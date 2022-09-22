ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa Thread

Alabama Defensive Lineman Carted Into Locker Room

The Alabama Crimson Tide is currently dominating the Vanderbilt Commodores 41-3 through three quarters of action. The Tide has played a relatively clean game without any real setbacks but unfortunately it appears as if a key defensive contributor will be lost for the remainder of the game. Senior starting defensive...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Nick Saban Pleased With Upward Trend After Vanderbilt Win

Alabama took down Vanderbilt 55-3 in Bryant-Denny Stadium to open SEC play on Saturday night. "So I think we've shown a pretty good pattern here of sort of making improvement. A little bit of an upward trend. I think getting closer to playing the way we'd like to play. The challenges get greater as we go so we have to continue to focus on moving forward and improving, but we had some guys play really well tonight," said Alabama head coach Nick Saban.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Miami's epic disaster of a play will remind fans of Chad Morris' horrible play-calling

Miami is in a heap of trouble against Middle Tennessee State, and part of the problem is plays like this where the Hurricanes ran into each other in the backfield. Trailing 31-17 after 3 quarters, but that was after Romello Brinson managed to stay up right despite taking a serious blow from running back and teammate Thaddius Franklin Jr. It brought back memories for some fans of Chad Morris’ horrendous play calling at Arkansas when the Razorbacks in 2018 had a pair of players run into each one in a similar way.
MURFREESBORO, TN
atozsports.com

Watch: Tennessee Vols player makes the play of the year

Tennessee Vols wide receiver Ramel Keyton received the start on Saturday against the Florida Gators in place of the injured Cedric Tillman. And Keyton proceeded to make the play of the year. Check out this catch that Keyton made to move the chains for the Vols on a key drive...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tuscaloosa Thread

Coach Saban Happy with the Wide Receivers

After the Alabama Crimson Tide's dominating 55-3 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores, coach Nick Saban gave his comments on the wide receiving group. "I think it was kind of our game-plan going into the game that we would spread these guys out more and try to attack them more in the secondary," said Saban.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

The most popular beer among Alabama and Auburn fans is...

Alabama and Auburn football fans may not agree that the folks on the other sideline are good people, but both can get behind Good People. The Birmingham-based brewing company, that is. Good People, which boasts on its cans that it has been legally brewing beer in Alabama since 2008, was...
AUBURN, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Nick Saban Has a Message For Fans Ahead of SEC Play

Nick Saban appeared on the Thursday night edition of the Hey Coach show on the Crimson Tide Sports Network, with a very special message for fans. “I’m going to ask the fans the same thing that I asked the players… why are we here? Why are we here? I mean we’re here to dominate in the SEC, play SEC games, have positive performances when we play SEC games and we’ve had three games now that lead up to prepare ourselves to do that,” said Saban.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Fight breaks out in stands of Middle Tennessee State-Miami game

Miami fans frustrated by the way the Hurricanes played on Saturday against Middle Tennessee State allowed it to affect their emotions in the stands. At least 3 fans were seen fighting and wrestling with each other including a double headlock and a haymaker during the brawl. The Hurricanes were stopped...
MURFREESBORO, TN
95.3 The Bear

Tuscaloosa Strip to Go Pedestrian-Only After Bama Game Saturday

The Tuscaloosa Strip will be closed to vehicle traffic for several hours after the Alabama Crimson Tide takes on Vanderbilt in Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday. The University of Alabama took to Twitter Friday to announce their plans to collaborate with the Tuscaloosa Police Department and limit traffic on a small stretch of University Boulevard late Saturday night.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Demopolis Stampedes Over Paul W. Bryant's Homecoming

Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Demopolis Tigers rolled into Cottondale on Friday to face off against Paul W. Bryant High School in the Stampede's homecoming game. The Tigers went on to dominate Bryant in every facet of the game imaginable and outscore them 74-16, leading coach Eldrick Hill to share some very bleak, but very honest, opinions of the state of his program.
DEMOPOLIS, AL
