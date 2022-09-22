Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School Remembers First African American President: The Reverend Dr. James H. Evans, Jr.

Read full article on original website
Nine women inducted into the National Women's Hall of Fame
Nine more women were inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame on Saturday. The women joined an elite group of more than 300 women who are recognized for their contributions to society. The induction weekend began with fireworks and concluded on Saturday with ceremonies that included a keynote...
House of Mercy parts with founder over “Irreconcilable Differences” and aims to reopen on Nov. 1
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A month after a terrifying murder, the House of Mercy announced that it hopes to re-open on November 1 but it comes with a big change in leadership. In the meantime, there will be facility upgrades and serious training for staff. News10NBC was able to get in contact with the chair of the board, but he was not available for an on-camera interview.
Brockport Symphony Orchestra presents Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Concert
The Brockport Symphony Orchestra, in collaboration with the Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Celebration (HTBC), will honor Tubman’s 200th birthday with a tribute entitled, “Let Freedom Ring!” on Sunday, October 2, 3 p.m., at Lake Avenue Baptist Church, 72 Ambrose Street, Rochester. Directed by Jonathan Allentoff, this concert will feature narrator Bill Johnson, the 64th Mayor of Rochester, clarinet soloist Rachel Roessel, and the Harriet Tubman Chorus.
House of Mercy parts ways with founder Sister Grace Miller; plans to reopen November 1
There are some big changes planned for the House of Mercy homeless shelter in Rochester. That facility has been closed since a fatal stabbing occurred there in early August. On Friday, the House of Mercy board of directors announced that they are implementing a plan for leadership restructuring and they plan to reopen with a target date of November 1.
House of Mercy ends ties with founder
The House of Mercy board has voted to end its relationship with founder and spiritual director Sister Grace Miller and with her longtime associate and fellow Catholic nun, House of Mercy guest services coordinator Sister Rita Lewis. The board’s move, announced Friday, comes just shy of two months after the...
ROC the Peace holds ceremony to honor victims of murder
Community members are encouraged by event organizers to bring youth to the event as well.
House of Mercy announces date for reopening, cuts ties with founder
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The House of Mercy announced that they have scheduled the re-opening of the homeless shelter for November 1 after a fatal attack that took place there on August 7. Shelter officials said that the delay in reopening will allow them to implement new safety upgrades...
Clark Meadows staff members transform into blushing brides
CANANDAIGUA — It all started when Clark Meadows housekeeper Bonnie Ellis scored several pieces of costume jewelry at a garage sale. She thought the sparkly brooches might lend themselves to a tea party for residents; her coworkers agreed. But, as one staff member put it, “At Clark Meadows, everything has to go a little bit above.”
Funeral arrangements announcement for RFD firefighter Elvis Reyes
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Fire Department announced on Saturday the calling hours for firefighter Elvis Reyes who passed away on Wednesday. Reyes’ calling hours will take place at the Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center on Tuesday, September 27, from 1-8 p.m. Reyes’ funeral will be held at the Blue Cross Arena […]
‘Fiesta Cultural’ at International Plaza celebrates Latin and Caribbean art
The event featured over 20 vendors, as well as family-friendly activities, food, and graffiti art demonstrations
Future uncertain for former Upstate NY insane asylum, once biggest in the US (photos)
The grounds of Willard State Hospital, once the home of the largest mental institution in Upstate New York, once again lay abandoned as its last occupant, DOCCS’ Willard Drug Treatment Campus, has vacated. As FingerLakes1 reports, it’s lights out at the historic campus in Ovid. The property is one...
‘He’s right’: Rochester expert responds to Biden saying the pandemic is over
He adds there are predictions that we may see a spike of new cases in the winter, saying what happens in other countries is often mirrored by the U.S.
Field of Genes: Rochester's father-son team
ROCHESTER, N.Y. -- Gene and Geno Buonomo are separated by one letter and not much else. Gene is the head groundskeeper for Triple-A Rochester while Geno, his son, is the assistant groundskeeper. As for how Geno came to Gene's line of work, it must've been in the genes. Right?. "Uhhh,...
Things To Do in Rochester, NY This October
There are so many things to see, do, and experience when you visit Rochester this October! Check out this list of just some of the special events and activities happening in the area. Whatever you choose to do, share your adventures in Rochester with us using #VisitROC. Fun at Festivals.
Woman shot on Third Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A woman is recovering at Rochester General Hospital after she was stabbed Saturday morning in Rochester on Third Street near Central Park. Officers with the Rochester Police Department said the shooting took place shortly before 10 a.m. According to the RPD, the woman is in her 20s and a private vehicle […]
Purse Project seeks donations to help homeless women in Rochester
GATES, N.Y. — A Gates woman whose doors always seem to be open to those in need is doing something big this weekend. But she needs help. That’s why she’s collecting purses on Saturday. Home is something Cheryl Snead never takes for granted. “It just...
Florence Kinney, Webster’s “Mrs. Claus,” approaches amazing gift-giving goal
It’s only the last week in September, but Florence Kinney is already thinking about Christmas. Actually, she’s been thinking about it and working on it for the last nine months, purchasing and preparing the thousands of gifts she’ll be delivering to children this holiday season. Florence Kinney...
Fringe Festival Favorite Returns to Rochester This Weekend
A Fringe Festival favorite from 2012 and 2013 is back in Rochester this weekend. Free performances by vertical dance company Bandaloop will close out this year's festival tonight and tomorrow evenings. The performers will dance on the side of the 21-story Five Star Plaza building -- with prime viewing from...
NY Lottery winning tickets sold in Rochester, Binghamton
Winners are able to cash in their tickets up to one year from the date of the drawing.
Afternoon News Brief
Cassandra Elmore, the woman accused of allowing her French Bulldog to overdose on narcotics twice, along with weapons and other charges, has now had one of her days in court. She had a short hearing yesterday after failing to appear for her court dates twice and being arrested on a warrant and then held in jail. She has now posted bail and will be returning to court October 20th. Once outside of the courthouse Elmore told a reporter that people aren’t hearing the real case and once they do, they’ll be embarrassed. At least until the end of the case, the dog is staying at the Genesee County Animal Shelter.
