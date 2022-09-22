Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts as coach absolutely screams at ref
Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell certainly does not have a reputation as a hot-headed coach that regularly screams at referees. Campbell is typically seen as mild-mannered and level-headed during games. But he absolutely lost his cool on the refs during Saturday afternoon’s game against the Baylor Bears.
Legendary Northern Iowa Football Coach Dies at 93
The University of Northern Iowa, along with several other Midwestern colleges, are mourning the loss of a phenomenal coach, who earned the nickname "Dr. Victory" due to his ability to turn around programs in freefall. Football coach Darrell Mudra passed away on Wednesday, September 21st at the age of 93....
247Sports
Iowa State DB Beau Freyley ejected for targeting against Baylor
Officials ejected Iowa State defensive back Beau Freyler on the opening drive against Baylor for targeting. Officials did not throw a flag on the initial play, in what looked like a routine tackle for Freyler. However, after he made the tackle, the officials went to a booth review for targeting. Freyler appeared to dip his head, but his helmet made contact with Baylor running back Richard Reese.
KCRG.com
Police investigating after incidents with students at Linn-Mar football game
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials in Marion notified the public on Saturday of apparent rumors involving weapons at a high school football game on Friday night. The Marion Police Department, in a post on the agency’s Facebook page, said that it was following up on social media posts about, and incidents at, Linn-Mar High School’s football game on Friday evening. Officials said that police dealt with three incidents with students at the game, some of which involved reports of weapons.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Everything Greg Schiano said after Rutgers' loss to Iowa
Rutgers dropped a home game tonight against Iowa by the final of 27-10. Two defensive touchdowns by Iowa were the difference in this one as Rutgers fell to 3-1 on the season. Iowa pulled even at 3-1 as this was the first Big Ten game for both teams. The Scarlet Knights trailed 17-3 at halftime and that was just too much to overcome against a stour Hawkeye defense.
CBS Sports
Watch Rutgers vs. Iowa: TV channel, live stream info, start time
After a three-game homestand, the Iowa Hawkeyes will be on the road. The Hawkeyes and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at SHI Stadium. Iowa won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 7.5-point advantage in the spread.
blackheartgoldpants.com
Rutgers vs. Iowa: Updated Vegas Line + Weather Update
Finally, a Saturday with a good forecast. After two wonky weekends that ended with rain late in the Iowa State game then lightning everywhere against Nevada, we get a beautiful night for football. At least for now, anyway. Who knows with this stuff? The forecast the last two weeks shifted dramatically day-of, especially last week when it looked like it would hit during the game, then after the game, then maybe before, then sure enough, right during the game. This week though? The Weather Gods shine favorably on northern New Jersey and the weather’s going to be gorgeous.
kniakrls.com
Kelli Lynn (Haning) Reynolds
Graveside services for Kelli Lynn (Haning) Reynolds will be held on September 30th at 10:30 a.m. at Graceland Cemetery in Knoxville. Kelli’s family would like to invite you to wear your favorite sports team attire to the graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to her family for their disbursement later.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘The Voice’ Breakout Star Is Proud Of Cedar Falls Roots [LISTEN]
One Cedar Falls native is making major waves on one of the biggest singing competition shows in the country. On September 19th, an Iowa born artist finally got the attention of people all across the country. Jay Allen, a Nashville based country artist with Iowa roots stunned the judges of the hit NBC show 'The Voice' with his performance of Cody Johnson's 'Til You Can't'
Central Iowa offers plenty for fall fishermen
BONDURANT, Iowa — The fall season is officially here as of last week and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is highlighting great local areas for fishermen to cast out a line. Fall brings changes to the weather which switches up fishing methods to make it easier on the average person wanting to enjoy the […]
KCRG.com
Center Point restaurant, known for tenderloins, to close or sell
Some in Eastern Iowa are taking part in a National Day of Remembrance event to share stories of family and friends they've lost to homicide. Show You Care: Dubuque woman's anti-breed ban shirts raise money for local animal shelters. Updated: 6 hours ago. Not every dog is the same, and...
who13.com
Italian meatballs on the menu
Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse Culinary Director DJ Frank shares how they mix up an Italian Grandmother’s special recipe for meatballs. It is a new menu item. You can find Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse in Des Moines, Altoona, and West Des Moines. For more information on all the menu items, visit johnnysitaliansteakhouse.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wsspaper.com
Top five ice cream places to try before winter
Summer’s almost come to an end, which means the peak time to enjoy a frozen treat is dwindling. If you’re looking for spots to find the best ice cream before summer’s over, these are the places for you. We visited some local shops that were recommended by West High students and came up with the top 5 best ice cream places in the Iowa City area.
cbs2iowa.com
Around 12k in eastern Iowa to receive one-time payment from energy assistance program
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Around 12,000 households in Eastern Iowa will be issued a one-time additional benefit payment in September. The payment is for those who applied for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) last season in the following counties: Benton, Dubuque, Delaware, Iowa, Jackson, Johnson, Jones, Linn and Washington.
Without New Buyer, Favorite Iowa Restaurant Closing Soon
In the current economy, it is no doubt going to be difficult for anyone to start a new business, and unfortunately, that challenge may extend to stepping in to take over a highly-established one as well. Dan and Deb Klouda, owners of Joensy's Restaurant in Center Point, have been looking...
Iowa Tractor Accident Claims The Life Of Motorcyclist
THE FEATURED IMAGE IS A STOCK IMAGE, NOT FROM THE ACCIDENT. Harvest has been underway in many areas of Iowa this week which means there has been a lot more heavy machinery out and about. But, it’s only the beginning of the season which means not every farmer is in their tractors or trucking around their grain.
KCCI.com
Power restored to nearly 3,000 people in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Nearly 3,000 people lost power briefly on Thursday night in Des Moines. Mid-American Energy tells KCCI that a transformer may have caught fire. The power had been restored shortly before 10 p.m.
Corydon Times-Republican
Natural Gas Leak, Ridgeway Ave., Waterloo Sept. 22, 2022
Authorities briefly shut down a section of Ridgeway Avenue near Plaza Circle in Waterloo, Iowa, on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, for a natural gas leak.
KCCI.com
Iowa pipeline project moving forward with permits as landowners worry about property values
ANKENY, Iowa — A new C02 pipeline could eventually stretch more than 800 miles across Iowa. But before the company planning it can apply for a permit, it needs to finish meeting with local communities. A meeting for Polk County property owners was the last of 12 in-person meetings...
KCCI.com
Des Moines Fire Department mourns loss of longtime member
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own. Fire engineer Craig Kern suffered a sudden medical emergency while at his home on Wednesday, the department said on social media. Kern was a 32-year veteran of the fire department. In...
Comments / 0