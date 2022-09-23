After Season of Concussions, Taulapapa Plays On Without Fear

The Virginia transfer leads the Huskies in rushing in helping them start 3-0.

Outside of scoring from the 1-yard line, Wayne Taulapapa has done everything the University of Washington coaching staff has asked when it plucked him out of the transfer portal.

In three outings as the starter, the Virginia transfer leads the Huskies in rushing after carrying the ball 35 times for 187 yards and two touchdowns. He's added a dependable receiving option to the backfield by catching 3 passes for 40 yards and another score.

Best of all, Taulapapa has showed no hesitancy or reluctance to take on defenders in his new college football setting.

A year ago, the 5-foot-11, 207-pound back from Honolulu, Hawaii, suffered a pair of concussions while running with the football against North Carolina and BYU that forced him to miss ensuing games each time. He is circumspect about dealing with his past head trauma and he presses on without fear of added injury.

Wayne Taulapapa draws a crowd after scoring against Portland State. Skylar Lin Visuals

"My job is to continue to move forward, regardless of the situation," Taulapapa said. "It's definitely part of my past and it sucks. But at the end of the day, football is a moving sport. The team moves forward and you have to catch up with it. My job is to move forward and be safe and play hard."

A history of injuries is something he shares with starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who suffered four season-ending knee or shoulder mishaps at Indiana, but they haven't discussed their past misfortune in helping the Huskies to a 3-0 start as they prepare for Saturday night's game against Stanford.

Wayne Taulapapa scores standing up in the opener against Kent State. Skylar Lin Visuals

Taulapapa says he's been inspired by his new teammate at quarterback, that he admires Penix's fortitude for getting things done.

"It's one of the biggest testaments to his character, his ability to move plays and continue to extend plays," the sixth-year senior running back said. "It's easy to follow a leader like that."

While they haven't conferred with each other about their respective injuries, Taulapapa and Penix share the same philosophical approach to the game — which is to never stay down for long.

"We just try to push the limits," Taulapapa said. "One of our biggest themes on the team is no limits. So when we think of things that pushed us back in the past, you look back and remember where you came from."

