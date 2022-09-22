ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Feast Your Eyes on Hollywood’s Newest Hot Spot The Hideaway — Now Serving Lunch

Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BTbyl_0i68a6aG00
The Hideaway

Nestled behind luxury designer storefronts on the most famous street in Beverly Hills lies a new Mexican steakhouse that is already making a huge splash in the L.A. restaurant scene. The Hideaway is the latest hot spot from celebrity party producers Jeffrey Best and Ken Jones of Best Events, as well as nightlife titans JT Torregiani, Sylvain Bitton and David Jarrett of Warwick.

Backed by a team of A-list investors, including Ryan Phillipe and Evan Ross , this swanky dining destination is the prime place to see and be seen. No longer just for dinner or drinks — The Hideaway is now open for lunch starting at 11 a.m!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sgBvU_0i68a6aG00
Sylvain Bitton, Evan Ross, Ryan Phillippe, JT Torregiani. The Hideaway

Right on Rodeo Drive, this hidden oasis has already attracted the biggest stars in Hollywood, from Ashley Benson to Paula Abdul . The “Straight Up” singer even sang The Hideaway’s praises on Instagram: “The food was absolutely unbelievable, the staff was amazing and went above and beyond, and the ambiance was spectacular.”

Get a First Look at Rodeo Drive’s New Swanky Steakhouse The Hideaway

Read article

As soon as you step into The Hideaway, you’ll feel as though you’ve been transported back in time. Best and Jones designed the space to evoke old-school Baja vibes with old Hollywood glamour (fun fact: Best was recently Britney Spears ’s wedding planner!). The exterior boasts a stunning open-air patio, adorned with rustic tile, wrought-iron tables and a grand fireplace. Meanwhile, you’ll find cozy leather booths and vintage movie posters inside. Plenty of photo ops throughout!

Inspired by 1970s Baja California, the menu features an eclectic mix of surf and turf dishes, from pescado zarandeado (grilled branzino) with salsa verde, salsa roja and charred lemon to a tomahawk steak served with roasted cipollini onions and chimichurri sauce. Chefs Alex Moreno and Viet Pham have infused nostalgic nods to Best’s childhood trips to Mexico, a fresh take on classic cuisine.

Robert Pattinson Celebrates ‘The Batman’ Debut With Suki Waterhouse at Hollywood...

Read article

And the drinks are just as delicious! Enjoy a selection of signature craft cocktails curated by Julian Cox , such as the Tommy Margarita and the mezcal-based Juquila. Tableside buttons that read “Push for Tequila” set the tone for a spontaneous adventure.

Whether you’re coming for date night, girls’ night out or boozy brunch, The Hideaway is always a good idea. Who knows, you may even get a celebrity sighting while celebrating!

‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Crystal Kung Minkoff Celebrates 39th Bir...

Read article

Located on the subterranean level of the Rodeo Collection at 421 N. Rodeo Drive, The Hideaway is open daily from 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Tuesday and late night Wednesday through Saturday. To make a reservation, check out thehideawaybeverlyhills.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Iconic L.A. hot dog stand reopens in West Hollywood

Tail O’ The Pup opened its doors in 1946 on La Cienega and Beverly Blvd in West Hollywood. This hot dog stand quickly became an iconic spot and was beloved by Angelinos, celebrities and tourists. They reopened their doors on the corner of Santa Monica and La Cienega Blvd. Co-founder of the 1933 Group, Dmitri […]
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
welikela.com

10 Things To Do For This Sunday in L.A. [9-25-2022]

Sunday is another hot one in L.A., so if you decide to spend it inside on the couch under fan, I can’t blame you. But if not…. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (September 25) in Los Angeles followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Hope it sparks something fun!
LOS ANGELES, CA
Let's Eat LA

The Best Oktoberfest Parties in Los Angeles This Fall

The local's guide to Los Angeles Oktoberfest celebrations this year. Where to go for Oktoberfest in Los Angeles 2022Credit: barncreative /unsplash. (Los Angeles, CA) - Oktoberfest is here for the fall, and if you're planning on celebrating with a stein of beer in LA, you might be wondering where to go.
LOS ANGELES, CA
welikela.com

10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [9-24-2022]

Ready for an L.A. Saturday filled with outdoor art walks, festivals, and activities? Time to grab a good pair of sneakers and get moving. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (September 24) in Los Angeles followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Hope you enjoy!
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beverly Hills, CA
Restaurants
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Restaurants
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Food & Drinks
Beverly Hills, CA
Lifestyle
Beverly Hills, CA
Food & Drinks
AOL Corp

The 21 Best Halloween Events in Los Angeles, from Drive-Throughs to Haunted Houses

Halloween is just around the corner, and Los Angeles is ready to bring on the spooky festivities. Sure, you could spend Fright Night streaming scary movies or organizing Halloween activities for the kids at home, but we recommend checking out one (or more!) of the many fun things to do out on the town. Whether you’re looking for a terrifying haunted house, a family-friendly jack-o-lantern display or a drive-through scream fest, we’ve got you covered with the best Halloween events in Los Angeles for 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paula Abdul
Person
Britney Spears
Person
Tequila
Person
Evan Ross
Person
Robert Pattinson
Person
Suki Waterhouse
Person
Ashley Benson
Person
Ryan Phillippe
KTLA

This is the best empanada spot in California, according to Yelp

Whether you prefer the one from your local café or handmaking them using a cherished family recipe — there’s nothing quite like the comfort of a classic empanada. The crescent-shaped Latin American hand pies can be found everywhere today and enjoyed savory, sweet or somewhere in between. Prepared baked or fried, the doughy pie can […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Thousands run for gang rehabilitation in downtown L.A.

Thousands of runners in the 13th Annual Homeboy 5K Run/Walk took over the streets of downtown Los Angeles on Saturday morning. The event was organized by Homeboy Industries, one of the largest gang rehabilitation and reentry programs in the world. The organization aims to help gang members and formerly incarcerated people redirect and transform their […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Randy’s Donuts collaborates with Inglewood-based sunglass company

Donuts and sunglasses. Name a better duo. Randy’s Donuts and Goodr Sunglasses, an active shades company based in Inglewood, collaborated to make a custom pair of sunglasses inspired by the iconic donut shop. The sunglasses featured the Randy’s Donuts logo across the Circle G frames and comes with a...
INGLEWOOD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Hot Spot#Travel Info#What To Do#Hideaway#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Real Housewives#Food Drink#The Hideaway Nestled#Mexican#New Swanky Steakhouse
WEHOville.com

El Pollo Loco is now chirping!

The newest chicken spot in West Hollywood opened today at the corner of Westmount and Santa Monica Blvd. Owner Michael Pinucias was excited to open their doors. The franchise is the family’s fourth El Pollo Loco. They also are the same family that owned the El Pollo Loco located on the corner of Crescent Heights and Sunset that was forced to close for the new development at 8150 Sunset.
pasadenaweekly.com

Ode to American cuisine: The George embodies northeast Pasadena

Richard Brent has a vision to make northeast Pasadena vibrant as a place for everyone to enjoy. That’s why he chose it for the location for his new restaurant, The George. “There is not much in northeast Pasadena, and I want to bring back the neighborhood quality that’s accessible for everyone,” Brent said.
PASADENA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Round up: Here's some of the Halloween Haunts in SoCal

BUENA PARK, Calif. — With Halloween approaching, it's time to get your scare on. The costumed monsters, ghosts and witches are back, and so are the abundant number of haunted houses and jump scare events this Halloween season. While mainstays, such as Knott's Scary Farm, Universal's Halloween Horror Nights,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Peter Dills

Best Burger In Pasadena

The day the earth stood still, was about fifty years ago, that must have been when Pie N' Burger was first opened. This is the quintessential Hamburger Stand in Pasadena. For my memory they tried a few other locations, but the Pasadena stood the test of time. Why? above average grub and some real how you doin... Darling type service. The owner "Mike"started working here as a cook and is a Trojan fan, so we'll go right to manager "Stephanie" (Normas Daughter) sweet lady that runs the place like it was her own. They tell me that Steph drives up to Sierra Madre at least three times a week to Taylor's meats and buys the trimmings for those delicious burgers. , Is it the best burger in Pasadena ? Arguably so says this restaurant adventurer. The burger is oh so juicy, and unlike the other over ten dollar burgers I have fallen in and out of love with up the street on Lake Street his one is consistent!!! The cheese can be upgraded/added for a little a bit more.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenaweekly.com

Have a sweet time at Pasadena’s chocolate salon

For those with a deeper appreciation of fine chocolate, getting a chance to experience a variety of artisan chocolates and confections in the same space can be an extrasensory experience. The Los Angeles Chocolate Salon was designed for just that. This year, it’s set for Sunday, Sept. 25, at the...
PASADENA, CA
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

216K+
Followers
22K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy