Miami is in a heap of trouble against Middle Tennessee State, and part of the problem is plays like this where the Hurricanes ran into each other in the backfield. Trailing 31-17 after 3 quarters, but that was after Romello Brinson managed to stay up right despite taking a serious blow from running back and teammate Thaddius Franklin Jr. It brought back memories for some fans of Chad Morris’ horrendous play calling at Arkansas when the Razorbacks in 2018 had a pair of players run into each one in a similar way.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO