Baton Rouge, LA

LSU Reveille

Opinion: Students need more exercise than just walking around campus

College students, rushing from class to class, get plenty of steps in on LSU’s sprawling campus. Nevertheless, walking can’t be a student’s only form of exercise. According to the Better Health Channel, some benefits of exercising include lowering cholesterol, reducing your risk of a heart attack and lowering your risk of diabetes. Exercise also can uplift your mood and distract you from your daily worries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

People behind the patents: LSU professors patent, explain innovative solutions to modern problems

LSU ranked 93 out of 100 universities granted U.S. utility patents in a recent report by the National Academy of Inventors and the Intellectual Property Owners Association. LSU professors have inventions patented in various fields across the university, including from the chemistry, biology and engineering department. Additionally, the university and student researchers allow professors to research their ideas and test them out before getting them approved by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

This Week in Baton Rouge: Wellness activities, Halloween crafts and free museum admission

If you need a mental break, wellness week activities include meditation, yoga, tarot readings, and many other peaceful activities. Wellness Week is a three-day event hosted by Sofia on Campus, a holistic health and alternative wellness organization. Activities begin on Monday, Sept. 26 and last from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. each day. Registration is required, but the events are free. You can register ahead of time on Eventbrite.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

The Reveille Sports Staff makes its predictions for LSU vs. New Mexico

After notching its first SEC win last week against Mississippi State, LSU now returns home for a final tune up before its first road trip next weekend. The Tigers will be without star receiver Kayshon Boutte in this game due to the birth of his child, but are still a heavy favorite against New Mexico.
BATON ROUGE, LA
iheart.com

Louisiana Restaurant Named One Of The 'Top 100 Taco Spots' In America

A restaurant in Louisiana is getting praised for its outstanding tacos, finding a spot among some of the best taco shops in America. Yelp searched the country to find the best taco shops around, using reviews and ratings to ultimate compile a list of what it determined to be the Top 100 taco spots in America. While some states like Texas, California and Florida had several restaurants on the list, others were represented by a single standout eatery holding its own among the rest, including one restaurant in Louisiana. According to the site:
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

Baton Rouge woman set to star in upcoming season of 'The Bachelor'

BATON ROUGE - A Louisiana native was named one of the contestants who will be vying for a rose in the upcoming season of "The Bachelor." Vanessa Dinh, a 23-year-old Baton Rouge native and LSU graduate, is one of 32 women set to compete for one man's affections, according to the show's official contestant announcement.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Fight breaks out during BR high school football game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - School leaders are looking into a fight that broke out during the McKinley High School football homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 23. The bench-clearing fight happened between the McKinley High and Northside High teams. According to school leaders in East Baton Rouge Parish, they are...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

Don't Call It a Comeback: LSU Defeats Missouri 2-1 in Epic Comeback

In a grueling battle to the finish, LSU defeated Missouri 2-1 in a thrilling comeback at LSU Soccer Stadium. “We’re thrilled to get a win out of that game,” LSU Head Coach Sian Hudson said. “Missouri came here with a very good gameplay by packing five in midfield and eliminating our central options and it showed in our first half. We made some changes at halftime and came out and were able to shift the game in the second half. We’re proud of the team for coming from behind to get the win. There’s no easy wins in the SEC and tonight was a huge test for our team.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

LSU football's defense shines in dominating 38-0 win over New Mexico

With the murderers' row of the SEC schedule on the horizon, LSU put together a dominant performance in its final tune-up game until late November. The Tigers faced New Mexico, a team that went into the game 2-1, but was heavily overmatched on paper. LSU made that clear from the start in this game.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

Quick Hits: LSU football defeats New Mexico 38-0

The LSU Tigers collected their third win in Death Valley against the New Mexico Lobos. LSU took the game by a score of 38-0. Jayden Daniels led the Tigers on the field against New Mexico. He finished his performance with 279 passing yards and 37 rushing yards. Daniels completed 83% of his attempts.
BATON ROUGE, LA

