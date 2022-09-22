The Don’t Worry, Darling PR team has more to worry about – sources say Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde had a screaming match on set. At this point, the drama around Don’t Worry, Darling could have its own movie. In fact, we’re pretty sure we’d watch the heck out of that over the actual movie itself. But gather round ye of too much interest in gossip, because Florence Pugh sitting out the press tour and Olivia Wilde badmouthing Pugh to Shia LaBeouf wasn’t nearly all of it.

