ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
thebrag.com

Oh, there was ‘drama’ drama on the ‘Don’t Worry, Darling’ set

The Don’t Worry, Darling PR team has more to worry about – sources say Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde had a screaming match on set. At this point, the drama around Don’t Worry, Darling could have its own movie. In fact, we’re pretty sure we’d watch the heck out of that over the actual movie itself. But gather round ye of too much interest in gossip, because Florence Pugh sitting out the press tour and Olivia Wilde badmouthing Pugh to Shia LaBeouf wasn’t nearly all of it.
MOVIES
E! News

Hilaria Baldwin Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 7 With Alec Baldwin

Watch: Alec & Hilaria Baldwin EXPECTING Baby No. 7. The It's Complicated actor, 64, and wife Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their seventh child together, a baby girl named Ilaria Catalina Irena. The Living Clearly Method author, 38, confirmed their daughter's arrival on Set. 24, sharing an Instagram video which included the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
thebrag.com

Jeffrey Dahmer victim’s cousin calls out show: is true crime really worth it?

With Errol Lindsey’s cousin calling out the Netflix show on Jeffrey Dahmer, debates about the value of true crime have resurfaced. In case you missed it, everyone’s been talking about Netflix’s latest true crime series, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Following the serial killer’s rise and fall closely, the series clearly pulls no punches in showing how he brutally murdered numerous people, and how he was eventually brought down.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy