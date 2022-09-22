ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Fumbling Nia Long? Ime Udoka’s Suspension For A “Improper Intimate And Consensual Relationship” Has Twitter Wondering

By Team CASSIUS
101.1. The Wiz
101.1. The Wiz
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uHfPQ_0i65yoQM00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QMR6u_0i65yoQM00

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty


A nother NBA coach has landed themselves in hot water– but it’s not what you think.

Late Wednesday night NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski dropped a big bomb on the world about Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka in the most vague way possible.

“ESPN Sources: Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is facing possible disciplinary action – including a significant suspension – for an unspecified violation of organizational guidelines. Discussions are ongoing within the Celtics on a final determination,” he tweeted.

The tweet’s ominous approach confused NBA Twitter because while they were aware he was in trouble, they didn’t know what he actually did. Rumors began to fly, but then sights narrowed when another NBA Insider, Shams Charania, revealed that it’s because Udoka had a romantic relationship with someone on the Boston Celtics staff, which breaks the team’s code.

“Celtics coach Ime Udoka had an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, sources tell The Athletic. It’s been deemed a violation of franchise’s code of conduct,” Charania tweeted.

That was all Twitter needed to run with the idea that Udoka cheated on actress Nia Long , who he began dating in 2010 and shares a son with. It is unclear if the two are still together.

See how Twitter is reacting to the shocking news below:

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
State
Mississippi State
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith & Malika Andrews Get Heated While Debating Ime Udoka Suspension

Stephen A. Smith has had some very strong opinions on this Ime Udoka situation. With the Celtics head coach being suspended for a year over having an affair with a team staff member, Smith has been calling out the Celtics organization directly. He believes that if the Celtics were going to make this public, which they did, they should have fired him. Smith takes issue with the team making this public given the fact that it is only a one-year suspension.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Nia Long
Yardbarker

Kyrie Irving’s message about the Boston Celtics

Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics experienced something of a messy divorce. Understandably, there are still a lot of hurt feelings stemming from that. The ugly dynamic between the two sides was on full display when Celtics fans called for Irving’s arrest and he was the victim of an ugly bottle-throwing incident.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Getting Crushed For His Ime Udoka Comments Today

Since the news of Ime Udoka's suspension broke on Thursday, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith has been outspoken in his defense of the Boston Celtics coach. On Friday morning's episode of First Take, Smith called the suspension "utter bulls--t" and described Udoka's behavior as "common." Smith is taking some serious...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Some Members Of Celtics Knew Of Ime Udoka Relationship Since July

The decision to suspend Udoka for the entire season came Thursday, after a “closed-door meeting” that included team owners and head of basketball operations Brad Stevens, after which Stevens met with the players, Charania reported. While specifics of the relationship have yet to be detailed (the Celtics have...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Female Employee Accused Ime Udoka Of Making ‘Unwanted’ Comments

Udoka has been suspended for the season following what at first was reported as a consensual relationship between himself and the female staffer. But the woman told members of the organization that Udoka had made some unwelcome advances, leading to an internal investigation, Charania reported. The decision to suspend Udoka...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#Espn
Apartment Therapy

LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle

LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

WATCH: Shaquille O'Neal Surprises His Uncle Roy with a Home Makeover: 'It's a Big Thing'

"I figured, all the relatives I've taken care of are spoiled, let me do something nice for uncle Roy" Shaquille O'Neal said in the next episode of Secret Celebrity Renovation Shaquille O'Neal is giving back to a loved one in a big way. In an exclusive sneak peek from Secret Celebrity Renovation (above), which airs Friday, September 9 on CBS, the four-time NBA Champion, 50, partners up with Entertainment Tonight's Nischelle Turner and a design team of Survivor alum Rob "Boston Rob" Mariano and HGTV star Sabrina Soto to give back to...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Ime Udoka’s mistress handled his travel, Nia Long’s move

A new report published on Saturday shared a detail about Ime Udoka’s affair. TMZ Sports reports that Udoka’s mistress handled travel planning for the Boston Celtics head coach. Not only did the woman make team-related travel arrangements for Udoka, but the woman also reportedly helped make some arrangements for Udoka’s long-time girlfriend, actress Nia Long.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Fires Back After Ben Simmons Called Him Out: "The Reason Why People Don't Know What's Going On Is Because You Ain't Talking."

Ben Simmons stirred the pot this week after starring in a revealing interview with former teammate JJ Redick. The Brooklyn Nets star is getting ready to face a new season with a different team and took his chance to talk about all the stuff that happened in the past year and how he's feeling ahead of the 2022-23 season.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Jae Crowder Confirms His Departure From Phoenix Suns In Shocking Post

Whenever anyone talks about the Phoenix Suns, it is the superstars Devin Booker and Chris Paul who often stand out. But the Suns are much more than just Booker and CP3. Boasting some of the best role players, the Suns are a very balanced side. Among one of the most important role players on the team is Jae Crowder.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Andre Iguodala savagely roasts Jonathan Kuminga for welcoming him back to Warriors

Andre Iguodala didn’t decide to return to the Golden State Warriors for his 19th and final NBA season to play the unique role Udonis Haslem does with the Miami Heat. The 38-year-old made abundantly clear before announcing his plans on Friday that he had no interest in occupying that de facto player-coach role with the defending champions in 2022-23. In fact, one of the reasons he came back is because Steve Kerr and Draymond Green helped convince Iguodala he still has a lot to offer Golden State as an actual basketball player.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
101.1. The Wiz

101.1. The Wiz

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Cincy's #1 for Hip Hop and R&B!

 https://wiznation.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy