Read full article on original website
Related
idahobusinessreview.com
Rexburg’s town-and-gown housing zoning
The most unique zoning in Idaho may be that of Rexburg. While the city’s new comprehensive plan may make its zoning closer to land use practices in the rest of the state, Rexburg will retain its most atypical zoning classification for student housing for those enrolled at Brigham Young University–Idaho (BYU–Idaho). Not all is happy in ...
Post Register
Idaho Falls FamilySearch Center helps thousands connect to their past
Last week a couple visiting Idaho Falls from Tennessee was transported back in time nearly a millennium. No, they’d not cracked the secret of time travel. They’d made a stop at the Idaho Falls FamilySearch Center and, armed with little more than the name of the husband’s long-dead grandfather, were able to trace his paternal lineage to England during the reign of King Henry III.
Oscar Meyer WienerMobile makes a stop in Idaho Falls
The WeinerMobile has been driving its buns off all summer and made a stop in Idaho Falls. The post Oscar Meyer WienerMobile makes a stop in Idaho Falls appeared first on Local News 8.
Post Register
Idaho State Bar to hold Citizens’ Law Academy in Idaho Falls
The Seventh District Bar Association of the Idaho State Bar has opened the application process for this year’s 2022 Citizens’ Law Academy. The Citizens’ Law Academy is an adult education program offered free to attendees and is coordinated by the Idaho Law Foundation’s Law Related Education Program in collaboration with our Seventh District Bar Association, an Academy news release said. The Seventh District Bar Association includes Bingham, Bonneville, Butte, Custer, Jefferson, Madison, Clark, Fremont, Lemhi and Teton counties. The Academy's purpose is to educate others about their rights under the law, discover what lawyers do and how they serve the public, and understand how the judicial system works.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mountain America Center final preview to media before opening
The Mountain America Center officially opens in 63 days on November 28 and released more details Monday. The post Mountain America Center final preview to media before opening appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Collect gems or rocks? Idaho Falls rock club is holding its annual sale
Living the Wild Life is brought to you by Paragon Men's Health, which offers men with erectile dysfunction new hope for a more satisfying life. Its pulse wave therapy is proven to have an 87% success rate. Paragon Men's Health focuses on caring for your needs, earning your trust and doing it privately for you with dignity. If you or someone you love would like to learn more, schedule a free consultation today. Locations in Idaho Falls, Boise, Lubbock, Texas, and Phoenix.
eastidahonews.com
GALLERY: Community gathers for Ravsten Stadium ribbon-cutting
IDAHO FALLS — Athletes, school administrators, students, community members and others gathered at Ravsten Stadium in Idaho Falls Saturday afternoon for a ribbon-cutting. Upgrades have been underway at the stadium all summer including the installation of 3.5 acres of new matrix turf, redesigned “D” zones with space for field events, a brand new track being put in place and an upgrade on lighting.
Post Register
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history
Representatives from 19 counties converged on Idaho Falls this week in 1922 for the regional conference of the Red Cross. “Meetings are being conducted at the health center in the county courthouse, and are attended by delegates from all chapters of the Red Cross in this section of the state,” the Salt Lake Tribune reported. “The work of the Red Cross in connection with the ex-servicemen was presented by the American Legion and the United States veterans’ bureau, and was demonstrated by members of the junior Red Cross. Discussions were led by E.A. Swift of the veterans’ bureau; R.H. Snyder, city superintendent of schools of Idaho Falls. R.C. Brandon, assistant manager of the Pacific division; Mrs. Donald Roles of Custer County and Captain Milo Godfrey, who has been conducting classes in life-saving at the swimming pool in the Idaho Falls High School. … Miss Grace Harrington, assistant director of public health nursing, and Miss Ola Davis, Red Cross nurse, also took a prominent part in the conference.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
eastidahonews.com
Man gets probation for involvement in Shelley construction site burglary
BLACKFOOT — A California man who pleaded guilty to grand theft has been sentenced to probation. Oscar Orlando Herrera, 57, was put on felony probation for four years after District Judge Darren Simpson suspended a prison sentence of three to 10 years during a sentencing hearing Monday. According to court records, Herrera received credit for 90 days of time served on the suspended sentence.
