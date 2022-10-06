Who Is The Celtics Staffer Coach Ime Udoka Had An Affair With?

UPDATED: 3:15 p.m. ET, Oct. 6, to reflect the reported name of the Celtics staffer.

T he Daily Mail is reporting that the woman with whom suspended Celtics head coach Ime Udoka had a consensual relationship was a team services manager named Kathleen Lynch.

The Daily Mail attributed its report to an anonymous “source familiar with the investigation” and indicated that the Celtics have not confirmed anything.

Lynch was identified by the Daily Mail as being a 34-year-old married mother of three who is also a “devout Mormon.”

It was not immediately clear if she still works for the Celtics.

From the Daily Mail:

She served as a team liaison arranging travel, lodging and game tickets for Celtics family members at home and on the road, and is likely to have arranged travel for Udoka’s fiancée, actress Nia Long.

Social media speculation about Lynch emerged nearly immediately after the news broke last month.

UPDATED: 9:55 p.m. ET to reflect Ime Udoka’s suspension for the 2022-23 NBA season.

B oston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is speaking out following the announcement of his suspension for the upcoming NBA season over allegations he violated the organization’s code of conduct by having a consensual affair with a fellow team staffer.

Udoka said he let his friends, family and the team down with the apparent transgression.

“I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team’s decision,” Udoka said in a brief statement.

UPDATED: 9:40 p.m. ET

T he Boston Celtics franchise suspended its head coach for the entire upcoming season following a report of misconduct in the workplace that violated the professional basketball organization’s code of conduct for employees.

As a result, Ime Udoka is expected to be away from the sidelines for the 2022-23 season just barely three months after he led the Celtics to the NBA Finals in his first year coaching the team. Udoka is reported to have had a consensual relationship with an unidentified Celtics employee.

The Celtics made the announcement on Twitter at 9:32 p.m. local time. The announcement suggested Udoka’s job was at risk.

A decision about his future with the Celtics beyond this season will be made at a later date.

UPDATED: 12:25 p.m. ET

T he Boston Celtics staffer at the center of a scandal involving the head coach is not Allison Feaster, according to one veteran NBA reporter.

“For those speculating and curious about the Celtics’ situation, Vice-President of Player Development and Organizational Growth Allison Feaster is not involved in this,” Marc Spears of Andscape and ESPN tweeted late Thursday morning.

Original story:

T he news that Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is facing a possible season-long suspension for violating team rules over a romantic relationship with a team staffer sparked questions about not just whether he cheated on his long-term girlfriend, actress Nia Long, but also with whom he did so.

Shortly after the bombshell reports from a pair of renowned and trusted NBA insiders, photos of one Celtics staffer began populating social media timelines and purporting to identify the woman with whom Udoka reportedly had an “an improper intimate and consensual relationship,” as Shams Charania of the Athletic tweeted early Thursday morning.

However, according to one veteran NBA reporter, the woman initially identified on social media is not the person with whom Udoka is alleged to have had an affair.

“For those speculating and curious about the Celtics’ situation, Vice-President of Player Development and Organizational Growth Allison Feaster is not involved in this,” Marc Spears of Andscape and ESPN tweeted late Thursday morning.

Spears’ tweet came hours after Feaster’s name surfaced on social media as the unidentified staffer.

This is a developing story that will be updated as additional information becomes available.

The post Who Is The Celtics Staffer Coach Ime Udoka Had An Affair With? appeared first on NewsOne .