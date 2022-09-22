In a grueling battle to the finish, LSU defeated Missouri 2-1 in a thrilling comeback at LSU Soccer Stadium. “We’re thrilled to get a win out of that game,” LSU Head Coach Sian Hudson said. “Missouri came here with a very good gameplay by packing five in midfield and eliminating our central options and it showed in our first half. We made some changes at halftime and came out and were able to shift the game in the second half. We’re proud of the team for coming from behind to get the win. There’s no easy wins in the SEC and tonight was a huge test for our team.”

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO