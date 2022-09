Concert benefitting Moms Demand Action for Gun Control draws hundreds to Landmark Theatre to Raise Awareness. The New York State chapter of Moms Demand Action held a concert in the Jean Rimsky Theatre at Landmark called “Amps Up! Stand Up”—a concert for gun violence prevention. Three hundred people attended, and $21,000 in ticket sales and donations were raised for the proactive anti-gun violence movement that is growing stronger every day. The Port Washington event was the most successful on Long Island to date, thanks to the organization and passion of Port residents.

