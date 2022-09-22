Read full article on original website
Central Iowa offers plenty for fall fishermen
BONDURANT, Iowa — The fall season is officially here as of last week and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is highlighting great local areas for fishermen to cast out a line. Fall brings changes to the weather which switches up fishing methods to make it easier on the average person wanting to enjoy the […]
2 B1G defenses final remaining units in the nation without a rushing TD allowed entering Week 5
Through the first four weeks of the 2022 college football season, the top defenses are starting to be defined, as Iowa and Minnesota are among those teams. Action Network’s Brett McMurphy reported that Iowa and Minnesota are the only defenses in the FBS that have not allowed a rushing touchdown through Week 4.
National Cattle Congress shut down Saturday night after a string of fights
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A string of fights shut down the National Cattle Congress Fair Saturday night. That’s according to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. Police used pepper spray to break up the fights. While reports say witnesses saw fire arms, police say no shots were fired. Later, a youth was shot in a nearby neighborhood. It wasn’t immediately clear if the shooting was connected with the fair fights. Police say those fights broke out shortly before 10pm Saturday. Officers worked to disburse crowds and the fair was shut down.
Out-of-state number called Iowan with election misinformation, secretary of state reports
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said voters should be on the lookout for election misinformation after an Iowa voter reportedly received a phone call with incorrect voting instructions. Pate’s office received information this week that a Mahaska County voter received a call from an out-of-state number. The caller told...
Legendary Northern Iowa Football Coach Dies at 93
The University of Northern Iowa, along with several other Midwestern colleges, are mourning the loss of a phenomenal coach, who earned the nickname "Dr. Victory" due to his ability to turn around programs in freefall. Football coach Darrell Mudra passed away on Wednesday, September 21st at the age of 93....
IHSAA calls out fans for harassing referees
DES MOINES, Iowa — High school sports is just a game, but the Iowa High School Athletic Association believes some fans are taking it too far. The organization scolded disrespectful fans in a post this week, specifically for their treatment of referees. The IHSAA’s op-ed cut straight to the point with its title: “Enough is […]
Des Moines Public Schools explains response to weapon pulled during fight
DES MOINES, Iowa — Parents of Lincoln High School students told KCCI they were upset they heard of a dangerous situation from their kids before they heard from school officials. Des Moines Public Schools said the first message to parents via mobile app, Snap! Connect, was sent at about...
After buying fraudulent diploma, Iowa man worked for years as a nurse
A central Iowa man worked as a state-licensed nurse for four years after purchasing a fraudulent nursing degree from an alleged diploma mill, according to state regulators. In January 2018, Enome Massango of West Des Moines filed an application with the Iowa Board of Nursing, seeking a license as an LPN, or licensed practical nurse. […] The post After buying fraudulent diploma, Iowa man worked for years as a nurse appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Crash on Northeast 108th St. results in serious injury
IOWA, USA — A motor vehicle crash resulting in serious injury affected traffic on University Avenue on Saturday, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office received calls reporting the accident at NE 108th St. and Highway 163 at around 6:30 p.m. University Avenue between NE 112th...
Two seriously injured in Iowa party shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people were seriously injured after being shot at a party early Saturday morning. The Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 1700 block of East University Ave. around 4:30 a.m. Emergency responders arrived to the scene and discovered one adult female in critical condition […]
Police: Two women shot outside a party in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say two women were shot early Saturday morning. The shots were fired near the intersection of East 17th and University avenues in Des Moines around 4:30 a.m. Police say it appears the gunshots were fired outside a party. They recovered over a...
Des Moines Fire Department mourns loss of longtime member
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own. Fire engineer Craig Kern suffered a sudden medical emergency while at his home on Wednesday, the department said on social media. Kern was a 32-year veteran of the fire department. In...
DNR drops fine against Ottumwa man for backyard junk
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources rescinded its fine for a rural Ottumwa man with a pit of trash in his back yard. (Photo by Anthony Kerker/Iowa DNR) A rural Ottumwa man has cleaned a crater filled with junk in his backyard after the state levied a $7,000 fine against him in June after repeated requests to remove the trash, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Rutgers vs. Iowa: Updated Vegas Line + Weather Update
Finally, a Saturday with a good forecast. After two wonky weekends that ended with rain late in the Iowa State game then lightning everywhere against Nevada, we get a beautiful night for football. At least for now, anyway. Who knows with this stuff? The forecast the last two weeks shifted dramatically day-of, especially last week when it looked like it would hit during the game, then after the game, then maybe before, then sure enough, right during the game. This week though? The Weather Gods shine favorably on northern New Jersey and the weather’s going to be gorgeous.
Around 12k in eastern Iowa to receive one-time payment from energy assistance program
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Around 12,000 households in Eastern Iowa will be issued a one-time additional benefit payment in September. The payment is for those who applied for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) last season in the following counties: Benton, Dubuque, Delaware, Iowa, Jackson, Johnson, Jones, Linn and Washington.
Italian meatballs on the menu
Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse Culinary Director DJ Frank shares how they mix up an Italian Grandmother’s special recipe for meatballs. It is a new menu item. You can find Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse in Des Moines, Altoona, and West Des Moines. For more information on all the menu items, visit johnnysitaliansteakhouse.com.
Without New Buyer, Favorite Iowa Restaurant Closing Soon
In the current economy, it is no doubt going to be difficult for anyone to start a new business, and unfortunately, that challenge may extend to stepping in to take over a highly-established one as well. Dan and Deb Klouda, owners of Joensy's Restaurant in Center Point, have been looking...
Power restored to nearly 3,000 people in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Nearly 3,000 people lost power briefly on Thursday night in Des Moines. Mid-American Energy tells KCCI that a transformer may have caught fire. The power had been restored shortly before 10 p.m.
Iowa Secretary of State warns citizens about continuing election disinformation
DES MOINES, Iowa - Secretary of State Paul Pate is again sounding the alarm about election misinformation and disinformation. Pate says this wee a vote in Mahaska County who had requested an absentee ballot reported receiving a call from an out-of-state number falsely telling him he could register his ballot over the phone and there is no need to return it to the county auditor’s office. The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
Iowa couple returns home to recover after hot air balloon crash
INDIANOLA, Iowa — An Iowa couple is still recovering nearly two months after a hot air balloon crash. Rich and Irene Wheeldon were badly burned when the hot air balloon they were riding in hit a power line and caught fire. It happened during Indianola's National Balloon Classic. . After...
