Unsolved Lake Superior Mystery – Decade Old Plane Disappearance from Minnesota’s North Shore
A pilot and his two-engine plane went missing on June 8, 2012 north of Two Harbors, Minnesota. Michael Bratlie was flying his Piper plane from St. Paul, Minnesota to Minnesota's North Shore. Records show that the plane went off the radar just a few miles north of Two Harbors. Ten years later and there are still no clues as to what happened.
Would You Say Clever Minnesota Billboard is the Best or Worst You’ve Seen?
There isn't a business out there that doesn't want attention. Some would argue good or bad, attention is attention and as long as someone is talking about you that is what matters most. I really wish I was in the meeting that decided this slogan for a Minnesota business!. As...
One of Minnesota’s Most Popular Fish is Getting Smaller, But Why?
One of the most popular fish in Minnesota is currently shrinking, so much so that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is investigating. Anglers all over Minnesota fishing one of its over 10,000 lakes often encounter this species of fish that is perfect for a fish fry and are essential to the ecosystem as they often feed lake predators lake walleye, but the yellow perch seems to be getting smaller, but why?
boreal.org
Minnesota Fall Color Update - Week 2 (including some hot spots near Lutsen in Cook County, Minnesota)
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - September 23, 2022. As days get shorter and the sun is less intense, trees stop producing chlorophyll, the green pigment necessary for photosynthesis. As chlorophyll fades, other pigments appear. Colors are starting to change throughout the state and bright leaf displays, wildflowers...
Is It Illegal to Flash Your Lights at Another Car in Minnesota?
In Minnesota, we know there are all kinds of things we're not supposed to do when we're driving -- but do anyway (sometimes). From driving with snow on our car to checking our phones when we're stopped at a light -- to speeding and not turning on our lights when it's raining.
This Is The Best Place To Go Apple Picking In Minnesota
Consider adding this to your Fall bucket list.
What’s The Most Popular Vehicle In Minnesota?
Did their annual survey of The Most Popular Cars of 2022 and again this year, the most popular car in Minnesota isn't a car at all but a certain model pick up. I can't argue with this, they are everywhere. I'm on the road quite a bit and the number of pick ups I see is amazing.
2 shot in St. Paul Saturday night
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- St. Paul police are investigating a shooting that occurred late Saturday night.Police say three men were shot in a parking lot in the 1600 block of White Bear Avenue around 11:30 p.m.All three men were shot in their "lower extremities," police said. They were all hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.No one has been arrested. Police are investigating.
Just How Much Of Our Minnesota Lottery Funds Support MN Wildlife?
Every time we go fishing, (Which is not often enough,) people start talking about fishing limits and requirements in Minnesota. "Isn't the Lottery supposed to support our wildlife needs in Minnesota? Why don't they just create more fish hatcheries, rather than put limits on the size of fish we can keep?" Good questions, right?
15 Great Responses From Central Minnesotans, on How To Spend $30,000 [Gallery]
If you had $30,000 in your bank account RIGHT NOW... tell us what would you spend it on?!. and you responded with a mix of answers that we love!. There were so many responses and we loved reading each and everyone of them. But just in case you were wondering how Central Minnesotan's would spend $30,000 we put together a few of our favorite ideas.
What’s Wrong With Your Lilac? Lilac Concerns Arise in Central Minnesota
Many people across central Minnesota have been noticing that their Lilac bushes are developing some strange symptoms, and are curious if the problems being encountered are going to be serious problems in the future. Lilacs have been reported throughout the area with areas of brown, crinkly leaves and leaf drop...
5 Minnesota cities to visit for the best of fall colors
When autumn makes its appearance, many a Minnesotan starts planning day trips to take in the fall colors. The typical fall colors season starts in northern Minnesota in mid-September, and continues in southern Minnesota until mid-October. But where to go to get a glimpse of orange, red, and yellow? Here...
Watch For Two Surprises In This Minnesota Police Chase
Police chases can be unpredictable. There are so many variables that come into play. From the driving skills of the suspect and the officers to the traffic conditions and the weather. All these things and more will have a dramatic impact on how the chase will play out. You will...
Minnesota's favorite fall recipe is ...
As we welcome the first day of fall, is there a recipe you can't wait to pull out this time of year?Taste of Home compiled a list of the Top Fall Recipe in every state.In Minnesota, it was Grilled Maple Pork Chops, while in Wisconsin it was Apple Crisp.Iowa's favorite recipe is Party Potatoes, North Dakota prefers Caramel Apple Cheesecake and South Dakota goes for Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies.
A true fish story: Minnesota's shrinking perch
BRAINERD, Minn. — The Land of 10,000 Lakes overflows with fish stories about the big one that got away, but Minnesota Department of Natural Resources researchers have reeled in a true whopper – the story of the shrinking fish, the yellow perch. “Our conclusion is that perch, bigger...
wiproud.com
Small Minnesota town named among best to visit for Halloween
One Minnesota community made Trips to Discover’s list of the best small towns to visit for Halloween. The list included 18 small-town destinations that offer different attractions, from festivals to haunts. Minnesota’s contribution to the list was the city of Anoka, sitting just north of Minneapolis. Dubbed the...
Bear Spotted Near Clearwater; Bear Hunting Numbers in Minnesota
More and more bears are being spotted in Minnesota over the past few years. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says that more bears have moved into to Central Minnesota but it is also possible we are seeing them more because of trail cameras and people seeing them on properties and snapping a picture of them. Schmitt says a friend of his took a picture of the bear you see above on his property a couple of weeks ago between St. Augusta and Clearwater.
voiceofalexandria.com
Central Minnesota man charged in training-jacking incident
(Sauk Rapids, MN)--A man from Sauk Rapids is charged with attempted hijacking of a BNSF train and assaulting the engineer. The victim told investigators 40-year-old Samuel Hohman hopped aboard the locomotive, wrapped his arms around the engineer’s neck and told him to speed up and get out of town. Investigators say Hohman then grabbed a small folding knife from a bag and stabbed the victim in the forehead. The engineer and Hohman struggled, and the BNSF employee was able to bite Hohman’s hand, free himself, and jump from the train. The train came to a stop in Sartell, where Hohman was arrested.
Dry Conditions Impacting More of Minnesota
UNDATED -- The dry conditions are getting worse as we officially move into fall. The U.S. Drought Monitor's update Thursday says 42 percent of Minnesota is now abnormally dry including all of Stearns and Sherburne counties and the southern part of Benton county. The Moderate Drought is up to 15...
Another Stolen Vehicle in St. Cloud
St. Cloud Police is reporting a stolen vehicle on the 1500 block of 16th Street South. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says it is a 2-door, tan colored, 2008 BMW 355 with Minnesota license GYW 399. Mages says it has a MTH sticker on the back with a crack on the driver's side bumper.
