BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK
The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Final preparations underway for Charm City Live festival
BALTIMORE -- If you're looking for something fun to do Saturday, come downtown and check out Baltimore's free fall music festival, Charm City Live.WJZ is a proud media sponsor.On Friday, crews were on the stage setting up the speakers and rigging the lights. The festival takes place Saturday at War Memorial Plaza in front of City Hall, from noon to 8 p.m.DJs No.ID and Ty Alexander will help create the vibe at Charm City Live."I just love good music. It makes you feel good, it makes you want to dance, it makes you smile," said Alexander. "It just gives good...
talbotspy.org
Shimmer: Memories of a Mother’s Love and Schizophrenia with Alexandra Hewett
As part of their “Authors and Oysters” series, The Bookplate in partnership with The Retriever Bar will be hosting author Alexandra Hewett on Wednesday September 28 at 6pm. Hewett, a counseling psychologist in Baltimore, actor, and teacher, will be present her first novel, Shimmer, a memoir about growing...
Thousands expected for first Charm City Live Festival downtown
The stage is set for the first ever Charm City Live Festival in Downtown Baltimore hosting some local and national talent that’ll get the crowd moving Saturday.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore Weekend Events: Deviled Egg Pageant, Comedians Michael Blackson and Jess Hilarious, Trash Wheel Fan Fest, and more.
Goodbye, summer; hello, fall! The time of comfy sweaters, colorful leaves, and autumnal spices is upon us. Baltimore has plenty in store this weekend to help you fall in love with the season all over again. From a devilishly delicious egg-themed competition to a magical visit from Hogwarts, check out...
Kunta Kinte Heritage Festival in Annapolis on Saturday
More than 100 vendors will be set up at City Dock in Annapolis on Saturday for the Kunta Kinte Heritage Festival.
realtormarney.com
Fell’s Point Fun Festival 2022
Fell’s Point Fun Festival 2022 is September 30-October 2. 2022 marks the 56th festival with multiple stages with live music, food and drink vendors, local artisans and more. There is a family & kids area with activities and entertainment for young ones. The festival is FREE to attend!. The...
Festival in Baltimore will celebrate Latin American heritage
BALTIMORE -- As we continue to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month here in Baltimore, a festival is taking place in Baltimore's Highlandtown community this weekend.It all started during the COVID-19 pandemic and has grown into a celebration for the entire community. A lot of people were struggling financially during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the Highlandtown neighborhood, organizers wanted to find a way to support Latin American artists, so they called on the community for help. "We started in a parking lot," organizer Yesenia Mejia said.Back in 2020, about 150 people came together in a small parking lot off of Eastern Avenue to...
parabolicarc.com
Watch NASA Blast the Bejesus Out of an Asteroid on Monday
LAUREL, Md. (NASA PR) — NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), the world’s first mission to test technology for defending Earth against potential asteroid or comet hazards, will impact its target asteroid—which poses no threat to Earth—at 7:14 p.m. EDT on Monday, Sept. 26. Among...
Baltimore tailor scores role in Lady in the Lake
A Baltimore business owner will appear in the new Apple TV+ series Lady in the Lake, which is being filmed in the city.
Baltimore rapper LonnieDaGoat remembered at candlelight vigil
BALTIMORE -- The Cherry Hill community held a candlelight vigil for local rapper LonnieDaGoat on Saturday.The 24-year-old man—whose given name is Delon Bushrod Jr.—was found dead in South Baltimore on Wednesday morning.First responders discovered his body lying between two row homes off of Bookert Drive—a spot that's a popular shortcut. People who live on Bookert Drive say they heard a single gunshot the night before Lonnie's body was discovered. LonnieDaGoat had a large following, netting him millions of views of his YouTube channel, which showcased his music.Over 100 people attended his candlelight vigil on Saturday evening. It was a sad event...
wanderwisdom.com
Visiting the Howard Peters Rawlings Conservatory in Baltimore
A lifelong resident of Baltimore, Dolores loves to share her interest in the historic spots of her beautiful and quirky home town. The beautiful glass palace at the southwestern edge of Druid Hill Park is the second longest surviving glass botanic conservatory in the United States. Designed by George Aloysius Frederick, the designer of Baltimore City Hall and Cylburn Mansion, the main part of the complex was opened in August 1888. Additional greenhouses were added in the early part of the 20th century. Renovations between 1999 and 2004 added new buildings and included lead paint abatement, soil improvements, and renovations of heating, watering, and drainage systems.
