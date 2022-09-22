Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Donuts in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Ohio Taco Bell Tests Beyond Meat Next MonthCadrene HeslopOhio State
Daytonopoly Interactive -instagrammable Pop-up, going on now in downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes defeat Wright State 2-0, extend win streak to 3The LanternFairborn, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes bounce back against in-state foes, beat Dayton 4-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in the southwestern part of Ohio, you can't go wrong with the donuts at Jim's. Customers love the huge apple fritters, blueberry cake donuts, Persians, and classic glazed donuts. When they're in season, patrons also recommend getting the pumpkin spice donuts, which are the perfect sweet treat for autumn.
Sidney Daily News
On the agendas
PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education will meet Monday, Sept. 26, with a board welcome reception at 5:30 p.m. in the Wilson Atrium. The board meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Adams Board Room. Items on the agenda include reports from the superintendent,...
Sidney Daily News
Logan County Art League workshops set
BELLEFONTAINE — The Logan County Art League is sponsoring three workshops through the end of 2022. Total registrations to be accepted are limited. Register as soon as possible. The 2022 Art Workshops include:. “Landscapes in Oil Workshop” taught by Dan Knepper, Oct. 25-27 at the Bellefontaine First Family Church,...
Auglaize County farm honored for conservation
REYNOLDSBURG – The Ohio Department of Agriculture recognized five families as winners of the 2022 Conservation Farm Family Awards at the Farm Science Review in London. The five families honored were Settlage Farm, Auglaize County; Baltes Farm, Mahoning County; Felumlee family, Claylick Run Farm, Licking County; Branstrator Farm, Warren County; and Brown Family Farm, Highland County.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy Beautification Award winner announced
TROY — The Troy City Beautification Committee provides for two awards throughout the “growing months,” to recognize the efforts of property owners in Troy to make our community more beautiful. The purpose of the Green Thumb Award is to recognize the landscaping efforts of property owners in...
Sidney Daily News
Vernons to add 2 local funeral homes
URBANA — A family-owned funeral home is increasing its ability to provide premier end-of-life services to families across Champaign and Miami counties. Effective Jan. 1, 2023, the ownership of Atkins-Shively Funeral Home and the Suber-Shively Funeral Home will be transferred into the care of the Vernon family, who have operated funeral homes in the area for nearly 20 years.
peakofohio.com
Chieftain Homecoming Parade (Photo Gallery)
Bellefontaine High School held its annual homecoming parade Thursday evening. All fall athletic teams, select clubs, BHS Marching Band, and homecoming court were featured in the parade. A community pep rally followed in AcuSport Stadium with a fireworks show to conclude the night. The queen will be announced during pregame...
Daily Advocate
Football scores from week six
Here are the football scores from around Darke County in Week 6:
daytonlocal.com
Things to do in Dayton this weekend | September 23-25, 2022
Festivals, concerts, comedy, Fall activities and more. Here are some events you should check out in Dayton this weekend September 23-25, 2022. Things to do in Dayton this weekend | September 23-25, 2022. Local Festivals. It's a Dayton tradition that is rooted in beer, wine and good times. Don't miss...
High school football: Toledo Central Catholic blanks Lima Senior
LIMA — If there is one thing Lima Senior is not going to miss in the Three Rivers Athletic Conference is playing Toledo Central Catholic in football. Toledo Central Catholic downed the Spartans 56-0 in the final conference clash between these two teams Friday. This marks Lima Senior’s third...
Sidney Daily News
Habitat to start new housing project
TROY – Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties has announced they will be starting a new housing project. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, Bridget Lawson, of Sidney, signed a partnership agreement marking the start of her homeownership process and acceptance into the program. Lawson initially applied for our Homeownership Program in August 2019. She reapplied in July 2022 and has met Habitat’s criteria for homeownership: need, willingness to partner, financial readiness, willingness to complete 400 hours of sweat equity and assumption of a 20-year, no-interest mortgage.
Sidney Daily News
Lloyd Baker celebrates 90th birthday
MAPLEWOOD — Born Sept. 27, 1932, to Carrie and Roy Sr. Baker, Lloyd Baker will be celebrating his 90th birthday with an open house celebration at the Maplewood Hall. Baker married the late Flora (Young) Baker who passed on Jan. 22, 2019. Together, Lloyd and Flora had four children, Karen DeWitt, Milford; Candy Baker, York, South Carolina; Greg Baker, Maplewood; and Cheryl Pulfer, Anna.
peakofohio.com
Thomas Andrew “Andy” Detwiler
Thomas Andrew “Andy” Detwiler, 52, of rural Urbana, passed away at 7:20 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, in Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital. He was born in Urbana, Ohio on November 24, 1969, the son of Thomas R. and Patricia A. (Simpson) Detwiler, who survive. He...
‘Taste of Trotwood’ food truck event held today in the city
TROTWOOD — Food trucks across the area will come together in Trotwood to celebrate the city’s ‘Taste of Trotwood’ event. The event will be from noon to 7:00 p.m. at 301 South Broadway Avenue, according to a post on the City of Trotwood’s Facebook page.
spectrumnews1.com
Montgomery County Land Bank renovation program gets blighted homes back on the market
DAYTON, Ohio — With new floors, a new roof, new cabinets and new appliances on the way, Jada Strickland’s latest project is starting to feel like a home. The DIY Renovation Program allows contractors to purchase foreclosed homes for a reduced price. Renovators have six months to bring...
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
————— The athletic exhibition at the rink last night did not prove a success. All the men advertised to be present were on hand, but the attendance was so small that some refused to take part. Three exhibition matches, however, were given. —————
Sidney Daily News
Volleyball notes: Russia’s Sherman surpasses 1,000 career kills
RUSSIA — Russia senior outside hitter Kate Sherman surpassed 1,000 career kills earlier this week. That wasn’t one of the goals she and the Raiders have been focusing on, though. Sherman is one of nine seniors on the team. The squad has been successful throughout the players’ time...
OVI checkpoint to be held in Butler Co. tonight
OXFORD — The Butler County OVI Task Force announced an OVI checkpoint will be held tonight in the City of Oxford. The checkpoint will be held on from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., according to the Butler Co. OVI Task Force. >>Off-duty police officer in Hamilton arrested on OVI...
Nature Stone addresses cracking, discolored floors in Ohio homes
GALLOWAY, Ohio (WCMH) – Barbara Snyder was less-than-pleased with the patio floor at her Galloway home. “The cement wasn’t very nice. And it cracked,” Snyder said. So, for Mother’s Day in 2013, her son gifted her a new floor, refinished by Nature Stone. But not long after, Snyder said she noticed some changes. “It’s just […]
thecentersquare.com
Lima, OH Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
