rinewstoday.com
Recovery Month – 4 Rhode Islanders in recovery, paying it forward
September is Recovery Month. Featuring the real stories of real people is one way we can all see that recovery is actually possible. These four stories are all compelling stories of real people – who all now work to help others who are struggling on their recovery road. Jessica...
WaterFire honors educators before full lighting
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — WaterFire honored several state educators, including the RI Teacher of the Year Lisa Leaheey, at Saturday’s lighting. The event is part of WaterFire’s Celebrating Educational Excellence in Rhode Island with the Rhode Island Department of Education. “It’s heartwarming to know they appreciate what we do.” Said Leaheey. “They come through our classrooms […]
mybackyardnews.com
RHODE ISLAND DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION (RIDE)
Building the Schools Our Kids Deserve: A $30 Million Dollar Announcement. This week, I joined state and education leaders to share some excellent news for our kids: the school Facility Equity Initiative is expandingt!. The first round of the initiative directed more than $20 million dollars into five underserved school...
independentri.com
The View From Swamptown: NK Town Hall renovation finally sets some wrongs right
After a six-year absence from public view, the North Kingstown Town Hall, which had served the community for 127 years prior to it being vacated, is open for business once again. It has tastefully been brought into the 21st century, with a well thought out restoration and an appropriate addition that just adds to the elegance of the building. My visit to the “Old Grande Dame” last week got me to thinking about how the building all began and what she looked like originally. So, let’s take a look at the story behind this building that we are all now going to be able to get reacquainted with.
independentri.com
SK School Committee advances new pitch for district’s facilities
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The South Kingstown School Committee has unanimously approved a new Stage 1 application to the state to improve the district’s school facilities. It’s the town’s second attempt in recent years to push forward a plan that voters will be asked to back by passing multi million-dollar bond items. In May 2021, residents rejected an $85 million facilities bond.
rinewstoday.com
Michael S. Van Leesten Memorial Bridge Dedication
The Michael S. Van Leesten Memorial Bridge Dedication ceremony will be held on Sunday, September 25th from noon to 2pm. The Van Leesten family and friends will honor the life and legacy of Michael S. Van Leesten at the DEDICATION CEREMONY, to be emceed by Lenny Cabral. Michael S. Van...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Public Works Chief, Engineer Resign
The Planning Department returned to full strength last week with the arrival of a new planning technician but, at the same time, the new director of Public Works is returning to his old job in DPW director in Jamestown, and the assistant town engineer took a job in South Kingstown.
Rhode Islanders Capture Light In Sky
EAST PROVIDECE, R.I. (WPRI) — From North Kingstown to Barrington, many 12 News viewers captured a beam of light moving through the sky Saturday evening. Viewers started sending in reports after noticing the display around 7:45pm tonight. The light in the sky is being described as something that looks like a meteor or a comet. […]
Dartmouth celebrates diversity of high school mascot
Dartmouth High School unveiled a new plaque Friday honoring its mascot, which the town overwhelmingly agreed to keep earlier this year.
rinewstoday.com
Morris Nathanson, R.I.P. – David Brussat
(Editor’s Note: Brussat submits this testimony on the morning of Nathanson’s funeral) This is a sad moment for Pawtucket and the rest of Rhode Island, and a sad one for me. A tear runs down my cheek. We have lost one of the most influential and illuminating lights in the Ocean State’s creative firmament.
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island celebrates 'The Starting Five,' wind turbines
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — It's been five years now since five wind turbines have been active just offshore from Block Island, making Rhode Island the first in the country to do so. Gov. Dan McKee and environmental groups honored the nation’s first offshore wind farm, dubbed as “The Starting...
Meet Mac, Seekonk’s first official comfort dog
The Seekonk Police Department's newest four-legged recruit reported for duty for the first time Friday.
nrinow.news
The weekend: Fall kicks into gear with outdoor fun; 42 things to do in northern RI
Northern, RI – Autumn is officially upon us and for many in New England, it’s considered the best time of year to be outdoors. Northern Rhode Islanders will certainly get their chance to enjoy the fresh fall air this weekend with guided hikes, family festivals and even an all-day cornhole tournament at The Island. Events over the next several days include Alpaca Farm Days, outdoor yoga and the 13th annual Fun Shoot at Addieville East Farm.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
New women-owned-and-operated grocery store opens in Providence, R.I.
Rory’s Market and Kitchen opened its newest store in downtown Providence, R.I., on Friday. The 6,000-square-foot store is located at 113 Washington Street on the ground floor of the Nightingale Building. Rory’s, an independent, second-generation owned, local, natural grocery store and kitchen offers grocery staples, as well as access...
ABC6.com
How you can save money amidst Rhode Island Energy rate hike
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE ) — With rates rising starting Oct. 1, Rhode Islanders have many ways to save money and energy this fall. Robert Coogan, president of R.E. Coogan Heating in Warwick, works with heating systems on a daily basis. He told Rhode Islanders, “People don’t even know their...
Providence Police respond to Car in Water
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — First responders in Providence had a busy morning, searching for a man who witnesses initially thought may be in the water. Early Sunday morning, Providence Police say officers received reports of a car in the water near Gano Park Boat Launch. Upon investigating, officers found a woman in wet clothing who said […]
Valley Breeze
RI Mission of Mercy free dental clinic returns after pandemic hiatus
PROVIDENCE – For the first time since 2019, before the pandemic, the Rhode Island Mission of Mercy free dental clinic returns this weekend, Sept. 24-25, at the Providence Community Health Centers Dental Clinic, 335R Prairie Ave. “We are very excited to be back,” founding member Dr. Jeffrey Dodge, a...
New DOT study looks expanding Shore Line East from Norwich to Rhode Island
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Riding the rails in southeastern Connecticut usually means being on an Amtrak train but there is a study underway that looks at expanding Shore Line East which now goes from New Haven to New London. The state Department of Transportation is looking at extending the passenger rail service north to […]
WPRI
Welcome fall at the ‘Cranston Harvest Festival’!
We be Jammin’ Events joins The Rhode Show for a preview of The Cranston Harvest Festival, Saturday, September 24 from 10am – 4pm at 100 Socanosset Crossroads, Cranston (across from Garden City). There will be crafts, demonstrations, food trucks, exhibitors, K-9 demonstrations, dance and karate exhibits! Meet Cali, Cranston Police Department’s first children’s and hospital therapy dog!
independentri.com
A year after sale, large parcel of land near the seawall remains vacant
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Narragansett town officials said this week that the largest swatch of vacant land along the famed seawall, with its far-reaching vistas into the Atlantic Ocean, has no pending development plans after being sold last year to a new owner. Located at 151 Ocean Road, the parcel...
