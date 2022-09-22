Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Donuts in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Ohio Taco Bell Tests Beyond Meat Next MonthCadrene HeslopOhio State
Daytonopoly Interactive -instagrammable Pop-up, going on now in downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes defeat Wright State 2-0, extend win streak to 3The LanternFairborn, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes bounce back against in-state foes, beat Dayton 4-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Sidney Daily News
Logan County Art League workshops set
BELLEFONTAINE — The Logan County Art League is sponsoring three workshops through the end of 2022. Total registrations to be accepted are limited. Register as soon as possible. The 2022 Art Workshops include:. “Landscapes in Oil Workshop” taught by Dan Knepper, Oct. 25-27 at the Bellefontaine First Family Church,...
Sidney Daily News
Understanding, responding to dementia-related behaviors workshop set
DAYTON — The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter is hosting a virtual education program offering guidance on responding to challenging dementia-related behaviors. The program, Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors, is being offered free to the community and will be held from 6-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Sidney Daily News
Vernons to add 2 local funeral homes
URBANA — A family-owned funeral home is increasing its ability to provide premier end-of-life services to families across Champaign and Miami counties. Effective Jan. 1, 2023, the ownership of Atkins-Shively Funeral Home and the Suber-Shively Funeral Home will be transferred into the care of the Vernon family, who have operated funeral homes in the area for nearly 20 years.
Sidney Daily News
On the agendas
PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education will meet Monday, Sept. 26, with a board welcome reception at 5:30 p.m. in the Wilson Atrium. The board meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Adams Board Room. Items on the agenda include reports from the superintendent,...
Sidney Daily News
Lloyd Baker celebrates 90th birthday
MAPLEWOOD — Born Sept. 27, 1932, to Carrie and Roy Sr. Baker, Lloyd Baker will be celebrating his 90th birthday with an open house celebration at the Maplewood Hall. Baker married the late Flora (Young) Baker who passed on Jan. 22, 2019. Together, Lloyd and Flora had four children, Karen DeWitt, Milford; Candy Baker, York, South Carolina; Greg Baker, Maplewood; and Cheryl Pulfer, Anna.
Sidney Daily News
Habitat to start new housing project
TROY – Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties has announced they will be starting a new housing project. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, Bridget Lawson, of Sidney, signed a partnership agreement marking the start of her homeownership process and acceptance into the program. Lawson initially applied for our Homeownership Program in August 2019. She reapplied in July 2022 and has met Habitat’s criteria for homeownership: need, willingness to partner, financial readiness, willingness to complete 400 hours of sweat equity and assumption of a 20-year, no-interest mortgage.
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
————— The Ohio Fish and Game Commission will stock the Miami river with fish this fall. State Game and Fish Warden L.H. Reutinger has gone to Waverly with the fish car owned by the commission for the purpose of securing a supply of fish, chiefly marble cat, from the state hatteries there. The fish will be liberated in the Miami river at points between Dayton, Miamisburg, Troy, Piqua and Sidney.
Sidney Daily News
Shelby County Animal Shelter, Sheriff’s Office work together
The Shelby County Animal Shelter (SCAS) has been under the management of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office since 2009 when the County Commissioners to ask the Sheriff’s Department to take over the shelter. The small staff at the shelter includes a deputy, a dog warden, and two part...
Sidney Daily News
Photos: Monarch migration moving through region
A monarch butterfly feeds on a flower at Garbry Big Woods Reserve near Fletcher on Saturday. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources said last week in a press release the butterflys have begun their annual migration to overwintering sites in Mexico. While many monarchs reproduce and live in Ohio in the spring and summer, many Canadian monarchs also migrate through the state after flying across Lake Erie. The ODNR said the butterflies can travel 50 to 100 miles per day. The migration will last through October. Aside from Garbry Reserve, monarchs can be spotted locally in wildflower fields at Lake Loramie State Park and at Renner Sanctuary.
Sidney Daily News
Photos: Lehman Catholic has 2 golfers secure 1st team all-TRC honors in tourney
Lehman Catholic junior Noel Petersen chips during the Three Rivers Conference boys golf tournament on Thursday at Homestead Golf Course in Tipp City. Petersen led the Cavaliers with a 79 and tied for second individually. His performance in the tournament secured TRC player of the year honors. Joining him on first team all-TRC is freshman Henry Petersen, pictured below lining up a putt. Henry Petersen shot an 81 and finished fourth overall in Thursday’s tournament. The Cavaliers finished third overall in the tournament with a 365. They finished second to Covington in overall TRC standings in regular season. The Buccaneers finished first in Thursday’s tournament with a 343; Troy Christian finished second with a 364. Riverside finished seventh with a 390. Jaxon Woods led the Pirates with an 84; he earned first team all-TRC honors for the season.
Sidney Daily News
Patrol plans OVI checkpoint on Russell Road
PIQUA – The Ohio State Highway Patrol has announced an OVI checkpoint will be held from 7-9 p.m. Friday night, Sept. 23, on Russell Road in the City of Sidney. The OVI checkpoint is funded by federal grant funds, and are planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers, and is a partnership between the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and the Sidney Police Department.
Sidney Daily News
Football: Sidney can’t stop Troy in 25-7 loss
SIDNEY — Sidney ran into problems against Troy’s wing-T in the first half of a Miami Valley League game, and an interception in the first 90 seconds of the third quarter sealed the result. The Yellow Jackets lost 25-7 to the Trojans on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium...
Sidney Daily News
Volleyball notes: Russia’s Sherman surpasses 1,000 career kills
RUSSIA — Russia senior outside hitter Kate Sherman surpassed 1,000 career kills earlier this week. That wasn’t one of the goals she and the Raiders have been focusing on, though. Sherman is one of nine seniors on the team. The squad has been successful throughout the players’ time...
Sidney Daily News
Sports Extra with Dave Ross: Celena Taborn goes pro in Ireland
Sidney High School, Furman University, and Butler University product Celena Taborn will continue to play basketball after signing to play in an Irish women’s pro league. The 6’3” inside force twice led NCAA Division I in field goal percentage. She played four seasons with Furman (SC) while...
