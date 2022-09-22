ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU favored big in nonconference tilt with New Mexico

By The Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ns8Uu_0i67q72800

New Mexico (2-1) at LSU (2-1), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Line: LSU by 31 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook .

Series record: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

LSU is looking for a convincing victory fueled by clean execution under first-year coach Brian Kelly. The Tigers are playing their final nonconference tuneup before entering the meat of their SEC schedule. New Mexico eyes a signature victory under third-year coach Danny Gonzales, who is 7-15 in his first two-plus seasons with the Lobos.

KEY MATCHUP

LSU QB Jayden Daniels against a New Mexico pass defense led by CB Donte Martin. Daniels, a transfer from Arizona State, has passed for six TDs without an interception. The New Mexico defense intercepted four passes last week. Martin, who had one of the Lobos' picks last weekend against UTEP, has 24 career pass break-ups, putting him on track to threaten the school record of 31.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

New Mexico: Former walk-on linebacker Cody Moon made a career-high 11 tackles with two sacks last week against UTEP.

LSU: WR Malik Nabers appears to have good chemistry with Daniels. Nabers leads LSU in receiving through three games with 14 catches for 199 yards and one TD.

FACTS & FIGURES

New Mexico is unbeaten in three games against Louisiana college football teams, but also is just 1-13 against current SEC teams, the lone victory coming against Missouri when it was a Big 12 member back in 2005. ... Four New Mexico players — Martin, defensive lineman Ian Shewell, linebacker Reco Hannah and safety A.J. Haulcy — each had an interception against UTEP. ... Lobos kicker George Steinkamp kicked a career-long 51-yard field goal last week. ... Kelly said Thursday night that star receiver Kayshon Boutte had been excused from Saturday's game to be with his girlfriend for the birth of their child. ... LSU has won 10 straight and 59 of 60 nonconference games in Tiger Stadium. ... Daniels also leads LSU in rushing with 225 yards and 2 TDs. ... The Tigers have held their past two opponents (Southern and Mississippi State) combined to 5 of 24 on third down. ... LSU has had 14 players make their first start for the Tigers this season.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Albuquerque, NM
Sports
State
Missouri State
Local
Louisiana Football
Albuquerque, NM
College Sports
Local
Louisiana College Sports
State
Louisiana State
City
Albuquerque, NM
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
Albuquerque, NM
Football
City
Baton Rouge, LA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayden Daniels
Person
Danny Gonzales
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
54K+
Followers
92K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy