newscenter1.tv
PHOTOS: Students ride frisbees down the M after dedication and ribbon cutting
RAPID CITY, S.D. – As the end of Rocker Days nears its end, South Dakota Mines holds its traditional picnic and whitewashing of the M on Friday at Founders Park and M Hill. There was also a dedication and a ribbon cutting for the M, that was renovated over the summer.
KEVN
Rapid City family receives care from Monument and Sanford Health; shares story of little girl’s medical journey
hillcityprevailernews.com
Totem pole honors Hills’ heritage
Honoring our Black Hills history, Doug Fluke designed a totem pole last year and now the 28-foot tall carving stands in Custer County. Located on Fluke’s family ranch off U.S. Hwy. 385 near Newberg Lumber Company, wood carver Abby Peterson produced what Fluke describes as a “Black Hills, living-history pole.”
sdpb.org
SDPB to provide coverage of the 57th Annual Buffalo Roundup
In partnership with South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks and the South Dakota Department of Tourism, SDPB will provide coverage of the 57th Annual Buffalo Roundup live from Custer State Park Friday, September 30, at 10:30 am CT (9:30 am MT). The event will be televised live on SDPB2/World Channel,...
Black Hills Pioneer
Kitchen fire closes Cheyenne Crossing
LEAD — Firefighters from Spearfish Canyon, Spearfish, Lead and Deadwood were able to contain a kitchen fire at Cheyenne Crossing, Friday evening. The fire call came in at about 10:15 p.m. No injuries were reported, but damage is still being assessed. On Saturday morning yellow caution tape blocked off the parking lot from public access, as employees worked to load food and other items from the kitchen. A notice on the restaurant’s social media page reports that Cheyenne Crossing will be closed until further notice.
Black Hills Pioneer
Fire at Spearfish rifle, pistol range driven in strong winds
SPEARFISH — A grass fire began at the Spearfish rifle and pistol range Saturday afternoon. Fire crews responded around 4 p.m.
KEVN
Peak color change expected in Spearfish Canyon
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The peak color change in Spearfish Canyon is expected this week. The swath of trees near the hydro plant building at Devil’s Bathtub trailhead, the bowl at Savoy, and Roughlock Falls are the closest to nearing peak color change, according to a release from The Spearfish Chamber.
newscenter1.tv
“Unpermitted” camps spark safety concerns in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D.- The origin of Monday’s fire near Star Village was traced back to an “unpermitted camp” and was “determined to be human caused”, according to a release from the Rapid City Fire Department. The population of those without homes in Rapid City has...
KELOLAND TV
UPDATE: Missing Rapid City teen found safe
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City say a teen who was reported missing on Thursday has been found safe. Journey Two Bulls was last seen in the unit block of Waterloo Street wearing a blue hoodie, black cargo pants, multi-colored shoes and glasses.
Man with gun robs Rapid City casino
Rapid City police are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect after a casino robbery over the weekend.
KEVN
Draining of Canyon Lake Park ponds begins
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This week the stone wall replacement project will begin for the ponds at Canyon Lake Park. The project will replace the rock walls and improve fish habitat. As a result of this project, people may see water levels lowered in the ponds around the park and the fish population may be impacted.
KEVN
A Rapid City food program that reimburses you money
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Food programs are beneficial for giving back to the community and families nationwide, and this Rapid City program reimburses daycare providers and other organizations for providing healthy food to those in need. Youth and Family Services was started in 1965 in Rapid City as an...
newscenter1.tv
Five Below at Rushmore Crossing will hold grand opening
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Five Below, one of the new stores opening at Rushmore Crossing, will have its grand opening Sept. 30. The store is also hiring, and anyone interested can apply at fivebelow.com. The store opening comes alongside many changes to Rushmore Crossing, including the opening or planned-opening...
Black Hills Pioneer
Spearfish football team downs Belle Fourche
BELLE FOURCHE — Spearfish scored touchdowns on its first four possessions Friday night and defeated Belle Fourche 40-12 in high school football at Lou Graslie Field. The contest provided a down note for the Broncs as their Homecoming festivities wound down. “It was awesome to watch our offense come...
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City man identified in fatal Spearfish crash
SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities have confirmed the death of a 43-year-old man following a crash near Spearfish on September 17. Austin Prudich, of Rapid City, was travelling west on Highway 14A on his 2001 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he rounded a curve and left the roadway. Prudich, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to a Spearfish hospital where he died.
KELOLAND TV
Arrest made in choking death of woman
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A man is under arrest and facing manslaughter charges in connection to an altercation Thursday evening. A group of passengers in an app-based food delivery vehicle stopped at a restaurant on Endeavour Boulevard after consuming alcohol according to police. There, 28-year-old Nicklaus Houchin of Rapid City got into a physical altercation with 31-year-old Danielle Houchin.
newscenter1.tv
Two individuals arrested following shooting incident on North First Street
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Police Department reports that two individuals have been taking into custody following a shooting incident that occurred at the 600 block of North First Street Saturday morning. RCPD reports that they were dispatched to North First Street shortly after 7 a.m. following...
newscenter1.tv
PHOTOS: Rapid City Rush’s Fan Fest brings family-focused hockey fun
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Fans and families turned out for the fourth annual Rapid City Rush Fan Fest on Saturday. With everything from pumpkin painting to axe throwing, the Monument Ice Arena hosted laughs, smiles and cheers — something we’ll be having a lot more of as we get closer to the start of hockey season.
newscenter1.tv
4 things to know about Windsor Block Bar, one of Rapid City’s newest bars that features unique drinks and history
You get way more than just unique spirits at a Rapid City downtown bar. You’ll get a taste of history as well. Windsor Block Bar recently opened at the 600 block of Saint Joseph Street. Here are four things you should know about the bar. 1. It all starts...
KEVN
A Rapid City woman is dead and her brother arrested for manslaughter
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A woman is dead following a physical confrontation with her brother in Rapid City Thursday night. The victim is 31-year-old Danielle Houchin of Rapid City. Nicklaus Houchin, 28 also of Rapid City, was arrested for first degree manslaughter. Witnesses told police that the two were...
