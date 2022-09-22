Read full article on original website
Oh, there was ‘drama’ drama on the ‘Don’t Worry, Darling’ set
The Don’t Worry, Darling PR team has more to worry about – sources say Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde had a screaming match on set. At this point, the drama around Don’t Worry, Darling could have its own movie. In fact, we’re pretty sure we’d watch the heck out of that over the actual movie itself. But gather round ye of too much interest in gossip, because Florence Pugh sitting out the press tour and Olivia Wilde badmouthing Pugh to Shia LaBeouf wasn’t nearly all of it.
GMA’s Robin Roberts shares heartbreaking update about her health battle after host fought cancer twice
GOOD Morning America co-host Robin Roberts has shared an inspiring story about her extended health troubles as the renowned anchor reflects on her cancer battle. Roberts, who overcame two separate cancer diagnoses, fought back tears as she celebrated 10 years since her life-saving bone marrow transplant. The beloved GMA host...
Hilaria Baldwin Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 7 With Alec Baldwin
Watch: Alec & Hilaria Baldwin EXPECTING Baby No. 7. The It's Complicated actor, 64, and wife Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their seventh child together, a baby girl named Ilaria Catalina Irena. The Living Clearly Method author, 38, confirmed their daughter's arrival on Set. 24, sharing an Instagram video which included the...
James Earl Jones Retires As Darth Vader But Makes Cool Move To Keep Voice Alive
The end of an era for one of cinema's greatest villains ushers in a high-tech encore.
Jeffrey Dahmer victim’s cousin calls out show: is true crime really worth it?
With Errol Lindsey’s cousin calling out the Netflix show on Jeffrey Dahmer, debates about the value of true crime have resurfaced. In case you missed it, everyone’s been talking about Netflix’s latest true crime series, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Following the serial killer’s rise and fall closely, the series clearly pulls no punches in showing how he brutally murdered numerous people, and how he was eventually brought down.
Kanye West compares Queen Elizabeth II and Kim Kardashian: ‘ I lost my Queen too’
Say what you want about Kanye West, but his social media activity is always interesting. The rapper just made an Instagram Story for the ages, comparing Kim Kardashian with the late Queen Elizabeth II. After months of poor health, Queen Elizabeth II finally died earlier this month aged 96. Tributes...
