!. I wondered why there would be a white...
Whimsical Catskills Cottage on Market! It’s Like Living In Storytown!
Do you love memories of Storytown U.S.A. as much as I do? I think most of us from the Capital Region, Adirondacks and beyond hold a fond place in our hearts for our visits to the legendary amusement park in Lake George. How would you like to live in Storytown every day?
The Top Hair-Raising Haunts, Hayrides, and Houses in Upstate NY!
The Top Hair-Raising Haunts, Hayrides, and Houses in Upstate NY!. It's that time of year in Upstate NY when leaves start changing color, football fills our weekend, your girlfriend can't get enough of pumpkin-spice all the things, nights are cooler, apples get picked, and friends and families come together for some frightening fun.
These 10 Celebrities Spotted In Upstate New York! Where Were They?
The movie 'Binge 2: It's A Wonderful Binge' was shot in Syracuse earlier this year and producers have announced that the film will debut on Hulu Friday December 9, 2022. This film stars Danny Trejo, Tim Meadows and a host of others. While filming in Central New York back in...
Beware of Bus Cameras in This Upstate NY Town, or You’ll Pay the Price
Waiting for the school bus in the morning: a tradition that spans generations. The vast majority of people in this country can relate to the plight of the school bus rider. Every morning that you would wake up for school, you knew that you had a finite amount of time to get ready, eat breakfast, and be outside at your post and ready for your ride. That bus was on its way, and it was going to leave for school whether you were aboard or not.
Why Are There Zero National Parks In New York State?
Did you know that New York has zero National Parks? Sure, we have National Monuments, National Memorials, National Recreation Area, National Historic Park, National Historic Sites, National Scenic Trails, and a Scenic and Recreational River - all managed by the National Park Service, but not one true National Park. With...
Every New Yorker Knows: 5 Ways to Check the Kids Car Seat Is Safe
If you are a parent you are probably more aware than others about what needs to happen with a child safety seat, or car seat. When was the last time you had your car seat checked to make sure that it was installed correctly?. All across New York State there...
It’s Mafia Monday! Here are 5 Best ‘Bills Backers’ Bars in Upstate New York
If you're looking to head out and join other Bills Mafia to watch the game vs. the Tennesee Titans tonight at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, it'll cost you, we've heard that 3rd party ticket sellers are asking for somewhere in the neighborhood of $300 for nosebleed seats!. Looking for a...
This Capital Region Man’s Mullet Is Top 25 In U.S.! Help Him Win?
If I say, business in front and party in the back, what comes to mind? The mullet of course! Not just anyone can pull off this hairy hairdo in 2022 but one Capital Region man not only pulls it off, he may have the finest mullet in the United States!
This Spike Is Bad News For Credit Card Holders In New York State
You don’t need me to tell you that 2022 has been a year of brutal inflation. I can’t tell you how relieved I was to see gas prices here in Upstate New York fall back down into the $3.80s this week. From gas to groceries to housing, Americans are more worried about their finances than they have been since the Great Recession.
Upstate NY Workers ‘Won’t Stand For’ This Crazy New Law, Or Will They?
New York employees won't stand for this newly-proposed law. No, wait, I'm actually being serious! A bill has been proposed that would change the way that certain employees, and employers, in New York would operate while on the job. Those who work jobs that require them to be on-their-feet all day, but that might not always need to be standing, are in for a major change.
New York State Wants To Make It Illegal For Police To Hide Their Identities
If a New York Assembly bill passes, police in the state could be fined for covering their badges, to intentionally hide their identities. Assembly Bill A10721 and Senate Bill S3701 would punish officers with a hefty fine. The bill, which is currently in the Assembly Codes Committee, is sponsored by Karines Reyes - Assembly District 87.
Upstate NYs Ultimate Halloween Decoration Is For Sale On Facebook
There are some things in life that are much harder to sell second-hand. Mattresses. Cosmetics. Swimsuits. And for good reason. But automobiles usually don’t have that problem. Unless it’s a rusted-out frame with no engine, odds are somebody will buy your used car. There’s apparently one vehicle that...
‘Livid’ in New York: Seven Times Saturday Night Live Attacked Upstate NY
It's not often that Upstate New York is mentioned on Saturday Night Live, but when it happens, it's almost never good. SNL debuted in October of 1975, and has been making audiences laugh for (most of) the show's 47 seasons on NBC. The show has launched the careers of some of the most famous comedic actors ever, including Eddie Murphy, Will Ferrell, Tina Fey, Mike Myers and many, many more.
17 Colorful, Odd, and Bizarre Upstate New York School Mascots
What was your school mascot? Funny how we all remember them no matter how many years we have been away from our alma maters. School mascots are characters meant to drum up school pride, student energy, and a whole lot of excitement, mainly at sporting events. Back in my day (1950s) every other school (including mine) had a mascot with a cheesy, homemade costume to wear.
