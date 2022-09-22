Read full article on original website
Fast Company
We need to decarbonize the economy at scale. Here’s one clever solution
The market will be key to fighting the climate crisis at the enormous scale needed, according to experts at the Fast Company Innovation Festival. “What’s the one idea that humanity has come up with in the last 1,000 years that’s still transparent, cost efficient and verifiable?” asked Andrew Dailey, co-founder of Climate Vault, on the panel entitled Seizing the Last, Best Chance to Slow Climate Change. “It’s the market. So we said, ‘How can we take the market mechanism to address this problem’?”
Fast Company
NyQuil chicken aside, misusing products can spawn product innovation
Anyone who has seen the recent headlines about social media users supposedly cooking chicken in NyQuil will not be surprised to learn that consumers sometimes use products in ill-advised ways. But if you’re an entrepreneur who is looking to expand into new product lines, it’s definitely worth paying close attention...
Fast Company
Working from wherever, whenever, forever: Three predictions based on my company’s experience
Late in 2020, months into the pandemic-related disruptions of our normal ways of working, the company where I now serve as chief executive officer, Qumu Corporation, chose to implement a “work from wherever, whenever, forever” policy. We went all in, closing our offices in Minneapolis, London, San Francisco, and India and providing our hyper-distributed global team with the technology to enable our decision and embrace the future of work.
Amazon to hold mid-October sale to capture more holiday spending
Sept 25 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) on Sunday announced an expected sale for its loyalty-club shoppers, an event like its Prime Day summer marketing blitz that aims to boost holiday revenue and appeal to cost-conscious buyers facing economic turbulence.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fast Company
This is why investors remain bullish on Web3 technology
Even by the standards of cryptocurrencies’ notorious volatility, the last six months have been a white-knuckle ride. The total value of all cryptocurrencies is estimated to have plummeted by some $2 trillion from their November 2021 peak, while the price of bitcoin itself has plunged from a high of nearly $70,000 last November to under $20,000 as I write. Meanwhile, according to one tally, since 2011 a staggering 2,400 cryptocurrencies have one way or another disappeared or “died.”
Fast Company
How disability is informing better products—and better organizations
It wasn’t so long ago that businesses were operating in what Jenny Lay-Flurrie calls the “dark ages.” As Microsoft’s chief accessibility officer, and someone who describes herself as “profoundly deaf,” Lay-Flurrie said that the concerns and needs of people with disabilities were almost completely ignored by the business world.
Amazon to hold holiday shopping event in October
Amazon said Monday that next month it will hold a second Prime Day-like shopping event, making it the latest major retailer to offer holiday deals earlier this year to entice cautious consumers struggling with tighter budgets.During the Oct. 11-12 event, Amazon Prime members will get early access to discounted items. The “Prime Early Access Sale” follows Amazon's annual Prime Day in July.The Seattle-based e-commerce giant has long used these kinds of sales events to lure people into its Prime membership, which offers faster shipping and better deals for $139 a year. But October's event will be the first time it...
Fast Company
The world got 5.2 million more millionaires last year, but many are getting pinched in 2022
Two-and-a-half million people in the United States became millionaires last year, but thanks to rising prices, that may not mean as much as it used to. Worldwide, 5.2 million people became millionaires in 2021, according to the Global Wealth Report 2022, an annual release published by Credit Suisse. Including those 5.2 million, 2.5 million of whom are in the U.S., the total number of millionaires globally increased to 62.5 million at the end of 2021. The total amount of global wealth tallied nearly $464 trillion, which was an almost 10% increase over the prior year, too, the report says.
