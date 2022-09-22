Read full article on original website
Related
Middle Tennessee coach, ex-FSU QB Rick Stockstill slams Miami after upset win
Middle Tennessee coach Rick Stockstill made sure Miami knows his Blue Raiders were the better team during Saturday's 45-31 victory over the Hurricanes. Middle Tennessee torched Miami with over 500 yards of total offense, including touchdown passes spanning 71, 69 and 98 yards to smack a team previously ranked No. 25 in the country.
Alabama Defensive Lineman Carted Into Locker Room
The Alabama Crimson Tide is currently dominating the Vanderbilt Commodores 41-3 through three quarters of action. The Tide has played a relatively clean game without any real setbacks but unfortunately it appears as if a key defensive contributor will be lost for the remainder of the game. Senior starting defensive...
Nick Saban Pleased With Upward Trend After Vanderbilt Win
Alabama took down Vanderbilt 55-3 in Bryant-Denny Stadium to open SEC play on Saturday night. "So I think we've shown a pretty good pattern here of sort of making improvement. A little bit of an upward trend. I think getting closer to playing the way we'd like to play. The challenges get greater as we go so we have to continue to focus on moving forward and improving, but we had some guys play really well tonight," said Alabama head coach Nick Saban.
Nick Saban Says Now’s The Time To Show Improvement Entering SEC Play
The Alabama Crimson Tide is set to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores to open SEC play on Saturday night in Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide is 3-0, having defeated Utah State, Texas and Louisiana-Monroe in non-conference play. Alabama head coach Nick Saban emphasized before the game with Chris Stewart the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bryce Young Putting on a Clinic in the First Half Against Vandy
The Alabama Crimson Tide leads the Vanderbilt Commodores 31-3 at the half as Bryce Young has thrown for 316 yards on 20-29 passing. This is Young's first 300 yard passing game of the season and the 11th of his career. Young has spread the wealth around as he has found...
Four-Star Davin Cosby Commits to Alabama Basketball
The top-20 shooting guard in 2023 marks Alabama's third commitment in the class.
Ryan Fowler’s Reaction: “The Good, The Bad, The Ugly” Alabama vs. Vanderbilt
Every Monday, Nick Saban spends part of the afternoon showing his players the good plays, bad plays, and ugly plays from the previous Saturday. The good section highlights what the team did well in the game; individual plays, series of plays, moments of the game that went good for the Crimson Tide.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Miami's epic disaster of a play will remind fans of Chad Morris' horrible play-calling
Miami is in a heap of trouble against Middle Tennessee State, and part of the problem is plays like this where the Hurricanes ran into each other in the backfield. Trailing 31-17 after 3 quarters, but that was after Romello Brinson managed to stay up right despite taking a serious blow from running back and teammate Thaddius Franklin Jr. It brought back memories for some fans of Chad Morris’ horrendous play calling at Arkansas when the Razorbacks in 2018 had a pair of players run into each one in a similar way.
IN THIS ARTICLE
atozsports.com
Watch: Tennessee Vols player makes the play of the year
Tennessee Vols wide receiver Ramel Keyton received the start on Saturday against the Florida Gators in place of the injured Cedric Tillman. And Keyton proceeded to make the play of the year. Check out this catch that Keyton made to move the chains for the Vols on a key drive...
Coach Saban Happy with the Wide Receivers
After the Alabama Crimson Tide's dominating 55-3 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores, coach Nick Saban gave his comments on the wide receiving group. "I think it was kind of our game-plan going into the game that we would spread these guys out more and try to attack them more in the secondary," said Saban.
CBS Sports
Alabama vs. Vanderbilt: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Alabama Crimson Tide and the Vanderbilt Commodores will face off in an SEC clash at 7:30 p.m. ET Sept. 24 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins. When you finish with 340 more yards than your opponent like Bama did last...
The most popular beer among Alabama and Auburn fans is...
Alabama and Auburn football fans may not agree that the folks on the other sideline are good people, but both can get behind Good People. The Birmingham-based brewing company, that is. Good People, which boasts on its cans that it has been legally brewing beer in Alabama since 2008, was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nick Saban Has a Message For Fans Ahead of SEC Play
Nick Saban appeared on the Thursday night edition of the Hey Coach show on the Crimson Tide Sports Network, with a very special message for fans. “I’m going to ask the fans the same thing that I asked the players… why are we here? Why are we here? I mean we’re here to dominate in the SEC, play SEC games, have positive performances when we play SEC games and we’ve had three games now that lead up to prepare ourselves to do that,” said Saban.
How Much Middle Tennessee Was Paid to Play Miami at Home
The Blue Raiders left Miami with a victory and plenty of money as well.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Fight breaks out in stands of Middle Tennessee State-Miami game
Miami fans frustrated by the way the Hurricanes played on Saturday against Middle Tennessee State allowed it to affect their emotions in the stands. At least 3 fans were seen fighting and wrestling with each other including a double headlock and a haymaker during the brawl. The Hurricanes were stopped...
Tuscaloosa Strip to Go Pedestrian-Only After Bama Game Saturday
The Tuscaloosa Strip will be closed to vehicle traffic for several hours after the Alabama Crimson Tide takes on Vanderbilt in Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday. The University of Alabama took to Twitter Friday to announce their plans to collaborate with the Tuscaloosa Police Department and limit traffic on a small stretch of University Boulevard late Saturday night.
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel reveals that he does one thing very differently than Butch Jones did at Tennessee
There were many criticisms of former Tennessee Vols head coach Butch Jones during his time in Knoxville. One of the biggest criticisms, however, was the “chart” that Jones apparently used to make certain decisions, such as going for a two-point conversion or going for it on fourth down.
Demopolis Stampedes Over Paul W. Bryant’s Homecoming
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Demopolis Tigers rolled into Cottondale on Friday to face off against Paul W. Bryant High School in the Stampede's homecoming game. The Tigers went on to dominate Bryant in every facet of the game imaginable and outscore them 74-16, leading coach Eldrick Hill to share some very bleak, but very honest, opinions of the state of his program.
Wenonah Downs Winless Holt, Improves to 3-2 On the Season
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Wenonah Dragons (3-2) dominated the winless Holt Ironmen (0-5) 33-6 on the road on Friday night to get its third win of the season. Wenonah's head coach Nick Howard spoke...
Inaugural Tuscaloosa Toyota Classic LPGA Qualifier Tournament Set for Monday
A tournament qualifier for the Ladies Professional Golf Association EPSON Tour will visit Tuscaloosa for the first time on Monday and run through October 2. The inaugural Tuscaloosa Toyota Classic, presented by Pepsi, will be hosted at PARA's Ol' Colony Golf Complex and is the one of 20 venues for the EPSON Tour in 2022.
Tuscaloosa Thread
Tuscaloosa, AL
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.https://tuscaloosathread.com/
Comments / 0