Family Worried After Woman Never Returned Home From Road Trip And Car Found Abandoned In VirginiaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedFairfax, VA
Popular discount store opening new location in MarylandKristen WaltersHagerstown, MD
MCPS continues recruitment after start of new school yearHeather JauquetRockville, MD
Maryland brewery stocks little free libraries with banned books
MARYLAND, USA — A Maryland Brewery with a reputation for helping defend the first amendment has stepped up to help stock Little Free Libraries with hundreds of restricted titles in celebration of Banned Books Week. What is Banned Books Week?. Banned Books Week is an annual event that celebrates...
nypressnews.com
GOP’s Reardon Sullivan makes Youngkin-style run for executive in deep-blue Montgomery County
Reardon Sullivan’s push to become the first Republican Montgomery County executive in over 40 years hinges on a platform that emphasizes public safety over the demonization of police, transparency around school curriculum, and a business climate that entices firms instead of scaring them off. He calls it a “common...
bethesdamagazine.com
Opinion: Montgomery County’s big problem
Montgomery County has a big problem. The county, once the envy of the nation, is facing an exodus of people and businesses and that means bad news for current residents. While Montgomery County may have increased in net population from 2010 to 2020, this is not as a result of people moving to Montgomery County. In fact, just the opposite. Since 2010, the number of people leaving Montgomery County has rapidly increased, most notable since 2018. This means that while the population may be increasing, it is from in-county births. Not because people view Montgomery County as a re-location destination. Why would they? Virginia, and most notably, Fairfax and Loudon County, have 10 of the Fortune 500 companies, while Montgomery County has one and Maryland has six. Even neighboring Prince George’s County, once looked over as a failing county, has overtaken Montgomery County in job creation, even before the pandemic in 2020. The list is long. Boeing moves its headquarters to Virginia, passing over Maryland and Montgomery County. Amazon picks Virginia over Maryland and Montgomery County. When was the last time you read a headline that declared a major industry was moving to Montgomery County? I bet not in the last 10 years.
lafamilytravel.com
Unforgettable Family Trip to Harpers Ferry, West Virginia
Thomas Jefferson described it as “worth the voyage across the Atlantic.” While he was referring to the fantastic view of the Potomac and Shenandoah Rivers from a large shale rock formation, the same could be said about the charming town of Harpers Ferry itself. If your family includes any history buffs, nature lovers, train enthusiasts, or adventure seekers, this is a town you will want to explore.
'This was not a transparent process' | Virginia leader slams Metro for favoritism in fight for new FBI Headquarters
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — It's a match-up 10 years in the making. The fight to be the next home of the FBI Headquarters is heating up. President Biden just renewed the proposal to relocate the FBI from downtown D.C. to the suburbs of Maryland or Virginia. In the running? Landover, Greenbelt and Springfield.
thetrek.co
Cup of Coffee in West Virginia
The cold front came through making it a lot harder to get out of our warm sleeping bags in the dark morning, however we have an exciting day ahead of us so not much motivation was needed. We quickly ate our Aldi brand cheerios and powered milk, packed up and headed out.
Inside Nova
For sale: Historic mansion in Hagerstown for $200,000
We spotted this one on the Facebook page "For The Love of Old Houses." Built in 1855 and once the summer home of Gov. William Thomas Hamilton, the 11-bedroom, 8,000-square foot home in Hagerston, Md., is priced at just $200,000. Take a look.
visitcbva.com
Potomac River Oyster Wars & the Death of Berkeley Muse
Town of Colonial Beach, Virginia (CBVA) is located on the shoreline of the Potomac River, which low-water mark serves as the Virginia-Maryland border in most places. So when visitors are on CBVA’s sandy beaches, they are in Virginia; but once they step into the river, they have entered Maryland. Colonial Beach’s unique location made it the epicenter of the century-long Potomac River Oyster Wars, a significant aspect of the Town’s history, that lasted from 1865 to 1959.
beentheredonethatwithkids.com
Marty Snook Park – Hagerstown, MD
Marty Snook Park is located at 17901 Halfway Blvd in Hagerstown, Maryland. Hagerstown is about an hour northwest of Baltimore. The park includes many sports fields, a swimming pool, four picnic pavilions, and a one mile walking path. This post will focus on a newer feature of Marty Snook Park,...
' Am I going to be next?' | Maryland prosecutor assembles students at high schools in the face of a surge of gun scares
CLARKSBURG, Md. — Montgomery County's top cop is struggling to stop a surge of gun scares at local high schools. State's Attorney John McCarthy is now trying something new. He's launching a series of gun violence prevention assemblies at every MCPS high school. The assemblies are unprecedented: 26 high...
Oh Happy Day: Maryland Ranks As Second Happiest State In New Study, Only Behind Hawaii
Maryland has been ranked the happiest state in the continental U.S., only second in the nation behind Hawaii, according to a recent report by WalletHub. The study focused on a variety of factors to determine the results, including depression rates, income growth, and unemployment rates. Past studies have found that a good balance of economic, emotional, physical, and social health all play a large role in feeling fulfilled. Maryland's ranking comes after analyzation of three categories: emotional and physical well-being, work environment, and community and environment, WalletHub continues.
bethesdamagazine.com
State’s attorney to high school students: If you see something, say something
Clarksburg High School sophomore Victoria Smith says it’s difficult to feel safe at school when she thinks about shootings like the one that occurred at Col. Zadok Magruder High School in January and others that have occurred nationwide. “I mean, I do feel safe sometimes, but when you think...
wypr.org
Meet the Republican seeking top executive spot in Baltimore County, promising ‘revolutionary change’
The Republican nominee vying to become Baltimore County’s next county executive promised voters a ‘revolutionary change in government’ if elected this November. Former Delegate Pat McDonough said he would fire the county police chief, sever ties with Baltimore City, and regain control over the school system curriculum. McDonough laid out his plans to a gathering of about a dozen people earlier this week at the Perry Hall Public library.
storereporter.com
New businesses for Potomac Woods Plaza, tastings are back at Trader Joe’s, Miller’s exits Rockville
Change is in the air at Potomac Woods Plaza, where several empty spaces are about to fill up. First to arrive will be Ricky Alessandro Salon, opening this fall in the former Studio Ten 83 spot near Starbucks. Next up: Baskin Robbins, relocating from Cabin John Village to the former Ibhana space. The third newcomer is fitness center F45, offering high-intensity interval training in the former BB&T bank building. Opening date TBD.
Washingtonian.com
Where to Find Apple Cider Doughnuts Around the DC Area
It’s the prime season for pumpkin patches and corn mazes. But mostly we’re just excited about the apple cider doughnuts. Here are some places—near and far—where you can get your fix. 4675 John Marshall Hwy, Linden, Va. Heading to Shenandoah? Don’t miss this 59-year-old comfort food...
ffxnow.com
Uniqlo opens Fair Lakes store, its first in an open-air shopping center
UNIQLO opened its first location in an open-air mall at Fair Lakes Shopping Center today (Friday). The Japanese brand will open a 9,000-square-foot store at 13041 Fair Lakes Shopping Center. The company has other locations at Tysons Corner Center, Union Station in D.C., and Pike & Rose in Bethesda, Maryland.
dbknews.com
Marylanders must vote in the upcoming cannabis referendum
Views expressed in opinion columns are the author’s own. Last legislative session, Maryland almost legalized cannabis. It’s now up for a vote via a referendum on November’s midterm election ballot. However, this referendum could push the bill to fail, despite the wishes of cannabis supporters in Maryland.
rockvillenights.com
Montgomery County to host public meeting on jail project opposed by Rockville officials
Montgomery County will host a public meeting on the proposed construction on the County detention center property at 1307 Seven Locks Road in Rockville on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 7:00 PM. The meeting will be held in the "first floor lecture hall" at the County Council building at 100 Maryland Avenue in Rockville, and is scheduled to conclude by 9:00 PM. There will be a virtual option to join the meeting online for those who can't attend in person; log-on instructions will be posted prior to the meeting at www.rockvillemd.gov/SevenLocksProject, once determined.
parabolicarc.com
Watch NASA Blast the Bejesus Out of an Asteroid on Monday
LAUREL, Md. (NASA PR) — NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), the world’s first mission to test technology for defending Earth against potential asteroid or comet hazards, will impact its target asteroid—which poses no threat to Earth—at 7:14 p.m. EDT on Monday, Sept. 26. Among...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia adds historic sites to Virginia Landmarks Register
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR) has added nine new sites to the Virginia Landmarks Register. The Martinsville Historic District in the City of Martinsville. It was originally listed in 1998, but updates to the nomination have been approved. The buildings were constructed in the early to mid-twentieth century.
