Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School Remembers First African American President: The Reverend Dr. James H. Evans, Jr.

Cassandra Elmore, the woman accused of allowing her French Bulldog to overdose on narcotics twice, along with weapons and other charges, has now had one of her days in court. She had a short hearing yesterday after failing to appear for her court dates twice and being arrested on a warrant and then held in jail. She has now posted bail and will be returning to court October 20th. Once outside of the courthouse Elmore told a reporter that people aren’t hearing the real case and once they do, they’ll be embarrassed. At least until the end of the case, the dog is staying at the Genesee County Animal Shelter.

GENESEE COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO