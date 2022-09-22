ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apopka, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Whiskey Riff

Florida Woman Snaps Picture Of Alligator Tied To SUV On The Highway

You just truly, truly never know what you’re going to see at any time. I’m sure you’ve heard hundreds, if not thousands, of stories regarding the infamous “Florida Man” at this point, but if you want one more, look no further than the photo a lady captured last weekend of a large alligator tied up to the back of an SUV on the highway…
FLORIDA STATE
Evie M.

They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on people

A sign at Devil's Millhopper Geological State ParkMichael Rivera on Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International licen. Florida is just a crazy state. Not saying it's a bad thing, because it's not at all, but man, Florida is crazy. I have collected so many incredible stories and seen ordinary places with pasts you wouldn't believe, like haunted Walmarts, poltergeists routing around the oldest shopping malls in Orlando (that was fun exploring!) and sinkholes that people thought the devil used to feed on the living.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Woman, 77, attacked by large alligator in Florida gated community

A woman was hospitalised after being attacked by an alligator in a Florida gated community.The 77-year-old woman was walking by a pond in the Lakewood Ranch community in Bradenton when she was bitten by the alligator, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.She was taken to the hospital for treatment for her injuries, which have not been specified, wildlife commission spokesperson Tammy Sapp told USA Today.The woman is recovering from her injuries and no one else was hurt in the incident.A passerby kept an eye on the 7ft 10 alligator until a trapper arrived at the scene...
BRADENTON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
City
Apopka, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Apopka, FL
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator#Sub Saharan Africa#Crocodiles#Florida Home#Savannah Monitor Lizard
WSAV News 3

Baby boy surrendered 1 day after being born under Safe Haven Act

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) – An infant was surrendered on Sunday to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital in Greenville, S.C. under Daniel’s Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. The baby boy was born on September 3, 2022, weighed 1 pound, 12.5 ounces and is receiving additional medical care at this time.  Under the Safe […]
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets

Comments / 0

Community Policy