Maryland Weather: Mild temps Saturday, a fine start to the weekend
BALTIMORE-- It is, weather-wise, a fine start to the weekend. The headline for today is "milder, nice." There is a cold front out to our West that will bring us some showers later tomorrow, though clouds ahead of the front will begin to stream into the Mid-Atlantic this afternoon. And behind that front we will see some cooler temps, the low 70's, as we move into next week. But today we begin a two day mild up, or if you prefer a warm up. Both are correct. Yesterday our high was 69°, today our forecast high is 73°, tomorrow bump the forecast high up to 78°. Our averages are now 77° dayside, 56° overnight. The tropics are active. Just as we are saying goodbye to Fiona we will say hello to Ian. (Since Fiona we have had two named storms that have not played into the Western Atlantic, Gaston and Hermine.) Ian is expected to slide up the West coast of Florida as, potentially, a Cat 1. By NEXT weekend his remnants could bring us clouds and rain. We will watch this closely over the next few days. Enjoy your Saturday. Have fun and be safe! Marty B!
Mike Rowe Celebrates the ‘Certain Type of Person’ Who Can Run a Liquor Store
Mike Rowe is known as an advocate for hard-working jobs. He spent many years on his TV show Dirty Jobs demonstrating some of the difficult jobs countless people do every day. One such job that can bring its own share of difficulties is owning and operating a liquor store. Liquor store owners probably encounter a huge range of personalities that can go from kind customers to hard-nosed criminals. Rowe took a moment to recognize this difficult profession and noted it takes a “certain type of person” to successfully operate a liquor store.
Jimmy's Famous Seafood feuding with PETA again ahead of seafood festival
This weekend, PETA plans to come to Annapolis for the Maryland Seafood Festival playing a video recorded by actor Joaquin Phoenix. That video advocates for the rights of fish.
Buddy's in Annapolis leaves seat open to honor owner's son
When you climb the steps at his famous restaurant in Annapolis called, “Buddy’s,” you will notice a table you will never be allowed to sit. It is reserved forever.
WJZ Anchor Denise Koch does the Park Heights Strut in viral video
BALTIMORE -- A performance at a fundraiser for Camp Opportunity in 2019 led to the creation of a viral video that captured WJZ's Denise Koch dancing with a Baltimore dance crew.Terry, Shaggy, and Spazz performed at a Baltimore Ravens venue on Ostend Street in November 2019.Following their performance, the trio, who specializes in Baltimore club dancing, taught Koch a few moves.She learned from them how to dance the Park Heights Strut.The dance crew thought it would be a great thing for the city to see Koch embrace a few street moves.Koch said she learned to step over, slide back, then step over again.Years later, her efforts garnered a spike in attention and 129,000 views on Facebook.
Maryland brewery stocks little free libraries with banned books
MARYLAND, USA — A Maryland Brewery with a reputation for helping defend the first amendment has stepped up to help stock Little Free Libraries with hundreds of restricted titles in celebration of Banned Books Week. What is Banned Books Week?. Banned Books Week is an annual event that celebrates...
$5,000 REWARD: Columbia motor-bike rider killed in hit-and-run
A Columbia man on a motorized bike was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in Howard County overnight, said police. A $5,000 reward is being offered to help catch the driver.
CBS News
Man catches Maryland record-breaking swordfish off Ocean City
BALTIMORE -- A Calvert County man caught a state record-breaking 393-pound swordfish off the coast of Ocean City, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources said Friday. The agency said Jeff Jacobs was getting ready to return to shore after an eight-hour fishing trip when his line started tugging. The fish...
Two-Alarm Blaze Damages Popular Anne Arundel County BBQ Restaurant
Football Sunday got off to a fiery start for a popular Maryland eatery. A two-alarm fire broke out inside a popular Maryland restaurant on Sunday morning in Anne Arundel County, leaving the building with visible damage to the exterior of Beefalo Bobs on Fort Smallwood Road. The 911 call came...