Women airlifted to PMC, University of Utah Hospital after wreck that left local man dead
A man died and two women were seriously injured after being ejected from an SUV when it crashed on a rural road east of Blackfoot. Killean Taylor, 31, of Blackfoot, died at the scene of the 12:55 a.m. Sunday crash on Lincoln Creek Road on the Fort Hall Reservation, the Bingham County Sheriff's Office reported. One of the injured women was airlifted via emergency helicopter to Portneuf Medical Center in...
RC Willey plans put on hold
RC Willey, an appliance retailer based in Salt Lake City, has apparently put expansion plans for Idaho Falls on hold. The post RC Willey plans put on hold appeared first on Local News 8.
rexburgstandardjournal.com
Sugar to host 'Treats in the Streets' in October
Sugar City’s new social media and events coordinator Erieka Pimentel will kick off the community’s Halloween season by overseeing the city’s first “Treats in the Streets.”. “We’re Sugar City, and we need to have sweet events,” Pimentel said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kvnutalk
3 people injured during 2 vehicle crash near Fort Hall Idaho – Cache Valley Daily
FORT HALL, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating an injury crash that occurred Saturday night. The crash was reported at 8:34 p.m. near northbound US91 at milepost 88, in Fort Hall, in Bingham County. Police report a 45-year-old man, from Pocatello, was traveling northbound on US91, in a...
eastidahonews.com
The scariest part of spooky season? Phone scams
IDAHO FALLS – The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the public about a popular phone scam where the caller pretends to be law enforcement. It’s one of the most common scams, with the callers often trying to convince the victims they missed a court hearing, jury duty, or have warrants for their arrest.
eastidahonews.com
Ashton woman says city denied permit for ramp so her husband could use with wheelchair; city says it did not meet requirements
ASHTON — A local woman says her husband has been having health issues and needs a ramp for a wheelchair outside of their home, however, they’ve been told the ramp does not meet city code. Karon Robertson and her husband George have been living in their Ashton home...
rexburgstandardjournal.com
Harvest Festival coming to Rexburg Farmers Market
The Rexburg Farmers Market is putting on a Harvest Festival on Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Madison County Fairgrounds. “We’re celebrating all the farmers and their produce that they have,” said Ronda Ball, assistant manager of the Rexburg Farmers Market. “We’re going to be giving away free pumpkins. We’re going to have face painting, a photo booth and karaoke. So we just want everybody to come and enjoy, have fun, and celebrate our farmers with us.”
ksl.com
Why haven't the remains of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan been released to family members?
ST. ANTHONY, Idaho — Larry Woodcock made a passionate plea outside the Fremont County Courthouse on Thursday following a hearing for one of the people accused of killing his grandson. "All I want to do is bury the kids. It's been three years. JJ's in a vault right here...
rexburgstandardjournal.com
U.S. Highway 20 meetings postponed after Gov. Little meets with local officials
Public meetings to discuss Idaho Transportation Department’s plans to potentially expand U.S. Highway 20 into a four-lane highway from Chester to State Highway-87 junction have been postponed. The meetings were originally scheduled for Sept. 28 and Sept. 29 in Ashton and Island Park.
Puppy Market in Ammon attracts protesters
About every Saturday, during the warmer weather, in the parking lot between Sportsman's Warehouse and the theater in Ammon you may see people selling puppies. The post Puppy Market in Ammon attracts protesters appeared first on Local News 8.
EIRMC employee honored at national awards ceremony
This is the highest honor HCA Healthcare bestows on employees. The post EIRMC employee honored at national awards ceremony appeared first on Local News 8.
Comments / 0