Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
🎇Emmerdale Friday 23 September 2022🎇
Good evening Emmerdalians. I know it's very early to post but it's our last night on holiday and we are off out. Chas feels guilty. With her husband Paddy none the wiser, and valiantly being a rock for his troubled wife, the landlady is riddled with guilt… Will she call time on her fling?
digitalspy.com
What would you do to improve EastEnders?
I think there's a lot to like about EastEnders at the moment, but still a lot of areas that could be improved. Personally, I still think a lot of cast should be written out. I think they made a good decision to write out Rainie and Stuart, but for me, a lot of characters still aren't working. Mick's leaving, but the rest of the Carters should go too, including Shirley and Linda. All Shirley's done for years is bark at everyone, and Linda's been a poor character since she was introduced. I think the Taylors are quite weak too, so I'd potentially write them out too. An alternate option is to kill off Karen who is the weakest link. Stacey and Jean Slater should go. Ben has never been the same character since the new actor took on the role, so I'd write out him and Callum. Honey, Billy and the kids should go - I'm sure no explanation is needed for this. Jay too should go.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Shauna Returns With Devastating News About Quinn
'The Bold and the Beautiful' character Shauna Fulton is returning; however, her comeback may not be a happy one.
digitalspy.com
EE - When will they axe Stacey?
Awful character, has been for years. I've always liked her but she's a bit of a lowkey character these days. Why would they axe one of shows/soaps best characters/actress!?!. I think she is one of the ‘untouchables’, she’s won so many awards (more than any other soap actor I believe) and Stacey is still very popular that I can’t see her ever leaving. Plus she’s been around on and off for nearly 20 years so has become a mainstay.
RELATED PEOPLE
digitalspy.com
Only 3 Soaps have ever had 20 million.plus single Viewing
They also say , that ED has Never had single episode of over 10.milion. they also say , that ED has Never had single episode of over 10.milion. Rubbish ED has been over 10m for much of its existence barring the last 12 years. sorry can't edit it meant 20.milion.Not...
digitalspy.com
EE-worst original character death
Arthur Fowler snr (brain haemorrhage) Pauline Fowler (Brain haemorrhage) Angie watts (off screen alcoholism) Andy o brien (ran over by car) Pete Beale (off screen murdered) Pauline Fowler (Brain haemorrhage) I voted for Pauline, as I think the character's final months were handled very poorly overall the way they turned...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders: Your favourite Female vs. Female fight ever
Pat vs. Peggy - “you bitch, you cow!” (1998) Stacey & Kat vs. Janine in the R&R (2010) Linda & Shirley fight before the boat crash (2020) Stacey starts a fight with Chelsea after Sean’s arrest (2007) Ronnie & Bianca slap each other and Dot intervenes (2009)
WWE・
digitalspy.com
Why is soap characters not staying for long term nowadays?
I've notice soap characters doesn't stay for long periods of time nowadays??? Janine is leaving after returning 18 months ago. Frankie left the soap the other day and she came into the show in 2020 two years. Coronation Street Kelly Neelan left the soap after three years after her first appearance. There are lots of different examples but what is the reason why no character in a soap stay for long term nowadays?
IN THIS ARTICLE
digitalspy.com
The Masked Dancer UK 2022 - Episode 4 - September 24 - 6.30pm - ITV1
For those not watching or recording Strictly from this weekend, welcome to this week's thread as we move into episode 4 and indeed the final September episode for this series. Hopefully a few pages to speak of, but I suspect most will be over on the Strictly thread for the duration and watch this on catch up at a later time.
digitalspy.com
Strictly Come Dancing - Our Way (Series 20)
I’ll be honest, I’m still not really over last year. The final three couples all had such incredible emotional journeys, including a selection of showstopper dances from each of them, and the thought of having to get to grips with a new cast isn’t filling me with the usual levels of excitement. But, I will persevere!
digitalspy.com
Week 1 5 thoughts
1. Craig is usually the most reliable judge, but thought his scoring was ridiculous tonight! 2 more points to both Kaye & James over Kym? Giving Helen the same mark as them both?. 2. Hamza is by far my fave and already was before he danced so wonderfully with Jowita.
digitalspy.com
Taskmaster first-look trailer reveals some of the bizarre new tasks
Taskmaster is back in less than week's time, so now it seems like the perfect time to get a little bit of footage teasing some of the tasks we can expect. The 14th(!) series of the brilliantly bonkers comedy competition features Dara Ó Briain, Fern Brady, Munya Chawawa, John Kearns, and Sarah Millican, with Greg Davies and Alex Horne presiding over things as always.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digitalspy.com
Strictly Come Dancing fans react to Rose and Giovanni's reunion
Strictly Come Dancing is officially back for another year, but it was the return of last year's winners, Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice, which left fans feeling a little emotional. Speaking about her time on the show, Rose called her experience a once in a lifetime opportunity and praised Giovanni...
House of the Dragon showrunner shares regret over heartbreaking episode 6 death
House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal has shared his regret over a death that took place in the latest episode.The sixth episode of the Game of Thrones prequel aired on Sunday (25 September), and moved the story on in drastic fashion.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Not only did the instalment, titled “The Princess and the Queen”, see Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Vooke make their debuts as the adult version of Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower, but it saw the death of three important characters.One death in particular left viewers feeling emotional: Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell).Leana is the...
digitalspy.com
Ghosts series 4 iPlayer pace SPOILERS
Just finished series 4 of ghosts. Whilst it had its moments I didn’t really get into this series as much as previous ones. sad to see Mary get ‘sucked off’/move on. I guess Katy decided to leave the show. So we finally know Mary was burnt as...
digitalspy.com
Strictly star Richie Anderson 'nearly deafened Zoe Ball' discovering same-sex pairing
Strictly Come Dancing launch show spoilers follow. Richie Anderson has shared his enthusiastic reaction to getting a same-sex pairing on Strictly. The Radio 2 DJ appeared on Strictly Come Dancing's launch show on Friday (Septembr 23) where he discovered he'd be paired with Giovanni Pernice. Following the launch show, Richie...
digitalspy.com
Katya & Nadiya
These two have really had a raw deal with their partners over the years except for 2017. It's beginning to annoy me a bit, I think now Oti is gone, they are the best female pros yet we never get to see either of them go full out with choreo. It was nice to see Nadiya more last year (even if Dan wasn't the best dancer, that partnership was great for her) but I can't see her & Matt Goss doing well even if he might have potential. And Katya has the worst dancer this year.
digitalspy.com
Best Ever Male First Dance
Which male do you think has had the best first dance? I've taken the seven highest scoring first dances + two of the couples who got the next best score 31 (there were a few) + then added an 'other' option. Colin Jackson & Erin Boag's Cha Cha Cha (Series...
digitalspy.com
Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin Appreciation Thread
Good pairing and Nikita is still so very sexy. Loved his necklace. Good luck Ellie and Nikita, team name seems to be either Nellie or Ellita. Great start from Ellie tonight. Loved the way Nikita choreographed it and Ellie had good musicality and rhythm I think. I’ve got a few...
digitalspy.com
Who is in danger of being first out in 2022?
I think her fans will support her but Ellie may struggle. I think her fans will support her but Ellie may struggle. Ellie S. I just think that although she's absolutely lovely, it will be very difficult for her. But next week, i would say one of Ellie T, Hamza,...
Comments / 0