City of Madison Wisconsin
Lake Monona Waterfront Design Challenge, Town of Madison, Food Scraps Recycling, Complete Green Streets
Greetings friends and neighbors. Madison Parks is holding a public event series for the Lake Monona Waterfront Design Challenge!. The event series is an opportunity to learn more about the design challenge, the selected teams, their progress in plan development, and the final master plan proposals. The three events include a design challenge kick-off, midpoint check-in, and team presentations of their proposed vision for the Lake Monona Waterfront. Below is further information on the Parks-led public events.
City of Madison Wisconsin
New Old Canoe and Highlights for the Week of September 26, 2022
Last week, a 3000-year-old canoe was recovered from Lake Mendota and extracted via Spring Harbor Beach. The Wisconsin State Journal has all the amazing details. For information about additional City meetings scheduled for this week, please consult the City Meeting schedule. Other News. Project Updates. Fall 2022 Yard Waste &...
wpr.org
'It’s just the air we breathe': Madison author’s new book taps into alcoholism in Wisconsin
The Madison author of a new book said she would have sought help to quit drinking sooner if there had been more representation of alcoholism in books and television, especially in Wisconsin — a state with a pervasive drinking culture. Maggie Ginsberg’s debut novel, "Still True," is about family...
nbc15.com
2,000+ community members participate in ‘Badger Challenge,’ raise money for UW Carbone Cancer Center
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Community members walked, ran and rode their bikes Sunday to raise awareness and funds for cancer during the ‘Badger Challenge.’. The fundraising event, hosted by the the University of Wisconsin-Madison Carbone Cancer Center, powers cancer research and treatment at the center. Participants could choose from...
City of Madison Wisconsin
Week of Sept 26: COVID boosters, city budget, Fire Dept virtual recruiting event, and more
We're finishing up September with the next step in the capital budget, Public Health Madison & Dane County is expanding hours to make it easier to get the updated COVID boosters, and many other City meetings, events, and announcements. City Budget, and my proposed amendments to the capital budget. Appointments...
City of Madison Wisconsin
Updates & Week of Sept. 26 Meetings of Interest for District 2
City meetings are mostly virtual with details listed in City Meetings of Interest below. Common Council meetings are hybrid so the public can attend in person or via Zoom. Stay in touch with your neighbors through either Capitol Neighborhoods, Inc. or Campus Area Neighborhood Assoc. ____________________________. There are three sections...
livability.com
Moving to the Greater Madison Region? Here 8 Counties to Consider.
If you're moving to the Madison area, you've got a range of great choices within the region. Let us help you find your perfect place. Anchored by Madison, the state capital of Wisconsin, the region is composed of eight counties, each offering excellent quality-of-life assets and a wealth of career opportunities.
nbc15.com
Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin shows off brand new facility in Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin in Janesville is showing off their new facility to the public. The more than $4 million building has been years in the making. “Our capital campaign spanned five years, so pretty long,” said Faith Stephens, public relations and community outreach...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Carroll University’s Top-Rated Nursing Program Offers new Associate Degree in Nursing to Help Address the Nursing Shortage in Wisconsin’s Urban Communities
WAUKESHA, WI – Wisconsin is suffering from a large nursing shortage that was further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The need for nurses is so great that nursing programs across the country are finding it challenging to recruit students to address the shortage. Carroll University’s Nursing Program, ranked number...
WISN
New area code coming to Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin announced on Thursday the creation of a new, additional area code to overlay the area in which the 608 area code is now in service. It's in the Madison area and southwest and southcentral Wisconsin. The PSC says that the...
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin
Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
City of Madison Wisconsin
Police Blotter
In Sept, the Madison Police Department is continuing to focus on hazardous driving behaviors throughout the City. In August, MPD conducted 27 enhanced enforcement efforts. So far in Sept, MPD has conducted a total of 20 enhanced traffic enforcement projects, with an additional 5 scheduled for the remainder of the month. MPD is continuing to focus on our most hazardous roadways such as the Beltline (16 enforcement projects in August and Sept), and E Washington Ave (also 16 enforcement projects in August and Sept). MPD also participated in Drive Sober mobilization over the Labor Day weekend.
livability.com
All Are Welcome in Madison, WI
Madison Region organizations promote the economic benefits of diversity. The Madison Region’s reputation as a tech hub and a welcoming community has helped attract a diverse cross-section of relocating businesses and talent. Community and business leaders hope to cement that status with several initiatives to promote diversity, equity and inclusion within the region’s civic, corporate and educational arenas.
livability.com
Not So Plain Jane: Why Janesville, WI is a Great Place to Live
Janesville, Wisconsin, offers history, recreation and a bright future. Just an hour south of Madison in Rock County, Janesville residents enjoy a rich history. The community has its sights set on the next exciting chapter of civic development. “I love Janesville because it’s a great place to live, work and...
captimes.com
'Unusual' surplus could mean a bonus for Madison city staff
City of Madison employees could get a one-time payment in recognition of their work over the course of the pandemic and to help deal with short-term inflation costs, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced Wednesday. Thanks to a surplus in the city’s premium stabilization fund for employee life insurance and disability...
fox47.com
None injured, caged birds found dead in fire at business north of Madison
MADISON, Wis. — A fire at a business north of Madison prompted a large emergency response Saturday. Crews from Sun Prairie, DeForest, Waunakee, Marshall, Madison and Cottage Grove were sent to the 4600 block of Dovetail Drive just after 4:15 p.m for a reported commercial fire. Black smoke could be seen from the front of the building and flames could be seen in the rear.
nbc15.com
Agrace Thrift Home Store to expand in October
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Agrace Thrift Home Store announced plans to expand their Stoughton Road location on Thursday. Store officials say the expansion will be revealed to customers on Oct. 1, which will feature a larger floorspace and inventory. Agrace says the store will have 30% more floor space for furniture, art, lamps, rugs and home décor for shoppers who love a bargain.
livability.com
In the Public Eye: 5 Must-See Murals in Janesville, WI
Janesville's art is on display for all to enjoy in the greater Madison Region. Janesville’s community spirit is on display through the public art around town. From commemorating significant events and capturing history, art is here to inspire viewers and add a touch of whimsy. Dozens of murals, monuments, museums, sculptures and historical markers are scattered throughout town for viewers to see (or to take a selfie on a scavenger hunt!). Without further ado, here are five of Janesville’s must-see pieces of public art.
nbc15.com
Knowing the symptoms of an aneurysm could save your life
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Knowing the signs of an aneurysm could save your life, said UW Health neurologist Dr. Luke Bradbury. Symptoms of an aneurysm, which is a bulging blood vessel in the brain, include blurred or double vision, a droopy eyelid, a dilated pupil, pain above or behind one eye, and weakness or numbness.
nbc15.com
Commercial building fire in Town of Burke results in $100,000 in damages
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire in the Town of Burke Saturday afternoon that resulted in $100,000 in damages. When fire crews arrived at the fire in the 4600 block of Dovetail Drive, they found black smoke coming from the front of the building and fire at the back of the building.
