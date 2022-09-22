ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piqua, OH

Sidney Daily News

On the agendas

PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education will meet Monday, Sept. 26, with a board welcome reception at 5:30 p.m. in the Wilson Atrium. The board meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Adams Board Room. Items on the agenda include reports from the superintendent,...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Logan County Art League workshops set

BELLEFONTAINE — The Logan County Art League is sponsoring three workshops through the end of 2022. Total registrations to be accepted are limited. Register as soon as possible. The 2022 Art Workshops include:. “Landscapes in Oil Workshop” taught by Dan Knepper, Oct. 25-27 at the Bellefontaine First Family Church,...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Auglaize County farm honored for conservation

REYNOLDSBURG – The Ohio Department of Agriculture recognized five families as winners of the 2022 Conservation Farm Family Awards at the Farm Science Review in London. The five families honored were Settlage Farm, Auglaize County; Baltes Farm, Mahoning County; Felumlee family, Claylick Run Farm, Licking County; Branstrator Farm, Warren County; and Brown Family Farm, Highland County.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Troy Beautification Award winner announced

TROY — The Troy City Beautification Committee provides for two awards throughout the “growing months,” to recognize the efforts of property owners in Troy to make our community more beautiful. The purpose of the Green Thumb Award is to recognize the landscaping efforts of property owners in...
TROY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Vernons to add 2 local funeral homes

URBANA — A family-owned funeral home is increasing its ability to provide premier end-of-life services to families across Champaign and Miami counties. Effective Jan. 1, 2023, the ownership of Atkins-Shively Funeral Home and the Suber-Shively Funeral Home will be transferred into the care of the Vernon family, who have operated funeral homes in the area for nearly 20 years.
URBANA, OH
peakofohio.com

Chieftain Homecoming Parade (Photo Gallery)

Bellefontaine High School held its annual homecoming parade Thursday evening. All fall athletic teams, select clubs, BHS Marching Band, and homecoming court were featured in the parade. A community pep rally followed in AcuSport Stadium with a fireworks show to conclude the night. The queen will be announced during pregame...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
daytonlocal.com

Things to do in Dayton this weekend | September 23-25, 2022

Festivals, concerts, comedy, Fall activities and more. Here are some events you should check out in Dayton this weekend September 23-25, 2022. Things to do in Dayton this weekend | September 23-25, 2022. Local Festivals. It's a Dayton tradition that is rooted in beer, wine and good times. Don't miss...
DAYTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

Habitat to start new housing project

TROY – Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties has announced they will be starting a new housing project. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, Bridget Lawson, of Sidney, signed a partnership agreement marking the start of her homeownership process and acceptance into the program. Lawson initially applied for our Homeownership Program in August 2019. She reapplied in July 2022 and has met Habitat’s criteria for homeownership: need, willingness to partner, financial readiness, willingness to complete 400 hours of sweat equity and assumption of a 20-year, no-interest mortgage.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Lloyd Baker celebrates 90th birthday

MAPLEWOOD — Born Sept. 27, 1932, to Carrie and Roy Sr. Baker, Lloyd Baker will be celebrating his 90th birthday with an open house celebration at the Maplewood Hall. Baker married the late Flora (Young) Baker who passed on Jan. 22, 2019. Together, Lloyd and Flora had four children, Karen DeWitt, Milford; Candy Baker, York, South Carolina; Greg Baker, Maplewood; and Cheryl Pulfer, Anna.
MAPLEWOOD, OH
peakofohio.com

Thomas Andrew “Andy” Detwiler

Thomas Andrew “Andy” Detwiler, 52, of rural Urbana, passed away at 7:20 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, in Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital. He was born in Urbana, Ohio on November 24, 1969, the son of Thomas R. and Patricia A. (Simpson) Detwiler, who survive. He...
URBANA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Out of the past

————— The athletic exhibition at the rink last night did not prove a success. All the men advertised to be present were on hand, but the attendance was so small that some refused to take part. Three exhibition matches, however, were given. —————
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Volleyball notes: Russia’s Sherman surpasses 1,000 career kills

RUSSIA — Russia senior outside hitter Kate Sherman surpassed 1,000 career kills earlier this week. That wasn’t one of the goals she and the Raiders have been focusing on, though. Sherman is one of nine seniors on the team. The squad has been successful throughout the players’ time...
RUSSIA, OH
WHIO Dayton

OVI checkpoint to be held in Butler Co. tonight

OXFORD — The Butler County OVI Task Force announced an OVI checkpoint will be held tonight in the City of Oxford. The checkpoint will be held on from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., according to the Butler Co. OVI Task Force. >>Off-duty police officer in Hamilton arrested on OVI...
OXFORD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Nature Stone addresses cracking, discolored floors in Ohio homes

GALLOWAY, Ohio (WCMH) – Barbara Snyder was less-than-pleased with the patio floor at her Galloway home. “The cement wasn’t very nice. And it cracked,” Snyder said. So, for Mother’s Day in 2013, her son gifted her a new floor, refinished by Nature Stone. But not long after, Snyder said she noticed some changes. “It’s just […]
GALLOWAY, OH
thecentersquare.com

Lima, OH Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country

Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
LIMA, OH

