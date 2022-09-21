In Sept, the Madison Police Department is continuing to focus on hazardous driving behaviors throughout the City. In August, MPD conducted 27 enhanced enforcement efforts. So far in Sept, MPD has conducted a total of 20 enhanced traffic enforcement projects, with an additional 5 scheduled for the remainder of the month. MPD is continuing to focus on our most hazardous roadways such as the Beltline (16 enforcement projects in August and Sept), and E Washington Ave (also 16 enforcement projects in August and Sept). MPD also participated in Drive Sober mobilization over the Labor Day weekend.

