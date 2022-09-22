ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Apple Insider

Nomad releases Ultra Orange Apple Watch band & iPhone 14 Pro case

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Nomad has released Ultra Orange, a limited edition collection that includes an Apple Watch sport band and a rugged case for theiPhone 14 Pro models.
Apple Insider

Apple Watch Ultra is impressive, but can't replace my dive watch just yet

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — The newly-introduced Apple Watch Ultra is packed full of impressive specs. It can operate at extreme temperatures, is made of lightweight yet durable titanium, and has the longest lasting battery life of any Apple Watch by far.
Fstoppers

Testing the iPhone 14 Pro for Nighttime Street Photography

Mobile phone cameras have taking gargantuan strides forward in the last decade, to the point where they are unquestionably able to compete with dedicated cameras in certain areas. So, how is the new flagship iPhone in one area it claims dominance?. It was around 2016 that I started to take...
Popular Science

Best TV antennas for rural areas of 2022

Cable TV may be flailing in the age of streaming, but classic over-the-air broadcasts are thriving—and to get the most out of those you need a classic TV antenna on your roof. As more and more people are “cord-cutting” by replacing their expensive cable packages with a selection of streaming services, many are finding this classic technology is perfect for filling the gap in locally specific content that you won’t get through Netflix or Apple TV+, such as news and sports. Much of this has been driven by the convenience of new, compact, apartment-friendly antennas like the Mohu Leaf, but for folks out further from cities that need some extra juice, TV antennas are still the same dependable workhorses as ever. Aerial antennas are actually better than ever, with some of the same basic hardware designs in use for over a century doing even more work as the broadcasts themselves have gone digital and become much more efficient. They may look intimidating, but we promise you won’t need an engineering degree to set up these, and we’re here to help you find the best TV antennas for rural areas to suit your particular needs and budget.
9to5Mac

PSA: Apple Watch Ultra dive computer functionality not yet available

One of the most impressive features shown in the Apple keynote was the Apple Watch Ultra dive computer functionality. This effectively allows the new rugged watch to completely replace a dedicated dive computer. However, anyone who’s just taken delivery of their Apple Watch Ultra, and is wanting to don their...
Apple Insider

How to use the Action button on Apple Watch Ultra

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — The Action Button is only one extra control on theApple Watch Ultra, but there are great benefits that can be had with it, if you know how to set it up and use it.
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Get Polk Audio’s Sound Bar and Subwoofer Combo for Just $199

It’s no secret that sound bars are a lot better than the speakers in your TV, and right now you get Polk’s Signa S2 Ultra-Slim Sound Bar for just $199 on Amazon (regularly $249). This is one of the best deals for a sound bar and subwoofer combo, as $199 is a price you’d normally pay for just a sound bar itself. This Polk sound bar is only 2.15 inches tall, which means it can fit under your TV without cutting into the bottom of the screen. It’s a 2.1 sound bar, which means it has multiple drivers (the part...
Golf Digest

Presidents Cup 2022: The clubs Team USA used to win at Quail Hollow

As solid a win as the U.S. produced in its 17½-12½ victory over the International team at the Presidents Cup, the equipment side produced an even more lopsided score, at least as it pertained to what was in the bags of the U.S. squad. Titleist had the most...
9to5Mac

Hands-on with Apple Watch Ultra: First impressions and gallery

Apple Watch Ultra is here and I’ve just unboxed mine. Follow along for my first impressions of the 49mm titanium wearable from Apple that features an all-new design, larger screen, and much more. I’ll dig into what it feels like size-wise compared to the 45mm Apple Watch, weight, buttons, the Alpine Loop, and more.
