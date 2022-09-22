ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northland FAN 106.5

One of Minnesota’s Most Popular Fish is Getting Smaller, But Why?

One of the most popular fish in Minnesota is currently shrinking, so much so that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is investigating. Anglers all over Minnesota fishing one of its over 10,000 lakes often encounter this species of fish that is perfect for a fish fry and are essential to the ecosystem as they often feed lake predators lake walleye, but the yellow perch seems to be getting smaller, but why?
CBS Minnesota

2 shot in St. Paul Saturday night

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- St. Paul police are investigating a shooting that occurred late Saturday night.Police say three men were shot in a parking lot in the 1600 block of White Bear Avenue around 11:30 p.m.All three men were shot in their "lower extremities," police said. They were all hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.No one has been arrested. Police are investigating.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Hot 104.7

Watch For Two Surprises In This Minnesota Police Chase

Police chases can be unpredictable. There are so many variables that come into play. From the driving skills of the suspect and the officers to the traffic conditions and the weather. All these things and more will have a dramatic impact on how the chase will play out. You will...
EDINA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota's favorite fall recipe is ...

As we welcome the first day of fall, is there a recipe you can't wait to pull out this time of year?Taste of Home compiled a list of the Top Fall Recipe in every state.In Minnesota, it was Grilled Maple Pork Chops, while in Wisconsin it was Apple Crisp.Iowa's favorite recipe is Party Potatoes, North Dakota prefers Caramel Apple Cheesecake and South Dakota goes for Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

A true fish story: Minnesota's shrinking perch

BRAINERD, Minn. — The Land of 10,000 Lakes overflows with fish stories about the big one that got away, but Minnesota Department of Natural Resources researchers have reeled in a true whopper – the story of the shrinking fish, the yellow perch. “Our conclusion is that perch, bigger...
MINNESOTA STATE
wiproud.com

Small Minnesota town named among best to visit for Halloween

One Minnesota community made Trips to Discover’s list of the best small towns to visit for Halloween. The list included 18 small-town destinations that offer different attractions, from festivals to haunts. Minnesota’s contribution to the list was the city of Anoka, sitting just north of Minneapolis. Dubbed the...
ANOKA, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Bear Spotted Near Clearwater; Bear Hunting Numbers in Minnesota

More and more bears are being spotted in Minnesota over the past few years. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says that more bears have moved into to Central Minnesota but it is also possible we are seeing them more because of trail cameras and people seeing them on properties and snapping a picture of them. Schmitt says a friend of his took a picture of the bear you see above on his property a couple of weeks ago between St. Augusta and Clearwater.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Central Minnesota man charged in training-jacking incident

(Sauk Rapids, MN)--A man from Sauk Rapids is charged with attempted hijacking of a BNSF train and assaulting the engineer. The victim told investigators 40-year-old Samuel Hohman hopped aboard the locomotive, wrapped his arms around the engineer’s neck and told him to speed up and get out of town. Investigators say Hohman then grabbed a small folding knife from a bag and stabbed the victim in the forehead. The engineer and Hohman struggled, and the BNSF employee was able to bite Hohman’s hand, free himself, and jump from the train. The train came to a stop in Sartell, where Hohman was arrested.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Another Stolen Vehicle in St. Cloud

St. Cloud Police is reporting a stolen vehicle on the 1500 block of 16th Street South. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says it is a 2-door, tan colored, 2008 BMW 355 with Minnesota license GYW 399. Mages says it has a MTH sticker on the back with a crack on the driver's side bumper.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
