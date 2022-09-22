Read full article on original website
Related
Harry Maguire hits back at Man Utd & England critics
Harry Maguire has insisted that his status as Manchester United captain means he is always likely to make 'big news', but he is not paying attention to any criticism he receives.
West Ham 0-2 Man Utd: Player ratings as Garcia & Batlle shine in east London
Player ratings from the WSL clash between West Ham and Manchester United at the Chigwell Construction Stadium.
Antony discusses Erik ten Hag's 'intense' Man Utd training sessions
Manchester United forward Antony has discussed the intensity of Erik ten Hag's training sessions.
Gareth Southgate willing to stake reputation on Harry Maguire
Gareth Southgate believes Harry Maguire still deserves to start for England and is willing to stake his reputation on it.
RELATED PEOPLE
Joao Pedro signs new Watford deal after Newcastle failed in summer transfer bid
Newcastle summer target Joao Pedro has extended his contract with Watford until 2028.
Paul Scholes admits playing with Juan Sebastian Veron was a 'disaster'
Paul Scholes speaks about playing with Juan Sebastian Veron at Man Utd.
Gareth Taylor insists Man City's tough WSL start has still offered 'something to build on'
Gareth Taylor has insisted Manchester City's performances have provided 'something to build on' despite suffering a pair of defeats in their opening two fixtures of the 2022/23 WSL campaign.
Kalidou Koulibaly vows to win back Chelsea spot after Graham Potter omission
Kalidou Koulibaly vows to win back his starting spot in Graham Potter's Chelsea.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Denis Zakaria reveals interest from Liverpool on transfer deadline day
Denis Zakaria speaks about joining Chelsea from Juventus but hearing there was also interest from Liverpool.
West Ham vs Man Utd - WSL preview: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction
Everything you need to know about West Ham vs Man Utd in the WSL - Sunday 25 September 2022.
Man Utd Women's biggest attendances
The biggest home attendances recorded by Man Utd Women at Leigh Sports Village and Old Trafford.
Didier Deschamps asks PSG manager to rest Kylian Mbappe ahead of World Cup
Didier Deschamps has pleaded with PSG's Christophe Galtier to rest Kylian Mbappe ahead of the World Cup.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dean Henderson admits he's 'behind' in England pecking order
Dean Henderson has admitted he is behind in the England goalkeeper pecking order.
Victor Orta explains 'tough' decision to sack Marcelo Bielsa & hiring Jesse Marsch
Leeds United's director of football Victor Orta has given insight into Marcelo Bielsa's sacking and the appointment of Jesse Marsch.
Transfer rumours: Messi's Barcelona phone call; Barella on Chelsea's radar
Friday's transfer rumours, with updates on Lionel Messi, Ismael Bennacer, Kim Min-jae, Nicolo Barella, Jack Grealish & more.
Harry Redknapp reveals how he got the best out of his Tottenham side
Harry Redknapp reflects on joining Tottenham & maximising his players' potential.
Andy Robertson admits he dreams of playing for Celtic
Playing for Celtic is a dream for Andy Robertson, he has admitted.
Thomas Partey misses Ghana friendly after injury scare
Thomas Partey had an injury scare ahead of Ghana's meeting with Brazil.
David Raya names his top 5 Premier League goalkeepers
Brentford's David Raya named two Spaniards among his selections for the top five goalkeepers in the Premier League.
Chelsea 2-0 Manchester City: Player ratings as Blues secure first WSL win of the season
Player ratings from Chelsea 2-0 Manchester City.
90min
856
Followers
9K+
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0