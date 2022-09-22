Read full article on original website
LSU Reveille
Opinion: Students need more exercise than just walking around campus
College students, rushing from class to class, get plenty of steps in on LSU’s sprawling campus. Nevertheless, walking can’t be a student’s only form of exercise. According to the Better Health Channel, some benefits of exercising include lowering cholesterol, reducing your risk of a heart attack and lowering your risk of diabetes. Exercise also can uplift your mood and distract you from your daily worries.
LSU Reveille
LSU professors, students weigh in on constitutionality of room scans for online exams
NPR reported in August that a Cleveland State University student won a lawsuit after suing his college for asking him to take a video of his surroundings before an online proctored exam. He said he felt his Fourth Amendment rights protecting U.S. citizens against "unreasonable searches and seizures” were violated,...
LSU Reveille
People behind the patents: LSU professors patent, explain innovative solutions to modern problems
LSU ranked 93 out of 100 universities granted U.S. utility patents in a recent report by the National Academy of Inventors and the Intellectual Property Owners Association. LSU professors have inventions patented in various fields across the university, including from the chemistry, biology and engineering department. Additionally, the university and student researchers allow professors to research their ideas and test them out before getting them approved by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
theadvocate.com
Sugar cane trucks will be back on the road soon. Here's what to expect on those 1-lane roads.
It's that time of year again in Louisiana: the sugar cane harvest. And officials are warning drivers about cane trucks on the highways that will be delivering up to 100,000-pound loads daily and nightly through the new year. The annual harvest sends thousands of 18-wheelers out on often narrow two-lane...
LSU Reveille
This Week in Baton Rouge: Wellness activities, Halloween crafts and free museum admission
If you need a mental break, wellness week activities include meditation, yoga, tarot readings, and many other peaceful activities. Wellness Week is a three-day event hosted by Sofia on Campus, a holistic health and alternative wellness organization. Activities begin on Monday, Sept. 26 and last from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. each day. Registration is required, but the events are free. You can register ahead of time on Eventbrite.
LSU Reveille
The Reveille Sports Staff makes its predictions for LSU vs. New Mexico
After notching its first SEC win last week against Mississippi State, LSU now returns home for a final tune up before its first road trip next weekend. The Tigers will be without star receiver Kayshon Boutte in this game due to the birth of his child, but are still a heavy favorite against New Mexico.
iheart.com
Louisiana Restaurant Named One Of The 'Top 100 Taco Spots' In America
A restaurant in Louisiana is getting praised for its outstanding tacos, finding a spot among some of the best taco shops in America. Yelp searched the country to find the best taco shops around, using reviews and ratings to ultimate compile a list of what it determined to be the Top 100 taco spots in America. While some states like Texas, California and Florida had several restaurants on the list, others were represented by a single standout eatery holding its own among the rest, including one restaurant in Louisiana. According to the site:
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge woman set to star in upcoming season of 'The Bachelor'
BATON ROUGE - A Louisiana native was named one of the contestants who will be vying for a rose in the upcoming season of "The Bachelor." Vanessa Dinh, a 23-year-old Baton Rouge native and LSU graduate, is one of 32 women set to compete for one man's affections, according to the show's official contestant announcement.
wbrz.com
LSU WR Kayshon Boutte to miss game Saturday; girlfriend gives birth to first child
BATON ROUGE - LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte will miss Saturday's game to be with his girlfriend as they spend time celebrating the birth of their first child. LSU football made the announcement Thursday evening via Twitter, saying Coach Brian Kelly excused Boutte from the game against New Mexico so he can be with family.
NOLA.com
Hospital admissions surge as multiple respiratory viruses circulate among kids: ‘We’ve got a full house’
Children’s hospitals in Louisiana are coping with a surge in admissions and ER visits due to a handful of respiratory viruses. While it’s not unusual to see viruses surge as the weather gets colder, it is rare to be dealing with so many at once, leading to hospitals that are brimming with sick kids.
LSU Reveille
Who Gets the Game Ball?: The top three contributors in LSU's win over New Mexico
LSU completely blanked New Mexico 38-0 in what was a dominating performance. The Tigers played their most complete game by far as they looked crisp from start to finish. LSU also outgained the Lobos 633-88 in total offensive yards. Even though a lot of people already knew what the end...
Fight breaks out during BR high school football game
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - School leaders are looking into a fight that broke out during the McKinley High School football homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 23. The bench-clearing fight happened between the McKinley High and Northside High teams. According to school leaders in East Baton Rouge Parish, they are...
LSU Reveille
Don't Call It a Comeback: LSU Defeats Missouri 2-1 in Epic Comeback
In a grueling battle to the finish, LSU defeated Missouri 2-1 in a thrilling comeback at LSU Soccer Stadium. “We’re thrilled to get a win out of that game,” LSU Head Coach Sian Hudson said. “Missouri came here with a very good gameplay by packing five in midfield and eliminating our central options and it showed in our first half. We made some changes at halftime and came out and were able to shift the game in the second half. We’re proud of the team for coming from behind to get the win. There’s no easy wins in the SEC and tonight was a huge test for our team.”
LSU Reveille
LSU football's defense shines in dominating 38-0 win over New Mexico
With the murderers' row of the SEC schedule on the horizon, LSU put together a dominant performance in its final tune-up game until late November. The Tigers faced New Mexico, a team that went into the game 2-1, but was heavily overmatched on paper. LSU made that clear from the start in this game.
theadvocate.com
Replay: Six days after killing of LSU student Allison Rice, local officials share updates
LSU student Allison Rice was fatally shot nearly a week ago as she tried to turn her vehicle around at a train crossing on Government Street, Baton Rouge police have said. LATEST COVERAGE: Baton Rouge police chief warns of gang violence; plans heavy police presence in targeted areas. Police and...
KNOE TV8
Uber drivers interviewed in Allie Rice case; cross erected in her honor
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A large cross was erected Friday near the spot where LSU student Allie Rice died one week ago. With no arrests and no suspects identified in the case, a privately-funded reward for information about Rice’s killer has topped $50,000. The FBI, ATF, and DEA...
LSU Reveille
Quick Hits: LSU football defeats New Mexico 38-0
The LSU Tigers collected their third win in Death Valley against the New Mexico Lobos. LSU took the game by a score of 38-0. Jayden Daniels led the Tigers on the field against New Mexico. He finished his performance with 279 passing yards and 37 rushing yards. Daniels completed 83% of his attempts.
Police Officer Goes Viral After Jigging With Baton Rouge High School Students
A Baton Rouge police officer is going viral after putting the jig in "Jigga City." Baton Rouge is known as the home of jigging—"a style of dancing originating in Louisiana where the dancer vigorously shakes their arms and wiggles their knees at the same time." If you're already familiar...
At least 1 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash On Airline Highway (Baton Rouge, LA)
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred on Airline Highway at Siegen Lane around 1:41 p.m. According to the officials, at least one person was injured in [..]
‘I feel like we might be insane:’ Reaction pours in after mayor’s presser on public safety
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Reaction is pouring in for Thursday’s news conference on public safety in Baton Rouge. Whether it be online with your comments on ways to solve crime, everyone either pointing fingers or looking for solutions on how to get this crime under control. “I assure...
