US News and World Report
U.S., UK, Australia Leaders: Progress Made in Australia Getting Nuclear-Powered Sub
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The leaders of the United States, United Kingdom and Australia said in a statement on Friday marking the one-year anniversary of the AUKUS security pact that they have made "significant progress" towards Australia acquiring a nuclear-powered submarine. "We are steadfast in our commitment to Australia acquiring this capability...
US News and World Report
Japan to Drop COVID Restrictions, Ease Entry for Tourists
FRIDAY, Sept. 23, 2022 (HealthDay News) – Japan announced plans Thursday to relax tight COVID travel restrictions, making it easier for tourists to return to the country. Independent tourists can begin traveling to Japan on Oct. 11. Some tour groups had already been allowed. The country will also end a cap on tourist numbers, as well as pandemic-era visa requirements, according to the Associated Press.
Alipay+ Partners with Leading Asian E-Wallets to Promote Cashless Travel in South Korea
SEOUL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- Leading mobile payment providers across Asia announced today an integration of Alipay+ cross-border digital payment solutions in South Korea in an effort to jointly promote cashless travel in the country. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220925005072/en/ Users of leading Asian e-wallets including AlipayHK, GCash (the Philippines), Touch ’n Go (Malaysia), and TrueMoney (Thailand) are able to pay at over 120,000 merchants using their local mobile payment apps when traveling in South Korea. (Photo: Business Wire)
US News and World Report
U.S. in Talks to Build Nuclear-Powered Submarines for Australia -WSJ
(Reuters) - The Biden administration is in discussions with Australia to build the first few nuclear-powered submarines for the island nation in the U.S., the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing Western officials. Australia has been boosting its defense spending over the past few years as China steps up...
US News and World Report
Swiss Mull Animal Welfare, Women's Pensions in Weekend Votes
GENEVA (AP) — Switzerland is considering whether to improve the living conditions of its livestock and whether women should work a year longer before becoming eligible for full benefits under the state pension scheme. Swiss voters cast ballots on Sunday in one of their country's regular referendums on a...
US News and World Report
Japan Won't Intervene to Defend 145 Yen Line-In-The-Sand: Ex-Top FX Diplomat
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan likely won't intervene in the currency market to defend a line-in-the-sand such as 145 yen versus the dollar, and instead limit any further action to smoothing operations aimed at taming volatility, former top currency diplomat Naoyuki Shinohara said. After the dollar's spike to near 146 yen,...
US News and World Report
Pound Plunge the Latest Ill Omen as Stocks Slide
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Sterling slumped to a record low on Monday, prompting speculation of an emergency response from the Bank of England, as confidence evaporated in Britain's plan to borrow its way out of trouble, with spooked investors piling into U.S. dollars. The carnage was not confined to currencies, as...
US News and World Report
N.Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Ahead of U.S. VP Harris Visit
SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea fired a ballistic missile towards the sea off its east coast on Sunday, ahead of planned military drills by South Korean and U.S. forces involving an aircraft carrier and a visit to the region by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris. South Korea's military said it...
