Finally, a Saturday with a good forecast. After two wonky weekends that ended with rain late in the Iowa State game then lightning everywhere against Nevada, we get a beautiful night for football. At least for now, anyway. Who knows with this stuff? The forecast the last two weeks shifted dramatically day-of, especially last week when it looked like it would hit during the game, then after the game, then maybe before, then sure enough, right during the game. This week though? The Weather Gods shine favorably on northern New Jersey and the weather’s going to be gorgeous.

AMES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO