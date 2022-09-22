SEOUL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- Leading mobile payment providers across Asia announced today an integration of Alipay+ cross-border digital payment solutions in South Korea in an effort to jointly promote cashless travel in the country. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220925005072/en/ Users of leading Asian e-wallets including AlipayHK, GCash (the Philippines), Touch ’n Go (Malaysia), and TrueMoney (Thailand) are able to pay at over 120,000 merchants using their local mobile payment apps when traveling in South Korea. (Photo: Business Wire)

